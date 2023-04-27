Republic of Moldova accuses Russia of meddling ahead of regional vote

Stiri Recomandate

Eugen Teodorovici: “Ciolacu şi restul din Coaliţie nu ştiu și nu înţeleg ce înseamnă impozitul progresiv”

Eugen Teodorovici: “Ciolacu şi restul din Coaliţie nu ştiu și nu înţeleg ce înseamnă impozitul progresiv”

Eugen Teodorovici, fost ministrul de Finanţe, a comentat în cadrul emisiunii “Puterea cuvântului” apariţia în presă a unor stenograme ale discuţiilor purtate în cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

”Retrospectiva săptămâna meseriilor” la Centrul Școlar de Educație Incluzivă Suceava (foto)

”Retrospectiva săptămâna meseriilor” la Centrul Școlar de Educație Incluzivă Suceava (foto)

Joi, 27 aprilie, la Centrul Școlar de Educație Incluzivă Suceava a avut loc activitatea intitulată „RETROSPECTIVA SĂPTĂMÂNA MESERIILOR” în care au fost prezentate o parte dintre activitățile desfășurate… [citeste mai departe]

Aeroportul din Tulcea, internațional doar pe hârtie - milioane de lei pentru un număr infim de turiști

Aeroportul din Tulcea, internațional doar pe hârtie - milioane de lei pentru un număr infim de turiști

Aeroportul International Delta Dunarii, din Tulcea, este international doar pe hartie pentru ca, in realitate, nu contribuie cu nimic la cresterea numarului de turisti din Delta. Din 2013… [citeste mai departe]

Ca pâinea caldă. Comenzile pentru Volvo EX90, suspendate din cauza cererii prea mari

Ca pâinea caldă. Comenzile pentru Volvo EX90, suspendate din cauza cererii prea mari

Volvo EX90 sau, cu alte cuvinte omologul electric al SUV-ului XC90, a debutat în noiembrie 2022. De reținut că EX90 nu este un înlocuitor pentru XC90, în contextul în care acesta din urmă va fi comercializat în continuare alături… [citeste mai departe]

Cum putea fi salvată copila de 14 ani din Cluj, care s-a înecat cu un jeleu. Manevra putea fi executată de orice coleg sau profesor

Cum putea fi salvată copila de 14 ani din Cluj, care s-a înecat cu un jeleu. Manevra putea fi executată de orice coleg sau profesor

Un necaz extrem de mare s-a abătut asupra unei familii din Cluj, după ce o copilă de 14 ani, elevă la un liceu din satul Geaca, s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Tratamentul chirurgical pentru cancerul de rect

Tratamentul chirurgical pentru cancerul de rect

Tratamentul chirurgical pentru cancerul de rect presupune unele dintre cele mai avansate și mai moderne intervenții. O echipă oncologică multidisciplinară stabilește pașii de tratament pentru fiecare caz în parte. Despre aceste operații vorbim cu dr. Dragoș Romanescu, medic primar Chirurgie generală. [citeste mai departe]

Marian Vasile, pe făraş. Administratorul public al judeţului Timiş urmează să demisioneze pentru… a nu fi demis

Marian Vasile, pe făraş. Administratorul public al judeţului Timiş urmează să demisioneze pentru… a nu fi demis

Marian Constantin Vasile urmează să demisioneze din funcţia de administrator public al judeţului Timiş. Nu este vorba de o decizie personală, alternativa fiind demiterea… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghe Flutur vrea verificări pentru depistarea unor eventuale depozite clandestine cu cereale din Ucraina

Gheorghe Flutur vrea verificări pentru depistarea unor eventuale depozite clandestine cu cereale din Ucraina

Președintele Consiliului Județean Suceava, Gheorghe Flutur, a solicitat, astăzi, conducerii Autorității Teritoriale de Ordine Publică să facă demersuri pentru a se verifica existența… [citeste mai departe]

Cât a plătit omul de afaceri George Copos pentru restaurantul Panoramic, simbol al Brașovului. Prețul, dezvăluit de foștii proprietari

Cât a plătit omul de afaceri George Copos pentru restaurantul Panoramic, simbol al Brașovului. Prețul, dezvăluit de foștii proprietari

Omul de afaceri George Copos a achiziționat, anul trecut, restaurantul Panoramic de pe Muntele Tâmpa și anunța investiții… [citeste mai departe]

Reguli de aur în instalarea fototapetului

Reguli de aur în instalarea fototapetului

Fototapetul poate fi o alegere potrivită când îți dorești să dai o alură nouă casei tale. Acesta îți poate oferi culoare și un accent vizual fabulos. Totuși, instalarea fototapetului poate fi o sarcină dificilă chiar și pentru persoanele cu experiență în acest domeniu.  În continuare, îți vom relata despre regulile… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Republic of Moldova accuses Russia of meddling ahead of regional vote

Publicat:
Republic of Moldova accuses Russia of meddling ahead of regional vote

accused Russia on Thursday of meddling in Republic of Moldova‘s internal affairs, pointing to an election this weekend in the region of Gagauzia where she said many of those running were Russian agents, Reuters reports. Republic of Moldova barred a Russian regional delegation this week from going to the semi-automonous pro-Russian region […] The post Republic of Moldova accuses Russia of meddling ahead of regional vote appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ukraine, Romania, Republic of Moldova boost ties at security meeting

10:35, 14.04.2023 - Neighbors Romania, Ukraine, and the Republic of  Moldova signed cooperation agreements in Romania’s capital on Thursday after a trilateral meeting on ways to strengthen security in their Black Sea region to counter threats posed by Russian aggression, according to AP News. The Black Sea Security Conference…

Republic of Moldova seeks sign on EU accession talks by year-end

14:41, 29.03.2023 - Republic of Moldova is hoping for a sign by the end of the year at least that EU accession talks can begin as the former Soviet republic races to implement reforms proposed by Brussels, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu told Reuters. Reforming the “extremely corrupt” justice system was a top priority, Popescu…

Poland breaks up Russian spy network, says minister

14:46, 16.03.2023 - Poland has broken up a Russian espionage network operating in the country and detained nine people it says were preparing acts of sabotage and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine, the interior minister said on Thursday, according to Reuters. An ally of Ukraine and hub for deliveries of weapons to Kyiv’s…

Republic of Moldova no longer needs Russian gas, minister says

10:30, 16.03.2023 - The Republic of Moldova is no longer receiving Russian gas or enduring the “blackmail” imposed by gas giant Gazprom over its difficulties in paying for supplies, the country’s energy minister said, according to Reuters. Victor Parlicov, speaking to TV8 television on Wednesday evening, said Gazprom had…

Georgian ruling party withdraws ‘foreign agents’ bill after two nights of protest

10:51, 09.03.2023 - Georgia‘s ruling party said on Thursday it was dropping a bill on “foreign agents” after two nights of violent protests against what opponents said was a Russian-inspired authoritarian shift that imperilled hopes of the country joining the European Union, according to Reuters. The Georgian Dream ruling…

Moldovan parliament backs new pro-EU PM amid Russian coup fears

18:10, 16.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s parliament approved pro-Western Prime Minister Dorin Recean and his proposed Cabinet in a confidence vote Thursday, according to Politico. Sixty-two lawmakers, all from the parliamentary faction of the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), which was founded by President Maia Sandu,…

Republic of Moldova’s PM-designate seeks confidence vote from lawmakers

14:05, 16.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s pro-Western Prime Minister-designate Dorin Recean will propose a new government to lawmakers on Thursday for a confidence vote, as the country signals a shift to security concerns amid Russia’s ongoing war in neighbouring Ukraine, according to AP News. Recean, a 48-year-old economist…

Republic of Moldova’s President outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple government

14:06, 13.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s President outlined on Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union, according to AP News.  President Maia Sandu’s…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 aprilie 2023
USD 4.4794
EUR 4.9439
CHF 5.0128
GBP 5.5775
CAD 3.2864
XAU 287.711
JPY 3.3491
CNY 0.6471
AED 1.2199
AUD 2.9621
MDL 0.2484
BGN 2.5278

Urmareste stirile pe: