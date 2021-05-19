Prosecutor: Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill

Stiri Recomandate

Camera Deputaţilor achiziţionează cinci autoturisme de protocol, în valoare totală de un milion lei

Camera Deputaţilor intenţionează să achiziţioneze cinci autoturisme de protocol, în valoare maximă de un milion de lei. "Având în vedere Memorandumul intern 2/3221 din 18 martie 2021 privind aprobarea… [citeste mai departe]

Cărți tatuate – CONCURS dedicat copiilor între 5 și 15 ani

De Basm – Asociația Scriitorilor pentru Copii și Adolescenți anunță cu bucurie că se află în desfășurare campania jucăușă de promovare a lecturii numită Cărți tatuate – Intră în pielea literaturii, cea de a treia ediție. CONCURS: provocarea noastră pentru copii: să conceapă… [citeste mai departe]

Un număr de 11 focare noi de pestă porcină înregistrate săptămâna trecută

Numărul focarelor de pestă porcină africană active era joi, 13 mai, de 310, în ultima săptămână fiind înregistrate 11 focare noi, conform datelor publicate de Autoritatea Naţională Sanitară Veterinară și pentru Siguranţa Alimentelor (ANSVSA).… [citeste mai departe]

Flămânzi: Bărbat arestat după ce a agresat mai multe persoane pentru a le lua terenurile agricole

Un bărbat de 41 de ani, din comuna Prăjeni, a fost arestat preventiv după ce a distrus mai multe utilaje agricole şi a agresat mai multe persoane pentru a le determina să le cedeze terenurile agricole,… [citeste mai departe]

UE vrea să-și salveze sezonul estival. Acord important de călătorie din țările terțe

Reprezentanții statelor membre au convenit, miercuri, să permită intrarea în Uniunea Europeană călătorilor din țări terțe care au primit dozele necesare de vaccinuri anti-Covid-19 autorizate la nivel european. Pe măsură… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul premier italian Silvio Berlusconi, grav bolnav, potrivit procurorului

Fostul prim-ministru italian Silvio Berlusconi este grav bolnav, iar procesul său pentru coruperea unor martori ar trebui să fie suspendat temporar, a declarat miercuri un procuror din Milano, potrivit Reuters. Berlusconi, în vârstă de 84 de ani, a… [citeste mai departe]

În atenţia persoanelor care solicită indemnizaţie de creştere a copilului, stimulent de inserţie şi alocaţie de stat

Direcţia de Asistenţă Socială Deva aduce la cunoştinţa persoanelor interesate că, începând de joi, 20 mai 2021, documentele necesare pentru acordarea indemnizaţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţist lovit în figură de un şofer băut

Un bărbat din Craiova s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce a fost prins băut la volan și a lovit un polițist în timp ce era încătușat. Potrivit primelor informații oferite de reprezentanții IPJ dOLJ, în ziua de 17 mai, poliţişti din cadrul Secției 2 Poliție Craiova și elev din cadrul Școlii de Agenți de Poliție… [citeste mai departe]

Primul eveniment cu prezență fizică din 2021 al Institutului Cervantes din București: lansarea antologiei Revoluție și inocență, de Mario Benedetti

Săptămâna aceasta, joi, 20 mai, începând cu ora 18.30, Institutul Cervantes din București… [citeste mai departe]


Prosecutor: Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill

Publicat:
Milan prosecutor said on Wednesday that Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is seriously ill and his trial on charges of bribing witnesses should be temporarily suspended, according to ReutersBerlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital this year after contracting COVID-19 last September, and speculation has mounted in recent days […] The post Prosecutor: Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

