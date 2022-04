Holocaust memorial concert on April 14 at Bucharest National Opera House

The Bucharest National Opera House will stage a Holocaust memorial concert on April 14 as of 6:30 p.m., featuring Anatol Vieru's 'Psalm 1993', the Chamber Symphony No. 2, Op. 147 and Concerto No. 2 for Flute and Orchestra, Op. 148 by Mieczyslaw Weinberg, as… [citeste mai departe]