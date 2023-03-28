Polish, Romanian PMs ask EU for mechanism to trace Ukraine grain exports

Stiri Recomandate

Consumatorii unei localitati din judetul Constanta raman fara apa la robinete

Vineri, 31 martie 2023, in intervalul orar 08.00 ndash; 16.00, echipele RAJA vor sista furnizarea apei potabile in localitatea Tortoman din judetul Constanta, pentru racordarea noilor bransamente la sistemul centralizat.Investitia face parte din… [citeste mai departe]

Un individ mascat a pătruns în complexul rezidenţial unde locuieşte cancelarul Olaf Scholz. Politicianul nu se afla acasă

Un individ care purta o mască de Halloween a reuşit să intre duminică seară în complexul rezidenţial unde locuieşte cancelarul german Olaf Scholz, care… [citeste mai departe]

Produsele perfecte pentru casă care au apărut în magazinele Dedeman. Frații Pavăl vor să dea lovitura

Majoritatea celor care stau la curte, mai ales pe perioada verii, își invită familia și prietenii la câte un grătar în curte. Dar pentru asta ai nevoie de produsele perfecte pentru casă… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul preşedinte taiwanez, în timpul unei vizite în China: Suntem cu toţii chinezi

Fostul preşedinte taiwanez Ma Ying-jeou a făcut o declarație ce nu a fost trecută cu vederea, la startul unei vizite istorice în China. Oamenii de pe ambele părţi ale Strâmtorii Taiwan sunt chinezi din punct de vedere etnic şi… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Prima clădire administrativă VERDE din Bistrița a fost inaugurată

A fost inaugurată prima clădire administrativă VERDE din Bistrița! Cinci instituții din Bistrița-Năsăud vor lucra cot la cot, în același sediu, pus pe picioare cu o investiție totală de 7.551.504,41 (1.5 mil euro). Prima clădire administrativă VERDE… [citeste mai departe]

Deea și Dinu Maxer s-au despărțit. Primele declarații: „Am decis să ne încheiem căsătoria după 18 ani de relație”

Astăzi, 28 martie, Deea Maxer și Dinu Maxer au anunțat prin intermediul unei postări în mediul online că s-au despărțit. Cei doi soți, care au împreună… [citeste mai departe]

Daraban (Companiile de Utilităţi din Energie): Cât preţul e mic, omul nu e încurajat să reducă din consum

Directorul executiv al Federaţiei Asociaţiilor Companiilor de Utilităţi din Energie (FACUE), Dana Daraban, consideră că politicile de sprijin trebuie să fie targetate şi trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

Municipalitatea timișoreană cere 17,5 milioane de euro pentru dotarea școlilor din oraș

Primăria Timișoara dorește dotarea a circa 1.300 de săli de clasă cu mobilier și echipamente IT, apelând la o finanțare din Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență – PNRR. În acest fel a fost pregătită o nouă cerere… [citeste mai departe]

Lukașenko, aliatul fidel al lui Putin, susține că NATO i-a forțat mâna să primească arme nucleare rusești pe teritoriul său

Belarus a declarat marți, 28 martie, că a decis să accepte găzduirea de arme tactice nucleare ale Rusiei pe teritoriul său după ani de presiuni… [citeste mai departe]

Prelungește viața mașinii de spălat: trucuri pentru o întreținere corectă

Ce altă invenție din casă e mai utilă decât mașina de spălat? Ea te scapă de munca pe care bunica ta a trebuit s-o depună ani de zile pentru a spăla rufele de mână. A ști cum să cureți un astfel de electrocasnic este esențial pentru buna sa… [citeste mai departe]


Polish, Romanian PMs ask EU for mechanism to trace Ukraine grain exports

Publicat:
Romania and Poland are in talks with the over export tracing mechanisms for Ukrainian grains to ensure local farmers are not hurt by a flood of cheap imports, the Polish and Romanian prime ministers said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, has seen its […] The post Polish, ask EU for mechanism to trace Ukraine grain exports appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russia says Black Sea grain deal will be extended automatically if no objections

10:36, 14.03.2023 - A deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine‘s Black Sea ports will be extended automatically after it expires on March 18 if there are no objections from the involved parties, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Citing an unnamed source familiar with…

Russia open to Ukraine talks, but won’t give up annexed regions

15:30, 28.02.2023 - The Kremlin on Tuesday repeated its position that Russia was open to negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, but that new “territorial realities” could not be ignored, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia would never renounce its claims to four Ukrainian regions…

Romania eyes energy projects that diversify supply, says deputy minister

16:15, 21.02.2023 - Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the Black Sea to carry Azeri power to the European Union, have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania…

Ukraine says two Russian missiles crossed into Romania and Republic of Moldova’s airspace

12:15, 10.02.2023 - Two Russian missiles crossed into Romanian and Moldovan airspace before entering Ukraine on Friday, the top Ukrainian general said, according to Reuters. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, said two Kaliber missiles launched from the Black Sea had entered Moldovan airspace,…

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks EU for help, set to press leaders for jets

14:00, 09.02.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Union and its citizens on Thursday for the help Ukraine has been receiving to defend itself against the Russian invasion, before joining a summit of the bloc’s leaders to ask for more weapons, according to Reuters. Having won promises of Western…

Seven EU states warn Commission against subsidy race with U.S.

15:20, 31.01.2023 - Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The ministry confirmed an earlier…

Polish PM says adopting the euro would bring spike in prices

17:35, 10.01.2023 - Poland’s prime minister argued strongly Tuesday against the country’s adoption of the European Union’s common euro currency in the foreseeable future, claiming that its recent adoption in Croatia caused “chaos” and a cost of living spike, according to AP News. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said that replacing…

Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal

16:36, 04.01.2023 - Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer…


