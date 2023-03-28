Polish, Romanian PMs ask EU for mechanism to trace Ukraine grain exportsPublicat:
Romania and Poland are in talks with the European Commission over export tracing mechanisms for Ukrainian grains to ensure local farmers are not hurt by a flood of cheap imports, the Polish and Romanian prime ministers said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, has seen its Black Sea […] The post Polish, Romanian PMs ask EU for mechanism to trace Ukraine grain exports appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
