PM Cîțu: Romania’s economic growth is due to investments

Publicat:
PM Cîțu: Romania’s economic growth is due to investments

Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Friday, that the country’s economic growth of 2.9% is due exclusively to investments and not to consumption.  “The INS ( for Statistics) published the economic growth in the first quarter of 2021. There are two important things that show we have changed the paradigm, we are making […] The post PM Cițu: Romania’s economic growth is due to investments appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

PM Citu: Economic growth due entirely to investments and not consumption

12:01, 09.07.2021 - The economic growth of 2.9pct is due exclusively to investments and not to consumption, which is a premiere for Romania, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday. "The INS (National Institute for Statistics) published details on economic growth in the first quarter of 2021. There are two important…

EU Commission revises upward estimates for euro zone growth, inflation

13:51, 07.07.2021 - The European Commission announced on Wednesday the activity in the European economy in the first quarter of 2021 exceeded expectations and the improved health situation prompted a swift easing of pandemic control restrictions in the second quarter.  The EU Commission stated that the Summer 2021 Economic…

EBRD raises Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 6%

15:00, 29.06.2021 - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) will increase by 6% in 2021, improving its September forecast for a 3% growth, according to seenew.com Romania’s GDP for 2022 is expected to grow 5%, as the Recovery and Resilience Facility…

Tourists in Romania spent over 2,600 lei per person in Q1, 2021

15:05, 17.06.2021 - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced that non-resident tourists in Romania spent on average 2,675 lei (E543,26) per person in the first quarter of 2021. The total number of non-resident tourists in tourist accommodation establishments was 64,100 and their expenses amounting to 171,5…

Romania’s consumer price inflation increases to 3.8% y/y in May

13:00, 11.06.2021 - Romania’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced that consumer prices rose 3.8% year-on-year in May, compared to an increase of 3.2% in April. Food prices rose 1.52% year-on-year in May, while non-food prices added 5.70%, said INS in a statement on Friday. Prices of services grew by 2.78%…

INS: Net investment in Romania up 9.9% y/y in Q1

13:10, 10.06.2021 - Romania’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) said that the net investment in Romania‘s economy increased 9.9% on the year in the first quarter of 2021, reaching 20.35 billion lei ($4.3 billion/3.8 billion euro), according to SeeNews.  Net investment in machinery and equipment, including vehicles,…

World Bank improves outlook for Romania’s economic growth

11:40, 09.06.2021 - The World Bank updated the global economic outlook on Tuesday, stating that Romania‘s economy will grow by 6% in 2021, fully reversing the 3.9% contraction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, according to Romania-Insider.  The global outlook remains subject to significant downside risks, including…

Florin Citu: Economic growth in 2021 to be above all expectations from start-year

10:06, 14.05.2021 - Economic growth in 2021 will be "above" all estimates from the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday, adding that, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), the average nominal salary and purchasing power increased "significantly" in March this…


