Stiri Recomandate

Cât costă acum în piețe ouăle, carnea și verdețurile. Oamenii spun că unele produse sunt cu 50% mai scumpe față de anul trecut

Cât costă acum în piețe ouăle, carnea și verdețurile. Oamenii spun că unele produse sunt cu 50% mai scumpe față de anul trecut

Cumpărăturile pentru Paște au intrat în linie dreaptă, dar calculele de acasă nu se potrivesc întotdeauna cu cele din târg. O parte… [citeste mai departe]

Luminita Halep, asociat in Vasihal SRL, a cesionat 8 parti sociale catre Sterica Halep. Iata cum arata structura capitalului social

Luminita Halep, asociat in Vasihal SRL, a cesionat 8 parti sociale catre Sterica Halep. Iata cum arata structura capitalului social

Luminita Halep, asociat in Vasihal SRL, a cesionat 8 parti sociale detinute catre asociatul Sterica Halep. In urma cesionarii, capitalul social… [citeste mai departe]

De ce să arzi câteva frunze de busuioc în casă. Detaliul care îţi poate schimba viaţa

De ce să arzi câteva frunze de busuioc în casă. Detaliul care îţi poate schimba viaţa

În filosofiile anumitor civilizații, arderea unor ierburi aromatice este o practică străveche folosită pentru a purifica mediul, a crește energia și a atrage prosperitatea, iar printre acestea se numără și busuiocul.… [citeste mai departe]

Activitate suspendată la Spitalul Orășenesc Victoria, din lipsă de medici

Activitate suspendată la Spitalul Orășenesc Victoria, din lipsă de medici

Activitate suspendată la Spitalul Orășenesc Victoria , au transmis printr-un comunicat de presă reprezentanții Direcției de Sănătate Publică Brașov. Spitalul Orășenesc Victoria își va suspenda activitatea pentru câteva zile, cauza deficitului de… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii dâmbovițeni, la datorie în minivacanța de 1 Mai și Paște! Peste 200 de oameni ai legii vor acționa zilnic în județ pentru liniștea și siguranța cetățenilor

Polițiștii dâmbovițeni, la datorie în minivacanța de 1 Mai și Paște! Peste 200 de oameni ai legii vor acționa zilnic în județ pentru liniștea și siguranța cetățenilor

Pentru a ne bucura în liniște de Ziua… [citeste mai departe]

RMGC propune noi revendicări în România: se concentrează pe două inițiative cheie. Situația de la Roșia Montană.

RMGC propune noi revendicări în România: se concentrează pe două inițiative cheie. Situația de la Roșia Montană.

RMGC propune noi revendicări în România: se concentrează pe două inițiative cheie. Situația de la Roșia Montană. RMGC propune noi revendicări în România: se concentrează… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 797. Noi bombardamente în Odesa, cel puțin trei ucraineni au murit

Război în Ucraina, ziua 797. Noi bombardamente în Odesa, cel puțin trei ucraineni au murit

Cel puțin trei ucraineni au murit și alte trei persoane au fost rănite, marți seara, în timpul unui atac rusesc cu rachete, relatează ukrinform.net. Trupele ruse au atacat orașul port Odesa, din sudul Ucrainei, cu… [citeste mai departe]

Acțiuni preventive în trafic, pe mai multe șosele din Alba. „Siguranța este prioritară!”

Acțiuni preventive în trafic, pe mai multe șosele din Alba. „Siguranța este prioritară!”

În perioada 29-30 aprilie 2024, polițiștii Compartimentului de Analiză și Prevenire a Criminalității, împreună cu polițiștii din cadrul Serviciului Rutier, Poliției Municipiului Aiud, Poliției Municipiului… [citeste mai departe]

Candidatul AUR din Buzău se retrage din cursă și denunță practici nedemocratice

Candidatul AUR din Buzău se retrage din cursă și denunță practici nedemocratice

Elena Năstăsoiu, candidatul AUR la Primăria Buzău și la alegerile europarlamentare, a provocat un cutremur în lumea politică locală, anunțând retragerea sa din toate cursele electorale. Motivele invocate sunt grave: acuze de imixtiuni… [citeste mai departe]

Asistentul medical, care a agresat 2 minore internate la psihiatrie, a fost arestat preventiv

Asistentul medical, care a agresat 2 minore internate la psihiatrie, a fost arestat preventiv

Asistentul medical acuzat că a agresat fizic două minore, de 13 și 17 ani, internate la secția de psihiatrie a unui spital din Târgoviște, a fost arestat preventiv pentru următoarele 30 de zile, informează News.ro. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

AstraZeneca recunoaște că vaccinul său anti-COVID poate provoca un efect secundar rar

Publicat:
AstraZeneca recunoaște că vaccinul său anti-COVID poate provoca un efect secundar rar

Gigantul farmaceutic AstraZeneca a fost dat in judecata in cadrul unei acțiuni colective in legatura cu afirmațiile potrivit carora vaccinul sau, dezvoltat impreuna cu , a provocat decese și vatamari grave in zeci de cazuri. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca admitted in court for the first time that its COVID-19 vaccine could cause blood clots, a […] The post AstraZeneca recunoaște ca vaccinul sau anti-COVID poate provoca un efect secundar rar appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

AstraZeneca a recunoscut in documentele din instanța ca vaccinul sau anti-COVID poate provoca un efect secundar rar

06:35, 01.05.2024 - Gigantul farmaceutic AstraZeneca a fost dat in judecata in cadrul unei acțiuni colective in legatura cu afirmațiile potrivit carora vaccinul sau, dezvoltat impreuna cu Universitatea Oxford, a provocat decese și vatamari grave in zeci de cazuri. Citește și: Victor Ponta a dat in judecata statul roman,…

AstraZeneca recunoaște pentru prima data, in documente judiciare, ca vaccinul sau anti-Covid poate provoca un efect secundar rar

16:55, 30.04.2024 - AstraZeneca a recunoscut pentru prima data in documentele din instanța ca vaccinul sau anti-Covid poate provoca un efect secundar rar, intr-o aparenta rasturnare de situație care ar putea deschide calea pentru o despagubire legala de mai multe milioane de lire sterline.

IEA reduces oil demand growth forecast as prices climb amid rising Middle East tensions

12:21, 12.04.2024 - The International Energy Agency reduced its prediction for 2024 oil demand growth, citing „exceptionally weak” OECD deliveries, a largely complete post-Covid-19 rebound and a rising electric vehicle fleet, according to CNBC. In its most recent monthly oil market report, the IEA reduced its 2024 oil…

Romania’s budget deficit up sharply as public spending spirals

12:50, 27.03.2024 - Romania’s finance ministry has confirmed that the general government budget deficit rose by 70% y/y to RON29bn (E5.8bn) in the first two months of 2024. This is 1.67% of the year’s projected GDP up from 1.07% of GDP in the same period last year, according to bne IntelliNews. This is one-third of the…

UN demand for Gaza cease-fire provokes strongest clash between US and Israel

11:35, 26.03.2024 - The United Nations Security Council on Monday issued its first demand for a cease-fire in Gaza, with the US angering Israel by abstaining from the vote. Israel responded by canceling a visit to Washington by a high-level delegation in the strongest public clash between the allies since the war began,…

Apple hit with over 1.8 bln euro EU antitrust fine in Spotify case

14:55, 04.03.2024 - Apple was hit with an EU antitrust fine of over 1.8 billion euros on Monday, its first ever, for preventing Spotify and other music streaming services from informing users of payment options outside its App Store, Reuters reports. The European Commission’s decision was triggered by a 2019 complaint…

Bloomberg: Romania may hint at rate cut as inflation fades

10:30, 13.02.2024 - Romania’s central bank may start laying the groundwork for cutting interest rates in the coming months as a spike in inflation at the start of the year is likely to prove fleeting, according to Bloomberg.  Investors will be looking for clues about the timing of the first reduction when the National…

Prințul William recunoaște lupta regelui Charles al III-lea impotriva cancerului

16:00, 08.02.2024 - Intr-o alocuțiune publica sincera, pe 7 februarie, Prințul William recunoaște lupta regelui Charles al III-lea impotriva cancerului. Prințul de Wales și-a exprimat recunoștința pentru sprijinul copleșitor pe care familia sa l-a primit in aceasta perioada dificila, subliniind semnificația urarilor de…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: