AstraZeneca recunoaște că vaccinul său anti-COVID poate provoca un efect secundar rar Gigantul farmaceutic AstraZeneca a fost dat in judecata in cadrul unei acțiuni colective in legatura cu afirmațiile potrivit carora vaccinul sau, dezvoltat impreuna cu Universitatea Oxford, a provocat decese și vatamari grave in zeci de cazuri. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca admitted in court for the first time that its COVID-19 vaccine could cause blood clots, a

- Gigantul farmaceutic AstraZeneca a fost dat in judecata in cadrul unei acțiuni colective in legatura cu afirmațiile potrivit carora vaccinul sau, dezvoltat impreuna cu Universitatea Oxford, a provocat decese și vatamari grave in zeci de cazuri. Citește și: Victor Ponta a dat in judecata statul roman,…

- AstraZeneca a recunoscut pentru prima data in documentele din instanța ca vaccinul sau anti-Covid poate provoca un efect secundar rar, intr-o aparenta rasturnare de situație care ar putea deschide calea pentru o despagubire legala de mai multe milioane de lire sterline.

