OPEC+ shows no sign of easing oil squeeze as ministers meet As OPEC+ ministers prepare to review global oil markets, the group is showing no signs of cooling a rally that brought prices near $100 a barrel, according to Bloomberg. Crude has soared more than 20% in three months as alliance leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia squeeze supplies while world fuel demand hits records. The surge […] The post OPEC+ shows no sign of easing oil squeeze as ministers meet appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As Turkey and the European Union engaged in a new effort to revive the country’s stalled membership talks, Ankara criticized the European Parliament’s insistence on cooperation in enforcing sanctions against Russia, according to Bloomberg. Turkey is coming under increasing pressure from the EU and the…

- Oil prices jumped about 2% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts, stretching a combined 1.3 million barrel per day (bpd) reduction for another three months through December, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures for November were up $1.44,…

- Joining the BRICS bloc of emerging economies by the United Arab Emirates won’t come to the detriment of its ties with Western nations, a top UAE official said, amid concern that China and Russia are expanding the group to counterbalance US and European influence, according to Bloomberg. The UAE is looking…

- Oil prices rose on Monday as global supply is tightening with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia, offsetting nagging concerns about global demand growth amid high-interest rates, according to Reuters. Brent crude climbed 75 cents to $85.55 a barrel by 0301 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate…

- Finland will build up the largest strategic reserve of emergency supplies in the European Union after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an effort within the bloc to boost its crisis preparedness, according Bloomberg. The project, which received E242 million in funding from the European Commission,…

- Oil prices eased on Wednesday as concerns over slow demand from top crude importer China grew after bearish trade and inflation data, eclipsing fears over tighter supply arising from output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.96 a…

- Romania plans to rapidly expand one of the key transit routes for grain from neighboring Ukraine as Russia’s escalating attacks in the Black Sea are exacerbating risks for the global food trade, according to Bloomberg. The country has already facilitated the transit of more than 20 million tons of grain…

- Europe’s diesel market is starting to spike, underscoring its vulnerability to supply disruptions since cutting off imports from top supplier Russia earlier this year, according to Bloomberg. Premiums for immediately-available supplies surged on Wednesday, data from ICE Futures Europe show, indicating…