Olaf Scholz faces tricky balancing act in Germany-China talks

Stiri Recomandate

Elon Musk a suspendat popularul cont de Twitter alimentat de Inteligență Artificială, Explain This Bob

Elon Musk a suspendat popularul cont de Twitter alimentat de Inteligență Artificială, Explain This Bob

Twitter a suspendat contul popularului robot bazat pe inteligență artificială, legat de memecoin, „Explain This Bob”, după ce Elon Musk a susținut că este un „cont cripto înșelătorie”.Musk a… [citeste mai departe]

“Bucătarul” cu stele şi otrăvirea cu AUR a românilor

“Bucătarul” cu stele şi otrăvirea cu AUR a românilor

Ingrediente: trei porţii de populism grosier, două porţii de naţional-ceauşism, tot două de legionarism, una şi jumătate de golănie de peluză. Condimente: dogmatism ortodox, conspiraţionism, trumpism, “viktororbanism”. Dacă aş compara AUR-ul cu o reţetă culinară cam acestea ar fi… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă meteo ANM de ultim moment. Este cod galben în România, zeci de județe sunt vizate

Alertă meteo ANM de ultim moment. Este cod galben în România, zeci de județe sunt vizate

În această dimineață a fost emisă o alertă meteo ANM de ultim moment. Conform datelor este vorba de o avertizare de cod galben în România, iar zeci de județe sunt vizate. Avertizarea anunță instabilitate atmosferică… [citeste mai departe]

Fost prim procuror-actual avocat, prins băut la volan, condamnat cu suspendare

Fost prim procuror-actual avocat, prins băut la volan, condamnat cu suspendare

Fostul prim procuror al Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Bistrița-Năsăud, actualmente avocat, Zaharie Ionașcu, a călcat pe bec. Recent, fostul prim procuror s-a ales cu o  condamnare penală, după ce anul trecut a fost prins de polițiști că… [citeste mai departe]

Educaţia este şi va rămâne o prioritate pentru acest Guvern!. Mesajul lui Marcel Ciolacu pentru elevii care susţin Evaluarea Naţională

Educaţia este şi va rămâne o prioritate pentru acest Guvern!. Mesajul lui Marcel Ciolacu pentru elevii care susţin Evaluarea Naţională

Prim-ministrul Marcel Ciolacu le urează succes tuturor elevilor care susţin Evaluarea Naţională subliniind că Educaţia… [citeste mai departe]

Țepele imobiliare Kleine Neustadt au ajuns în faza de sechestru asigurător

Țepele imobiliare Kleine Neustadt au ajuns în faza de sechestru asigurător

Persoanele înșelate de Kleine Neustadt au pus sechestru asigurător pe bunurile mobile și imobile ale dezvoltatorului imobililar Kleine Neustadt. Patronii firmei au încasat de două ori prețul pentru aceleași apartamente: prima dată de la cumpărători… [citeste mai departe]

Jocul UDMR după ce a fost exclusă de la guvernare

Jocul UDMR după ce a fost exclusă de la guvernare

Jocul UDMR după ce a fost exclusă de la guvernareRămasă în afara Coaliției după ce nu s-a înțeles cu PSD și PNL, UDMR are în prezent două variante: o alianță cu USR şi alte partide din Opoziţie, cu excepţia AUR, sau un acord de susținere parlamentară cu actuala Coaliţie. CITESTE SI Zelenski taxează… [citeste mai departe]

INTERVIU. Primarul orașului ucrainean aflat la 20 de kilometri de România: „Cerem ajutor lumii civilizate”

INTERVIU. Primarul orașului ucrainean aflat la 20 de kilometri de România: „Cerem ajutor lumii civilizate”

Conform lui Viktor Medvid, edilul din Rahău, orașul ucrainean cu 15.000 de locuitori, din valea Tisei, ei au primit peste 2.000 de persoane strămutate din estul lovit de ruși.… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremur puternic în golful California - Autoritățile au anunțat că nu vor emite alertă de tsunami

Cutremur puternic în golful California - Autoritățile au anunțat că nu vor emite alertă de tsunami

Biroul de apărare civilă din Mexic a confirmat că nu au existat rapoarte de pagube în zonele în care s-a resimţit cutremurul, dar a recomandat ambarcaţiunilor şi populaţiei de coastă din apropiere… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Olaf Scholz faces tricky balancing act in Germany-China talks

Publicat:
Olaf Scholz faces tricky balancing act in Germany-China talks

faces a delicate balancing act this week at German-Chinese government consultations in Berlin, seeking to maintain good ties with Germany‘s largest trade partner while complying with a G7 pledge to “de-risk” from Beijing, according to Reuters. Scholz receives Chinese premier for dinner in the chancellery on Monday evening ahead of […] The post Olaf Scholz faces tricky balancing act in Germany-China talks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Oil rises on Saudi plan to deepen output cuts from July

12:55, 05.06.2023 - Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top crude exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by a further 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from July to counter macroeconomic headwinds that have depressed markets, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures were up $1.72, or 2.3%,…

NATO soldiers injured in Kosovo clashes with Serb protesters

10:25, 30.05.2023 - Around 25 NATO peacekeeping soldiers defending three town halls in northern Kosovo were injured in clashes with Serb protesters on Monday, while Serbia‘s president put the army on the highest level of combat alert, according to Reuters. KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping mission to Kosovo, condemned the…

Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes

12:40, 29.05.2023 - Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged…

South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension

14:00, 22.05.2023 - South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to develop a security partnership, a joint statement said, amid tension over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats, according to Reuters. South Korean President Yoon Suk…

EU seriously concerned about arrest of Chinese rights activists

12:30, 19.04.2023 - The European Union has said it is seriously concerned about the arrest of two prominent Chinese human rights activists and has called for their immediate release after they were detained in Beijing last week en route to a meeting with EU officials, according to Reuters. The detention of Yu Wensheng…

EU urges firm results, green alliance from US trade talks

06:15, 13.04.2023 - The United States and the European Union need to produce clear results next month from their forum on trade and technology and forge closer ties on green products and technology, European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Sweden will host a fourth ministerial-level…

Macron faces delicate Ukraine balancing act during China visit

11:26, 04.04.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit China from Wednesday, hoping to dissuade Beijing from supporting Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine but without alienating a crucial trade and geopolitical player, according to France 24.  “China is the only country in the world capable of having an immediate and…

European banks shares rise after SVB deal

11:05, 27.03.2023 - European bank stocks rose for the first time in nearly a week on Monday, bouncing from last week’s declines, after a buyer emerged for large parts of Silicon Valley Bank‘s (SVB) deposits and loans, which helped ease some of the anxiety in the sector, according to Reuters. The STOXX banks index rose…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 iunie 2023
USD 4.5317
EUR 4.9604
CHF 5.078
GBP 5.7952
CAD 3.4256
XAU 286.146
JPY 3.2132
CNY 0.6376
AED 1.2338
AUD 3.1136
MDL 0.256
BGN 2.5362

Urmareste stirile pe: