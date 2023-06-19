Olaf Scholz faces tricky balancing act in Germany-China talks

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top crude exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by a further 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from July to counter macroeconomic headwinds that have depressed markets, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures were up $1.72, or 2.3%,…

- Around 25 NATO peacekeeping soldiers defending three town halls in northern Kosovo were injured in clashes with Serb protesters on Monday, while Serbia‘s president put the army on the highest level of combat alert, according to Reuters. KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping mission to Kosovo, condemned the…

- Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged…

- South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to develop a security partnership, a joint statement said, amid tension over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats, according to Reuters. South Korean President Yoon Suk…

- The European Union has said it is seriously concerned about the arrest of two prominent Chinese human rights activists and has called for their immediate release after they were detained in Beijing last week en route to a meeting with EU officials, according to Reuters. The detention of Yu Wensheng…

- The United States and the European Union need to produce clear results next month from their forum on trade and technology and forge closer ties on green products and technology, European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Sweden will host a fourth ministerial-level…

- French President Emmanuel Macron will visit China from Wednesday, hoping to dissuade Beijing from supporting Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine but without alienating a crucial trade and geopolitical player, according to France 24. “China is the only country in the world capable of having an immediate and…

- European bank stocks rose for the first time in nearly a week on Monday, bouncing from last week’s declines, after a buyer emerged for large parts of Silicon Valley Bank‘s (SVB) deposits and loans, which helped ease some of the anxiety in the sector, according to Reuters. The STOXX banks index rose…