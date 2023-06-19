Olaf Scholz faces tricky balancing act in Germany-China talksPublicat:
Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces a delicate balancing act this week at German-Chinese government consultations in Berlin, seeking to maintain good ties with Germany‘s largest trade partner while complying with a G7 pledge to “de-risk” from Beijing, according to Reuters. Scholz receives Chinese premier Li Qiang for dinner in the chancellery on Monday evening ahead of […] The post Olaf Scholz faces tricky balancing act in Germany-China talks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
