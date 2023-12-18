North Korea fires long-range missile after condemning US ‘war’ moves

Stiri Recomandate

Aproape 70% dintre români declară că au rude plecate din țară. Câți dintre aceștia primesc bani din străinătate. Sondaj INSCOP

Aproape 70% dintre români declară că au rude plecate din țară. Câți dintre aceștia primesc bani din străinătate. Sondaj INSCOP

Aproape 70% dintre români declară că au rude în străinătate, un procent semnificativ mai mare decât în urmă cu zece ani, indică… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt familiile din conducerea Metrorex remunerate regește

Care sunt familiile din conducerea Metrorex remunerate regește

Cei cinci membri ai Consiliului de Administrație de la Metrorex SA vor trebui să ia astăzi, 18.12.2023, o hotărâre care va tulbura foarte mult apele la nivelul directorilor de la metrou. Consiliul de Administrație de la Metrorex SA va decide în ședința de astăzi cine vor fi… [citeste mai departe]

Disputa pe canalul Bâstroe, încheiată. La ce înțelegere au ajuns România și Ucraina

Disputa pe canalul Bâstroe, încheiată. La ce înțelegere au ajuns România și Ucraina

Disputa pe canalul Bâstroe, încheiată. România și Ucraina au ajuns la o înțelegere România și Ucraina au rezolvat o dispută veche de 20 de ani – Canalul Bâstroe. Ministerul Mediului din România anunță că Ucraina poate continua… [citeste mai departe]

Un incendiu violent a mistuit casa unei familii din Deaj. Familia așteaptă un copil peste patru luni

Un incendiu violent a mistuit casa unei familii din Deaj. Familia așteaptă un copil peste patru luni

Un incendiu violent a ruinat sâmbătă dimineața o casă, în Deaj, comuna Mica dar și planurile unei tinere familii. Casa a doi soți, care așteaptă primul copil, a ars și oamenii s-au trezit pe drumuri… [citeste mai departe]

Cum alegem laboratoarele de analize medicale pentru a ne asigura că rezultatele sunt corecte

Cum alegem laboratoarele de analize medicale pentru a ne asigura că rezultatele sunt corecte

Cum alegem laboratoarele de analize medicale pentru a ne asigura că rezultatele sunt corecteRomânii trebuie să se asigure că laboratoarele de analize medicale au acreditare RENAR, pentru a avea garanția că rezultatele… [citeste mai departe]

Autostrada A7 Ploiești – Buzău: Tunuri de căldură și sistem de iluminat pe lotul 1, pentru finalizarea lucrărilor în 2024

Autostrada A7 Ploiești – Buzău: Tunuri de căldură și sistem de iluminat pe lotul 1, pentru finalizarea lucrărilor în 2024

Antreprenorul lotului 1 Dumbrava - a adus în șantier instalații pentru încălzirea betonului care se toarnă la structurile aferente, pentru a… [citeste mai departe]

Capricornii se deschid către noi oportunități: Află ce-ți prezic astrele

Capricornii se deschid către noi oportunități: Află ce-ți prezic astrele

Conjuncția Venus cu Pluto aduce astăzi o intensitate emoțională neașteptată. Fiecare semn zodiacal va resimți această influență într-un mod unic, provocându-i să își reevalueze relațiile și valorile. Arhetipurile astrologice se vor manifesta prin… [citeste mai departe]

Ordonanța trenuleț - Principalele prevederi care afectează mediul de afaceri

Ordonanța trenuleț - Principalele prevederi care afectează mediul de afaceri

Vineri seară s-a publicat in Monitorul Oficial nr.1139/15.12.2023, Ordonanța de Urgență nr.115/2023. Principalele prevederi care afectează mediul privat sunt prezentate într-o sinteză transmisă redacției stiripesurse.ro de Nicolae-Laurențiu Rutcovschi,… [citeste mai departe]

Germania va opri prematur, de luni, programul de subvenţii pentru vehicule electrice

Germania va opri prematur, de luni, programul de subvenţii pentru vehicule electrice

Noul buget a trebuit să fie redus după o hotărâre a Curţii Constituţionale a Germaniei care a aruncat o sumă de 60 de miliarde de euro în bugetul de stat al ţării şi a forţat guvernul să renunţe la unele programe menite să accelereze… [citeste mai departe]

Părinţii unui copil în vârstă de doi ani din Satu Mare, arestați preventiv după ce și-au bătut copilul

Părinţii unui copil în vârstă de doi ani din Satu Mare, arestați preventiv după ce și-au bătut copilul

Părinţii unui copil în vârstă de doi ani, din judeţul Satu Mare, au fost reţinuţi duminică după ce, conform anchetatorilor, l-ar fi agresat pe micuţ în timp ce... The post Părinţii… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

North Korea fires long-range missile after condemning US ‘war’ moves

Publicat:
North Korea fires long-range missile after condemning US ‘war’ moves

fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Monday that has a range to hit anywhere in the , said and Japan, marking its second launch in hours as Pyongyang condemned a U.S.-led show of force as “war” moves, according to Reuters. The missile has the potential to travel more than 15,000 […] The post fires long-range missile after condemning US ‘war’ moves appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Finland to sign defence pact with US

14:25, 14.12.2023 - Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

Euro zone economy started Q4 on back foot, stoking recession fears

12:15, 06.11.2023 - The downturn in euro zone business activity accelerated last month as demand in the dominant services industry weakened further, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting there is a growing chance of a recession in the 20-country currency union, according to Reuters. The economy contracted 0.1% last quarter,…

Putin revokes Russia’s ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

12:25, 02.11.2023 - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking Russia‘s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States, according to Reuters.  Russia says that it will not resume testing unless Washington does…

At UN, Iran warns US will ‘not be spared’ if war in Gaza continues

11:10, 27.10.2023 - Iran‘s Foreign Minster Hossein Amirabdollahian warned at the United Nations on Thursday that if Israel’s retaliation against Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip doesn’t end then the United States will “not be spared from this fire,” according to Reuters. “I say frankly to the American statesmen,…

Swedish PM urges EU to boost security after gunman in Brussels kills two Swedes

15:11, 17.10.2023 - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called on the European Union to bolster border controls and internal security after a gunman killed two Swedes in Brussels on Monday, saying the region could not afford to be naive, accoridng to Reuters. Two Swedes were shot dead and a third wounded in central…

EU sees ‘convergence’ with Japan on AI says official

13:21, 09.10.2023 - The European Union sees “convergence” with Japan on thinking about generative artificial intelligence (AI), a senior official said on Monday, according to Reuters.  “I see a lot of convergence in how we look at AI and generative AI,” European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera…

EU to assess risks of critical technologies being weaponized says official

11:30, 03.10.2023 - The European Commission will assess the risks of four critical technologies, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence, being weaponised by countries not aligned with its values and will take measures next year to tackle the issue, an EU official said on Monday, according to Reuters. The…

US to provide up to $522 mln for Ukraine’s energy system

14:16, 25.09.2023 - Ukraine and the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which Kyiv will receive up to $522 for strengthening the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system, the U.S. embassy in Ukraine said, according to Reuters. Ukraine will receive $422 million in new energy assistance and…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 decembrie 2023
USD 4.533
EUR 4.9709
CHF 5.2334
GBP 5.797
CAD 3.3886
XAU 297.738
JPY 3.1997
CNY 0.6375
AED 1.2343
AUD 3.0464
MDL 0.2545
BGN 2.5416

Urmareste stirile pe: