North Korea fires long-range missile after condemning US ‘war’ movesPublicat:
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Monday that has a range to hit anywhere in the United States, said South Korea and Japan, marking its second launch in hours as Pyongyang condemned a U.S.-led show of force as “war” moves, according to Reuters. The missile has the potential to travel more than 15,000 […] The post North Korea fires long-range missile after condemning US ‘war’ moves appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
