New slopes and facilities to be opened in Sinaia ski area Three new slopes and a new ski lift will operate this season on the Sinaia ski area, in the alpine hollow area. According to a press release sent by the Sinaia City Hall on Friday, a new installation is being authorised for operation with the public in the alpine hollow area, at 2,000 meters. The […] The post New slopes and facilities to be opened in Sinaia ski area appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that Romania‘s Libra Internet Bank lists its second bond issue, worth E40mln on BVB’s main market, under the ticker LIBRA28E. The first Libra Internet Bank bonds issue, worth E4.29mln is traded on the Multilateral Trading System under the ticker…

- More students in Romania can return to in-person learning as of Monday after the authorities eased the COVID-19 safety rules for schools, according to Romania Insider. Educational units located in cities, towns or communes with COVID incidence rates below 3 per thousand can now hold in-person classes,…

- Eurozone annual inflation spiked to 4.1% in October, while economic growth accelerated to 2.2% in the third quarter, preliminary Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico. Headline inflation significantly exceeded expectations of a 3.7% rise and hit the highest level since 2008. Looking…

- The Republic of Moldova‘s (RM) Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that the government is unable to agree on a new energy deal with Russia‘s Gazprom and will ask the parliament on Friday to approve a state of emergency to try to ease gas shortages, according to Reuters. The state of emergency could…

- Former US President Bill Clinton was hospitalized on Tuesday evening to receive treatment for a non-Covid related infection at the University of California Irvine Medical Center‘s intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, CNN reported on Friday. “He was admitted…

- French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune has blasted Poland’s controversial court ruling, which states that the Polish constitution takes precedence over some EU laws, as an attack on the European Union, according to Politico. Beaune said Friday on BFMTV that if there is no basic respect for…

- Inflation in the euro area accelerated more than expected to the highest level in 13 years, adding fuel to a debate over how long the post-crisis spike will last, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices rose 3.4% in September, compared with an estimate for a 3.3% gain, according to figures released…

- Nine people died on Friday when a fire broke out in an intensive care unit at a Romanian hospital treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, according to Reuters. Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams…