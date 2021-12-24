New slopes and facilities to be opened in Sinaia ski area

Stiri Recomandate

USR a atacat la Curtea Constituțională Legea bugetului de stat pentru 2022

Uniunea Salvaţi România (USR) a depus, vineri, la Curtea Constituţională, sesizarea privind legea bugetului pentru 2022.  Potrivit USR, formațiunea a sesizat neconstituţionalitatea art. 6 alin. (2) al legii: “În anul 2022, pentru municipiul Bucureşti,… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de kilograme de alimente, oprite de la comercializare în două din cele mai populare stațiuni montane. Ce au descoperit inspectorii ANPC

Peste 550 de kilograme de produse alimentare, vândute în magazinele Penny, Profi şi Carrefour din Buşteni şi Predeal,… [citeste mai departe]

USR a atacat la CCR legea bugetului pe 2022. Motivele de neconstituționalitate

USR a depus la Curtea Constituțională sesizarea împotriva legii bugetului pe 2022. „Acest buget încalcă un principiu important din Constituție: egalitatea în fața legii”, spune Dan Barna. [citeste mai departe]

Sute de kilograme de petarde și mii de țigări confiscate azi de polițiștii timișoreni

Polițiștii Serviciului Arme, Explozivi și Substanțe Periculoase Timiș au făcut, azi, o percheziție într-o locuință din Timișoara. Percheziția a fost desfășurată în cadrul unui dosar penal aflat în lucru la Serviciul Arme,… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Inca o zi cu incidenta in scadere. Situatia in localitatile din judet. Unde s-a inregistrat incidenta 0

Incidenta raspandirii COVID 19 la Constanta Potrivit datelor furnizate de reprezentantii Directiei de Sanatate Publica Judeteana Constanta, joi, 23 decembrie 2021, incidenta… [citeste mai departe]

Hearts of Midlothian l-a achiziţionat pe fundaşul australian Nathaniel Atkinson

Echipa scoţiană de fotbal Hearts of Midlothian a anunţat că a semnat cu fundaşul australian Nathaniel Atkinson, de la Melbourne City, scrie BBC, potrivit Agerpres. Atkinson, fundaş dreapta în vârstă de 22 de ani, va fi jucătorul grupării… [citeste mai departe]

Putin vrea să se „întâlnească” cu Maia Sandu până la finele anului. „ÎNDEMNUL” lui Dodon după ce a venit de la Moscova: „Chiar vreau s-o rog să plece la summitul de săptămâna viitoare”

Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Diana Șoșoacă, „campioană la amenzi”! Senatoarea e aproape falită din cauza sancțiunilor

Probleme serioase pentru Diana Şoşoacă din cauza măștii și a nerespectării măsurilor anti-Covid. Senatoarea ex-AUR a primit peste 100 de amenzi în pandemie. Majoritatea pentru că nu a purtat mască de protecție.… [citeste mai departe]

Comuna Iacobeni a ieșit din zona roșie în ajunul Crăciunului și este în scenariul galben

Comuna Iacobeni a ieșit din scenariul roșu în ajunul Crăciunului și este în scenariul galben, cu o rată de infectare de 2,55 cazuri de Covid la mia de locuitori. Toate celelalte 113 de localități ale județului Suceava… [citeste mai departe]

China lucrează la o versiune mai fierbinte a Soarelui său artificial care să devină sustenabilă până în 2040

China preconizează că până în 2040 ar putea dispune de electricitate generată pe baza reactorului său de fuziune nucleară Tokamak HL-2M sau „Soarele Artificial”. Acesta… [citeste mai departe]


New slopes and facilities to be opened in Sinaia ski area

Publicat:
Three new slopes and a new ski lift will operate this season on the Sinaia ski area, in the alpine hollow area. According to a press release sent by the on Friday, a new installation is being authorised for operation with the public in the alpine hollow area, at 2,000 meters. The […] The post New slopes and facilities to be opened in Sinaia ski area appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

