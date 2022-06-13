NATO chief: Sweden ready to address Turkish security fears

Stiri Recomandate

Organizatorii Tuşnad Gastro Blues Fest: A fost bine, a fost frumos, să vedeţi cum va fi la ediţia 100

Ediţia din acest an a festivalului Tuşnad Gastro Blues Fest, de la Băile Tuşnad, a fost una reuşită, cu muzică de foarte bună calitate şi trei premiere, spun organizatorii, care promit să evenimentul… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 43 de ani, prins cu 218 km/h pe Autostrada Vestului. A rămas pieton pentru 120 de zile. Reacția Poliției Române

Un bărbat de 43 de ani din Sibiu a fost prins de poliţişti când conducea cu viteza de 218 kilometri pe oră, pe Autostrada Vestului (pe porțiunea Deva-Nădlac).… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis ar putea merge la Kiev împreună cu Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz și Mario Draghi

Iohannis ar putea merge la Kiev împreună cu Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz și Mario Draghi Iohannis ar putea merge la Kiev împreună cu Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz și Mario Draghi Președintele Klaus Iohannis ar putea merge… [citeste mai departe]

Angajări la Ministerul Afacerilor Externe: zeci de posturi diplomatice vacante. Condiții de participare la concurs

Angajări la Ministerul Afacerilor Externe: zeci de posturi diplomatice vacante. Condiții de participare la concurs Ministerul Afacerilor Externe organizează concursuri… [citeste mai departe]

GICĂ POPESCU SE ALĂTURĂ ECHIPEI PRIMA TV ÎN CALITATE DE EXPERT. EL VA ANALIZA MECIURILE NAȚIONALEI DE FOTBAL, DIFUZATE DE PRIMA TV ÎN URMĂTORII 4 ANI

Căpitanul Generației de Aur a Naționalei de fotbal a României se alătură echipeiPrima TV. Gică… [citeste mai departe]

Maine debuteaza Evaluarea Nationala pentru absolventii claselor a VIII-a. Cate centre de examen sunt la nivelul judetului Constanta

Maine, 14 iunie 2022, debuteaza Evaluarea Nationala pentru absolventii claselor a VIII a.La nivelul judetului Constanta s au constituit 120… [citeste mai departe]

Procurorul general respinge acuzaţiile lansate de Elena Udrea: Un astfel de episod nu este real şi nu caracterizează activitatea parchetului

Procurorul general Gabriela Scutea a respins, într-o declaraţie pentru Mainenews.ro, acuzaţiile lansate de fostul… [citeste mai departe]

Fundașul italian Chiellini a semnat cu Los Angeles FC

Fundașul italian Giorgio Chiellini s-a alăturat echipei Los Angeles FC, după ce a plecat de la Juventus. A semnat un contract până în 2023, a anunțat luni clubul din Major League Soccer (MLS). Chiellini, în vârstă de 37 de ani, a plecat de la Juve la finalul sezonului trecut, cu un an rămas… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Florin Alexe: Mineriada a arătat întregii lumi că cetățenii români se opun urmașilor comuniștilor

Deputatul PNL de Maramureș, Florin-Alexandru Alexe, a declarat că Mineriada din 1990 a arătat lumii întregi că românii se opun urmașilor comuniștilor. ”În anul 1990, românii… [citeste mai departe]

Turneele de tenis masculin din China, puse sub semnul îndoielii din cauza COVID 19

Perspectivele Mastersului de la Shanghai și ale altor trei turnee masculine de tenis care vor avea loc în China în acest an par sumbre dacă nu va exista o îmbunătățire rapidă a situației COVID-19 din această țară, a declarat președintele… [citeste mai departe]


NATO chief: Sweden ready to address Turkish security fears

Publicat:
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday he was "glad" that the Swedish government has confirmed its "readiness to address Turkey's concerns as part of assuming the obligations of future NATO membership," according to AP news. After decades of military non-alignment, Russia's war in Ukraine pushed Finland and Sweden to apply to join NATO in May.

Russia’s Lavrov cancels Serbia trip after Balkan neighbors refuse clearance of plane

12:35, 06.06.2022 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov‘s visit to Serbia on Monday has been canceled, after some of its Balkan neighbors refused to open their airspace to the minister’s plane over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according RFE/RL. “The countries around Serbia have closed the channel of communication by…

Turkey seeks concrete action from Sweden, Finland for NATO bids

14:00, 27.05.2022 - Turkey expects Sweden and Finland to take concrete action and halt what it says is their support for terrorist groups in order for Ankara to lift its objections to them joining NATO, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday. Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO last week, seeking…

Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO

10:15, 18.05.2022 - Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance on Wednesday at allied headquarters, a decision spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and setting in motion an accession process that is expected to take only a few weeks, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland were both neutral throughout…

Sweden to try to overcome Turkish objections to its NATO bid

11:26, 16.05.2022 - Sweden will send diplomats to Turkey to try to overcome Ankara’s objections in its plan to join NATO, said Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist, with a formal decision to hand in an application expected on Monday, according to Reuters. Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats dropped their 73-year opposition to…

U.S. gives Sweden and Finland security promises on road to NATO

10:21, 05.05.2022 - Sweden and Finland are starting to win assurances of help if threatened by Russia in the interim period between an expected application to join defense alliance NATO and an eventual entry under the bloc’s collective security umbrella, according to Bloomberg. The U.S. is “ready to provide various forms…

EU Commission supports Member States welcoming refugees from Ukraine

15:10, 21.03.2022 - The European Commission announced on Monday that it has launched a special call to support Member States welcoming refugees from Ukraine following Russia‘s invasion and the phasing out of their reliance on fossil fuels from Russia. The special call under the Technical Support Instrument (TSI) is the…

U.S., British officials kick off fresh dialogue on ‘smarter’ trade ties

12:40, 21.03.2022 - U.S. and British officials will begin two days of meetings in Baltimore on Monday to discuss strengthening trade ties, as the United States and its allies ratchet up pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine and China for failing to condemn it, according to Reuters. Senior U.S. trade officials described…

War could be over by May, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

13:35, 15.03.2022 - The war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources to attack its neighbour, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said late on Monday, according to Reuters. Talks between Kyiv and Moscow – in which Arestovich is not personally…


