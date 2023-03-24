Macron under pressure to find way out of pension crisis after night of clashes

Stiri Recomandate

Nicolae Eşanu spune cum trebuie constituit viitorul CSM pentru a fi funcţional

Fostul viceministru al Justiţiei Nicolae Eşanu consideră că dacă viitorul Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii va fi constituit doar din membri din partea societăţii civile, aşa cum se propune, acesta nu va putea fi considerat funcţional şi… [citeste mai departe]

Simulare BAC 2023. Elevii clujeni vor începe susținerea simulărilor pentru Examenul Național de Bacalaureat, începând de luni, 27 martie

4.208 de elevi clujeni vor susține, începând de luni, 27 martie 2023, simularea județeană a Examenului Național de Bacalaureat,… [citeste mai departe]

Povestea alergătorului de cursă lungă. Viaţa de film a atletei Delvine Meringor, prima sportivă din România calificată la JO. Am 29 de fraţi

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER… [citeste mai departe]

Garsonieră într-un subsol din Cluj-Napoca. Pentru a ajunge la duș trebuie să sari peste mașina de spălat - FOTO

Clujul devine orașul contrastelor imobiliare, de la vile de 3 milioane de euro ca înb Dubai, până la garsoniere în care să ajungi la duș e nevoie să faci un efort, așa… [citeste mai departe]

Câinii polițiști și atelierul „Criminalist pentru o zi”, punctele de atracție ale manifestărilor dedicate Zilei Poliției Române – 2023, de la Alba Iulia

Astăzi, 24 martie 2023, în contextul sărbătoririi Zilei Poliției Române,… [citeste mai departe]

Over 20 tons of plastic waste from Bulgaria, stopped at southern Romanian border

More than 20 tons of plastic waste transported from Bulgaria for a Romanian commercial company were stopped at the southern Giurgiu Border Crossing Point by the commissioners of the Environmental Guard because it did not meet the legal conditions… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă victorie categorică a rugbiștilor U 17 de la LPS Suceava

Rugbiștii U 17 de la Liceul cu Program Sportiv (LPS) Suceava au început cu dreptul returul campionatului național, impunându-se clar, joi, în partida jucată cu CSȘ Tecuci. Elevii lui Codrin Prorociuc și Mihai Coca s-au impus cu scorul de 39-0. Această victorie vine după… [citeste mai departe]

Nu stii ce sa faci weekendul acesta in Bucuresti? TOP 3 activitati grozave pe care trebuie sa le incerci

Traim intr-o societate in care munca pana la epuizare este din ce in ce mai des intalnita. De asemenea, nu de putine ori, cei din jur iti spun ca trebuie sa muncesti mult pentru a trai bine. Tocmai… [citeste mai departe]

S-a deschis oficial cea de-a XIII-a ediție a Târgului Grădinarului 2023, la Alba Iulia

Cea de-a XIII-a ediție a Târgului Grădinarului a început astăzi la Alba Iulia și va ține până duminică, 26 martie 2023. Iubitorii grădinăritului, profesioniști sau amatori sunt așteptați între orele 10:00-18:00, pe latura… [citeste mai departe]

Incident grav la un aeroport german. Un bărbat a intrat cu mașina într-o mulțime de oameni

Un incident a trimis în grija medicilor mai multe persoane. S-a întâmplat în Germania, în urma unui episod ce a avut loc pe la aeroport regional. Un bărbat a intrat cu maşina într-o mulţime de oameni pe aeroportul… [citeste mai departe]


Macron under pressure to find way out of pension crisis after night of clashes

Publicat:
was under pressure on Friday to find a way out of a crisis that has seen some of France’s worst street violence in years over a pension bill he has pushed through parliament without a vote, according to Reuters. and many cities across the country, clean-up crews sifted through broken […] The post Macron under pressure to find way out of pension crisis after night of clashes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Macron says France needs pension changes, will enact by year-end

14:50, 22.03.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said a deeply unpopular new law that raises the retirement age was necessary and would enter into force by the end of the year, according to Reuters. “Do you think I enjoy doing this reform? No,” Macron said in a rare TV interview. “But there are not a hundred…

France rejects German push to change rules on car emissions

11:50, 21.03.2023 - France’s European affairs minister rejected on Tuesday opposition by Germany to a law that would require new cars sold in the EU from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, with the minister saying an earlier agreement should be upheld, according to Reuters. After months of negotiations, the European Parliament,…

Dozens arrested in French protests after government survives no-confidence vote

10:20, 21.03.2023 - Dozens of people were arrested across France after sporadic protests broke out hours after President Emmanuel Macron‘s government narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Monday over a deeply unpopular pension reform, according to Reuters. The failure of the vote will be a relief to…

Unions vow to shut France’s economy down amid pension battle

14:41, 06.03.2023 - Unions are threatening to shut down France’s economy this week in what they hope is their toughest riposte yet to President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age, according to AP News. Roads blocked, oil refineries disrupted, planes grounded and trains halted — the first actions are expected…

Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless

12:50, 24.02.2023 - Turkey issued rebuilding regulations on Friday for a region devastated by earthquakes this month to enable companies or charities to help in the urgent task of building new homes for the millions who need rehousing after the devastating tremors, according to Reuters. More than 160,000 buildings, containing…

France’s Macron faces third round of pension reform strikes

09:16, 07.02.2023 - President Emmanuel Macron and his government on Tuesday braced for a third wave of nationwide strikes and protests against plans to make the French work longer before retirement, as the bill started its bumpy passage through parliament, according to Reuters. Rail services will be disrupted, school classes…

France hit by nationwide strike as unions fight Macron’s pension reform

10:45, 19.01.2023 - Trains ground to a halt in France on Thursday, schools were shut and refinery shipments blocked as workers walked off their jobs in an attempt to derail the government’s plans to raise the retirement age by two years to 64, according to Reuters. The nationwide day of strikes and protests is a major…

Crypto.com to cut 20% jobs as industry rout deepens after FTX collapse

13:41, 13.01.2023 - Crypto.com said on Friday it would be reducing about 20% of its workforce, as cryptocurrency exchanges face industry-wide challenges brought on by the collapse of FTX last year, according to Reuters. The Singapore-based company’s announcement comes amid concerns about reserves and solvency across the…


