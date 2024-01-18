Macron calls for joint European bonds to fund defense, tech French President Emmanuel Macron backed the issuance of joint European debt to pay for priorities including defense and technology in order to ensure Europe remains sovereign amid increasing competition with China and the US, according to Bloomberg. “We need more public investment in Europe, so we should open a second phase of reinvestment as we […] The post Macron calls for joint European bonds to fund defense, tech appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Premier Li Qiang raised their respective electric vehicle and liquor investigations during a meeting in Davos Tuesday, underscoring concern that the new probes risk triggering a broader trade conflict, according to Bloomberg. Even though…

- NATO members Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey have invited other countries to join the upcoming Black Sea demining operation, a joint initiative to clear the sea of mines and ensure the safety of sea lanes, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry told Euractiv. The initiative remains open to joint actions and the participation…

- China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the European Union as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200…

- European stocks gained on the first day of trading in 2024, with energy shares leading the advance as crude oil prices rose amid increased tensions over the Red Sea, according to Bloomberg. The Stoxx Europe 600 was 0.4% higher by 8:20 a.m. in London. Energy stocks climbed more than 1%, buoyed by gains…

- Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria plan a joint force to clear mines drifting into their areas of the Black Sea as part of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, expected to be signed next month, would be the first major joint action of Black Sea nations since…

- Benchmark electricity prices in Europe have fallen to levels last seen two years ago in a positive sign for the continent’s economy as its gas and nuclear crises ease, according to Bloomberg. A more plentiful supply of liquefied natural gas has provided a stable source to fuel many of Europe’s power…

- European natural gas futures swung between small gains and losses early Thursday amid lingering concerns about the Middle East conflict and relatively muted demand prospects for the region, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark contracts fluctuated after rising as much as 2.4%. Traders are still monitoring…

- European natural gas prices jumped after a halt in Egyptian imports raised the risk of LNG flows from the country while the Israel-Hamas conflict intensified, according to Bloomberg. December futures surged as much as 7.1% on Monday before paring some of the gains. Prices are about 30% higher than…