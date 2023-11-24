Israel-Hamas cease-fire begins, amid plans for release of hostages The first captives held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas are set to be released on Friday afternoon as part of a prisoner exchange, as a four-day cease-fire deal with Israel came into effect at 7 a.m. local time (6 a.m. CET), according to Politico. The BBC reported that what appeared to be Israeli strikes on […] The post Israel-Hamas cease-fire begins, amid plans for release of hostages appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

- European leaders on Wednesday applauded a temporary cease-fire deal struck overnight between Israel and Hamas, which includes a prisoner exchange for the release of 50 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group, according to Politico. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she…

- The UN Security Council approved a resolution Wednesday calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip,” marking the first time a resolution on the issue has passed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, according to Politico. The 15-member…

- As Israel pummels the area around Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, global organizations are rallying behind calls for an immediate cease-fire in the war against Hamas, according to Politico. The World Health Organization said in the early hours of Sunday morning that it had lost contact with the…

- A first group of injured evacuees from Gaza crossed into Egypt on Wednesday under a Qatari-mediated deal, Egyptian security sources said, as Israeli forces pressed their offensive against Hamas militants in the Palestinian enclave, according to Reuters. The evacuees were driven in ambulances through…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday reiterated her strongly pro-Israeli stance despite growing criticism from within her own staff, while also harshly criticizing Iran for seeking to sow “violence and chaos” in the Middle East, according to Politico. Some 800 EU staff took…

- European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that attacking civilian infrastructure is against international law after Israel was accused of bombing a hospital in Gaza, according to Politico. A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with Palestinians on Tuesday, killing at least…

- Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed, according to Reuters. Residents of Hamas-ruled Gaza said overnight air strikes were…

