Graft scandal escalates with bid to lift EU lawmakers’ immunity

- The European Parliament removed one of its vice presidents Tuesday as a corruption scandal related to Qatar reverberates through the bloc, according to Bloomberg. Eva Kaili, a Greek lawmaker and a vice president of the parliament, was stripped of her role after she was charged in the probe, in which…

- European Union foreign ministers expressed dismay on Monday over a Belgian investigation into allegations that World Cup host Qatar had lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making, according to Reuters. Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros…

- Vicepresedintele Parlamentului European Eva Kaili a fost retinuta vineri seara sub acuzatii de coruptie, alaturi de alte patru persoane. O tara din Golf, care ar fi Qatar, suspectata ca a oferit mari sume de bani si cadouri generoase pentru a influenta decizii politice si economice ale PE, transmite…

- Emmanuel Macron will host a dinner with top European business leaders on Monday to urge them to invest at home as the French president tries to counter the lure of new climate laws that may boost the appeal of the US, according to Bloomberg. Guests will include 49 chief executive officers and chairs…

- The European Union finalized a deal with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to expand flights between the two trading blocs following negotiations that began six years ago, according to Bloomberg. The deal, signed Monday in Bali, Indonesia, will add passenger and cargo services between and…

- Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google funded an outside lobbying group to sway lawmakers on a major European tech law, but failed to disclose the connections, according to complaints filed by members of the European Parliament, according to Bloomberg. In the complaints, three…