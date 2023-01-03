Graft scandal escalates with bid to lift EU lawmakers’ immunityPublicat:
The president of the European Parliament said she’s started an “urgent procedure” to waive the immunity of two more socialist lawmakers suspected of involvement in a sprawling corruption scandal involving Qatar, according to Bloomberg. Roberta Metsola said Monday that, following a request from Belgian authorities, she’s taken formal steps paving the way for votes to […] The post Graft scandal escalates with bid to lift EU lawmakers’ immunity appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
