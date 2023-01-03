Graft scandal escalates with bid to lift EU lawmakers’ immunity

Stiri Recomandate

Crăciunul pe rit vechi 2023. Când se sărbătorește și ce tradiții se respectă

Crăciunul pe rit vechi 2023. Când se sărbătorește și ce tradiții se respectă

Crăciunul pe rit vechi 2023 este sărbătorit la o distanță de 13 zile de Crăciunul celebrat în calendarul creștin ortodox tradițional. Crăciunul pe stil vechi este însă o sărbătoare la fel de importantă pentru cei care au ales să cinstească… [citeste mai departe]

Sala concertului de la Viena, construită de un aromân - Cadou pentru austrieci

Sala concertului de la Viena, construită de un aromân - Cadou pentru austrieci

Mare om de afaceri, dar și un pasionat al muzicii, aromânul Nicolae Dumba a donat o bună parte din impresionanta sa avere pentru construirea unei săli de concerte de la Viena. Este vorba despre sala Musikverein care găzduiește acum numeroase… [citeste mai departe]

Joc video de război, ajuns mijloc de dezinformare despre războiul din Ucraina

Joc video de război, ajuns mijloc de dezinformare despre războiul din Ucraina

Imaginile dintr-un joc video cu soldați, care luptă în orașe cuprinse de flăcări, avioane de luptă doborâte de rachete, drone care pulverizează tancuri, fac subiectul unui val imens de dezinformare, legat de conflictul din Ucraina. Extrase din… [citeste mai departe]

Bulgaria semnează un acord pentru accesul la terminalele de GNL și la rețeaua de gaze a Turciei

Bulgaria semnează un acord pentru accesul la terminalele de GNL și la rețeaua de gaze a Turciei

Compania bulgară de stat Bulgargaz a semnat marți un acord pe termen lung cu compania de stat turcă Botas pentru accesul la terminalele de gaz natural lichefiat ale Turciei vecine și pentru tranzitul spre… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Președintele Zelenski susține că Rusia încearcă să ”epuizeze” Ucraina printr-o campanie de atacuri cu drone iraniene

VIDEO. Președintele Zelenski susține că Rusia încearcă să "epuizeze" Ucraina printr-o campanie de atacuri cu drone iraniene

Rusia intenţionează să ducă o campanie prelungită de atacuri cu drone iraniene pentru a ”epuiza” Ucraina, a declarat luni, 2 ianuarie,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Anunțul ministerului rus al apărării cu măcelul ucrainean din Makiivka a trezit critici și furie din partea rușilor

VIDEO. Anunțul ministerului rus al apărării cu măcelul ucrainean din Makiivka a trezit critici și furie din partea rușilor

Naționaliștii ruși și unii parlamentari au cerut pedepse pentru comandanții militari după ce 63 de soldaţi au fost ucişi în urma bombardamentului… [citeste mai departe]

Gigantul din Franța care deschide în România prima sucursală din estul Europei. Vor fi multe angajări

Gigantul din Franța care deschide în România prima sucursală din estul Europei. Vor fi multe angajări

Piața românească a companiilor farmaceutice va fi mai bogată din 2023. Conform informațiilor, unul din giganții industriei, cu peste 20 de filiale în toată lumea și 114 parteneri, este pe… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la Ungheni. O casă a luat foc din cauza unei petarde lansată de un minor

Incendiu la Ungheni. O casă a luat foc din cauza unei petarde lansată de un minor

Angajații Inspectoratului General pentru Situații de Urgență au fost solicitați la Zagarancea, raionul Ungheni, după ce o petardă lansată de un minor în vârstă de 10 ani a aprins acoperișul unei construcții dintr-o gospodărie, transmite… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Rafila, despre situația cazurilor de gripă și de viroze respiratorii: „Ne aflăm în a treia săptămână de creştere rapidă”

Ministrul Rafila, despre situația cazurilor de gripă și de viroze respiratorii: „Ne aflăm în a treia săptămână de creştere rapidă"

Încă de la finalul anului trecut specialiștii au semnalat faptul că a crescut numărul cazurilor de viroze respiratorii… [citeste mai departe]

Jeremy Renner se află la terapie intensivă și se recuperează după 2 operații. Actorul a fost rănit în timp ce curăța zăpada

Jeremy Renner se află la terapie intensivă și se recuperează după 2 operații. Actorul a fost rănit în timp ce curăța zăpada

Actorul Jeremy Renner, interpretul lui „Hawkeye”  în filmele Marvel, se recuperează după o intervenție chirurgicală după ce a suferit… [citeste mai departe]


Graft scandal escalates with bid to lift EU lawmakers’ immunity

Publicat:
Graft scandal escalates with bid to lift EU lawmakers' immunity

The president of the said she’s started an “urgent procedure” to waive the immunity of two more socialist lawmakers suspected of involvement in a sprawling corruption scandal involving Qatar, according to Bloomberg. said Monday that, following a request from Belgian authorities, she’s taken formal steps paving the way for votes to […] The post Graft scandal escalates with bid to lift EU lawmakersimmunity appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


