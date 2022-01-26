Germany to host G7 finance meeting from May 18-20 Germany will host the main finance meeting of its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) economic powers from May 18-20, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “This year, the challenges are particularly great. We are seeing inflation and increased debt,” German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told the newspaper. “The G7 […] The post Germany to host G7 finance meeting from May 18-20 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

- French President Emmanuel Macron told the European Parliament on Wednesday that European Union countries must work together on a new stability and security deal that they could then discuss with Russia, according to Reuters. Referring to “destabilisation efforts” in the continent, Macron, speaking…

- Major international airlines rushed to rejig or cancel flights to the United States ahead of a 5G wireless rollout on Wednesday that has triggered safety concerns, despite two wireless carriers saying they will delay parts of the deployment, according to Reuters. The Federal Aviation Administration…

- Russia laid out its demands for security guarantees in Europe to NATO‘s 30 allies on Wednesday but insisted they were not ultimatums following intense talks with the United States in Geneva that failed to break the deadlock, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg received Russian…

- German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as Germany‘s new chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European government that has promised to boost green investment, according to Reuters. “Scholz, 63, who over the past…

- The European Commission proposed a law on Wednesday aimed at preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation by requiring companies to prove their global supply chains are not contributing to the destruction of forests, according to Reuters. Failure to comply could result in fines of up…

- The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…

- Romanian gas producer Romgaz has estimated it will finalize the acquisition of a 50% stake in a Black Sea offshore gas project from Exxon Mobil in the first quarter of next year, its manager Aristotel Jude said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romgaz stated that it will ask shareholders to approve…

- The EU’s General Court ruled Wednesday that the European Commission was right in fining Google E2.42bln ($2.8 billion) for an antirust breach, according to Reuters. The bloc’s competition chief, Margrethe Vestager sanctioned the world’s most popular internet search engine in 2017 for favouring its own…