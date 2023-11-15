German court deals blow to Scholz government with budget ruling

Stiri Recomandate

Argint si bronz pentru CSM Constanta la Campionatul Mondial de Sambo

Argint si bronz pentru CSM Constanta la Campionatul Mondial de Sambo

Doua sportive de la CSM Constanta au participat la intrecerile Campionatului Mondial de Sambo pentru seniori, care s au desfasurat in capitala Armeniei, Erevan. La categoria 54 kg, Krystyna Bondar a cucerit medalia de argint, iar la categoria 50 kg, Cristina Blanaru… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia Europeană are vești proaste pentru România

Comisia Europeană are vești proaste pentru România

Comisia Europeană a făcut o serie de estimări în ceea ce privește economia României. Potrivit reprezentanților europeni, din cauza inflației, creşterea economică a țării noastre va încetini la 2,2% în 2023. Aceasta nu este singura estimare făcută de către Comisia Europeană. Potrivit aceleiași… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghe Hagi, suspendat pentru două meciuri după eliminarea din partida cu Hermannstadt

Gheorghe Hagi, suspendat pentru două meciuri după eliminarea din partida cu Hermannstadt

Comisia de Disciplină din cadrul FRF a decis, miercuri, suspendarea tehnicianului echipei Farul, Gheorghe Hagi, ca urmare a eliminării de la meciul cu Hermannstadt.Hagi a fost suspenda două jocuri şi penalizat cu 320 de… [citeste mai departe]

Garnituri gustoase care se prepară rapid: descoperă 5 reţete uşoare

Garnituri gustoase care se prepară rapid: descoperă 5 reţete uşoare

Garniturile sunt esenţiale pentru o masă completă şi gustoasă. Vestea bună este că există zeci, sute de reţete de garnituri uşor de preparat, pentru toate gusturile şi preferinţele alimentare. Poţi folosi cartofi, brânzeturi, cereale şi legume de toate felurile… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă, după lansarea sistemului Patriot: ”Spațiul aerian al țării noastre este, de astăzi, mai sigur”

Nicolae Ciucă, după lansarea sistemului Patriot: ”Spațiul aerian al țării noastre este, de astăzi, mai sigur”

Potrivit lui Nicolae Ciucă, fost militar de carieră, operaționalizarea sistemului american Patriot reprezintă cea mai importantă etapă a acestui program de înzestrare… [citeste mai departe]

Echipamentele absolut necesare într-o brutărie

Echipamentele absolut necesare într-o brutărie

(P) Cuptorul de panificatie Cuptorul de brutarie este cel mai important echipament intr-o brutarie. Exista mai multe tipuri de cuptoare disponibile, cum ar fi cuptoare cu vatra deschisa sau cuptoare cu convectie, iar alegerea depinde de tipul de produse pe care le pregatesti. Cuptorul cu vatra deschisa… [citeste mai departe]

DNA, dosar penal in cazul Spitalului Municipal din Constanta! Totul s-ar putea decide azi (DOCUMENT)

DNA, dosar penal in cazul Spitalului Municipal din Constanta! Totul s-ar putea decide azi (DOCUMENT)

In cauza, Victor Alexandru Ciobotaru fost actionar majoritar si administrator al companiei Atlas Consulting amp; Proiect SRL, cu sediul in Bucuresti, potrivit unor suurse , este acuzat de obtinere ilegala… [citeste mai departe]

Știri Constanta: Lucrarile de modernizare si reabilitare a bulevardului 1 Decembrie 1918 continua in zona ICIL! Restrictii de trafic

Știri Constanta: Lucrarile de modernizare si reabilitare a bulevardului 1 Decembrie 1918 continua in zona ICIL! Restrictii de trafic

Lucrarile de modernizare si reabilitare a bulevardului 1 Decembrie 1918 continua in zona ICIL cu asfaltarea intersectiei cu bulevardul… [citeste mai departe]

“Ambasadorii diplomației și păcii” la Colegiul Tehnic Forestier Piatra Neamț

“Ambasadorii diplomației și păcii” la Colegiul Tehnic Forestier Piatra Neamț

În săptămâna 13–19 noiembrie 2023 la Colegiul Tehnic Forestier Piatra Neamț se  desfășoară activitățile proiectului „Ambasadori ai diplomației și păcii” în parteneriat cu Colegiul Economic „Nicolae Kretzulescu” București. Proiectul… [citeste mai departe]

Turism de lux pe banii românilor: Klaus și Carmen Iohannis s-au dus în safari/ Galerie FOTO

Turism de lux pe banii românilor: Klaus și Carmen Iohannis s-au dus în safari/ Galerie FOTO

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis şi soţia sa, Carmen, au fost în safari, în timpul vizitei oficiale în Kenya, în Parcul Naţional Nairobi, în cadrul vizitei oficiale în Kenya. Pe pagina de Facebook Kenya Wildlife Service… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

German court deals blow to Scholz government with budget ruling

Publicat:
German court deals blow to Scholz government with budget ruling

government faces a 60 billion euro hole in its finances after the country’s constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that a plan to spend unused emergency funds from the pandemic on climate initiatives was unconstitutional, according to Reuters.  The decision will complicate budget negotiations taking place this week within ‘s three-way ruling […] The post German court deals blow to Scholz government with budget ruling appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

NATO to replace AWACS surveillance jets with modified Boeing 737

14:31, 15.11.2023 - NATO will replace its ageing fleet of AWACS surveillance planes, in service since the Cold War in the 1980s, with a militarised version of the Boeing 737 commercial jet, the alliance said on Wednesday, in a deal likely worth billions of euros, according to Reuters.  Acting like a flying radar tower,…

Rishi Sunak loses Supreme Court battle over UK plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

13:45, 15.11.2023 - The British government has lost a Supreme Court fight over its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, dealing a major blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and emboldening Conservative critics on his right, according to Politico. The UK’s final court of appeal on Wednesday dismissed a challenge by the…

Israeli troops enter Gaza’s Shifa hospital after gunbattle at gates

12:06, 15.11.2023 - Israeli troops entered Gaza‘s biggest hospital on Wednesday and were searching its rooms and basement, witnesses said, culminating a siege that caused global alarm after what Israel said was a deadly clash at the gates, according to Reuters. Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City has become the main target…

EU agrees law to hit fossil fuel imports with methane emissions limit

11:10, 15.11.2023 - The European Union reached a deal on Wednesday on a law to place methane emissions limits on Europe‘s oil and gas imports from 2030, pressuring international suppliers to clamp down on leaks of the potent greenhouse gas, according to Reuters. Methane is the second-biggest cause of climate change after…

Dutch court sentences Russian man to prison for EU sanctions breach

13:55, 01.11.2023 - A Dutch court has sentenced a Russian citizen to 18 months in prison and fined his company 200,000 euros for breaching trade sanctions against Russia which the European Union imposed over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The 56-year-old man, named Dmitri K by prosecutors, was tried in absentia…

Germany announces border controls to combat migrant surge

11:40, 28.09.2023 - Germany will introduce new border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic this week, the German interior minister announced on Wednesday, saying that more should be done to protect the European Union‘s fragile system of open borders, according to Reuters.  Germany saw its first-time asylum requests…

Tensions rise between Germany and Poland as Scholz mulls border checks

10:15, 26.09.2023 - The German government is weighing whether to impose checks on the border with Poland in order to stem an influx of asylum seekers, but tense relations between the two countries and now an open diplomatic row may complicate those plans, according to Politico. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government is under…

Dupa canicula și incendii, Grecia este lovita de furtuna Daniel

13:30, 05.09.2023 - Ploile torențiale au inundat case și drumuri din Grecia, iar un barbat a murit dupa ce un zid s-a prabușit din cauza vremii nefavorabile, au anunțat marți pompierii, potrivit Reuters. Torrential #rain in #Greece by storm #Daniel. Flash #flooding. 1 dead. City of #Volos hit particularly hard. #Thunderstorms…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.5782
EUR 4.9701
CHF 5.1538
GBP 5.7046
CAD 3.3441
XAU 290.383
JPY 3.0428
CNY 0.632
AED 1.2465
AUD 2.9833
MDL 0.2579
BGN 2.5411

Urmareste stirile pe: