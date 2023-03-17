Flights cancelled in fresh round of strikes at German airports

Stiri Recomandate

Pitești. 1 milion de euro pentru reabilitarea termică a Şcolii Gimnaziale „Nicolae Iorga”

Școala Gimnazială „Nicolae Iorga” va fi și ea reabilitată termic printr-o finanțare nerambursabilă de aproape 1 milion de euro! „Am semnat astăzi, 17 martie 2023, cu Administrația Fondului pentru Mediu, contractul… [citeste mai departe]

4 eleve de la „Gheorghe Asachi” Piatra-Neamț s-au calificat la Olimpiada Națională Pedagogie-Psihologie

Din 15 liceeni care au concurat la etapa județeană, 4 s-au calificat la Olimpiada Națională de Pedagogie-Psihologie. Lotul reprezentativ al județului Neamț este format din eleve de… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să dispui de bani dar să NU îi folosești: România a cheltuit doar 10% din banii europeni

Ministerul Digitalizării a investit prin Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență doar 230.000 de euro. Mai mult, cel al Educației a atras doar 100.000 de euro din banii europeni.În schimb, cei mai mulți… [citeste mai departe]

O tipografie se declară a fi ținta unui atac raider al ex-avocatului lui Platon, cercetat pentru un atac raider la MAIB

Compania „Imprimart” din Republica  Moldova, producătoare de ambalaj pentru medicamente, inclusiv pentru piața europeană, ar putea fi lichidată la cererea unui… [citeste mai departe]

Şedinţa de îndată de la CJ Neamţ : alegeri pentru Ion Asaftei

19 consilieri judeţeni de la PSD, PUSL, USR plus Florin Hopşa şi Daniel Vasiliu, aleşi pe lista PNL au convocat o şedinţă de îndată cu prezenţa fizică a consilierilor judeţeni pentru astăzi, de la ora 14,00. Convocatorul cupinde, pe lângă lista celor 19 consilieri şi… [citeste mai departe]

Doi interlopi angajaţi de mafia cazinourilor Las Vegas să bată clienţii, puşi sub control judiciar

Procurorii DIICOT au reţinut doi interlopi, acuzaţi că au fost angajaţi de mafia cazinourilor "Las Vegas" să-i bată pe clienţii care câştigau sume mari de bani, însă joi, un magistrat de la Curtea… [citeste mai departe]

Într-o săptămână, pompierii hunedoreni au intervenit la stingerea a 8 incendii de vegetație

Pompierii hunedoreni avertizează populația asupra pericolelor și consecințele cauzate de arderea resturilor vegetale, a miriștilor și a vegetației uscate. În doar o săptămână, salvatorii au intervenit în stingerea… [citeste mai departe]

Știrea Cititorului: Supercom nu mai poate ridica deșeurile menajere din centru, din cauza organizării haotice!

Din cauza organizării haotice, cei de la Supercom au anunțat că nu mai pot intra în zona centrală a municipiului Turda, pentru a ridica deșeurile menajere. Cum autoritățile locale… [citeste mai departe]

Mesaj de forță al Gabrielei Firea: Suntem pregătiți pentru a face Bucureștiul trainic din nou. Punctele fierbinți ale Capitalei, ce îl nemulțumește pe fostul edil

"E grav ce se întâmplă în București! Pasajul Doamna Ghica… [citeste mai departe]

Obiceiul la care nu renunță Simona Halep, deși este milionară. Mulți români au fost uimiți să o vadă în acest loc

În plin scandal al dopajului, Simona Halep își defășoară activitățile domestice în ritmul lor normal. Fostul lider mondial al tenisului feminin a demonstrat,… [citeste mai departe]


Flights cancelled in fresh round of strikes at German airports

Publicat:
Flights cancelled in fresh round of strikes at German airports

Strikes at four German airports led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights on Friday in the latest bout of industrial action to disrupt travel plans in recent months, Reuters reports. German union Verdi called on security and ground handling staff at airports in Duesseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Stuttgart and Baden-Baden to strike over pay and working […] The post Flights cancelled in fresh round of strikes at German airports appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Rate hike signals strong confidence in European banks says ECB’s Villeroy

10:46, 17.03.2023 - The European Central Bank‘s decision to raise interest rates by half a point on Thursday reflects the central bank’s priority of fighting inflation and also signals strong confidence in the solidity of European banks, French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday, according to Reuters.…

Flights at several German airports disrupted by 1-day strike

10:50, 13.03.2023 - Flights at several German airports were severely disrupted on Monday by the latest in a string of one-day strikes related to various pay disputes, according to AP News. The ver.di union called workers out on “warning strikes” at Berlin, Hamburg, Hannover and Bremen airports. Some 200 departures were…

NATO and EU react reservedly to Chinese ceasefire proposal for Ukraine

13:35, 24.02.2023 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday reacted reservedly to a Chinese proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Beijing did not have a lot of credibility as a mediator, according to Reuters. “China doesn’t have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion…

Thousands of flights canceled as German airport staff strike

12:11, 17.02.2023 - Thousands of flights to and from German airports were canceled Friday as workers walked out to press their demands for inflation-busting pay increases, according to AP News. The strikes at seven German airports, including Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg, affected almost 300,000 passengers and forced airlines…

Russia launches fresh missile strikes as West pledges more aid for Ukraine

11:51, 16.02.2023 - Russia battered Ukraine with multiple missile strikes on Thursday as its troops sought to advance in the east, Kyiv said, but Western allies pledged even more military aid for an intended Ukrainian spring counter-offensive, according to Reuters. Following a pattern of heavy aerial bombardment at times…

Berlin airport cancels all flights on Wednesday amid wage strike

11:45, 25.01.2023 - Berlin’s airport said it has canceled all passenger flights Wednesday because of a strike organized by the Verdi union, severing the German capital from international air travel, according to Bloomberg.  The dispute means that 300 takeoffs and landings won’t be possible, affecting about 35,000 passengers,…

Crypto.com to cut 20% jobs as industry rout deepens after FTX collapse

13:41, 13.01.2023 - Crypto.com said on Friday it would be reducing about 20% of its workforce, as cryptocurrency exchanges face industry-wide challenges brought on by the collapse of FTX last year, according to Reuters. The Singapore-based company’s announcement comes amid concerns about reserves and solvency across the…

NATO’s Stoltenberg calls for more weapons for Ukraine

11:36, 30.12.2022 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on NATO member states to supply more weapons to Ukraine, according to an interview published on Friday, Reuters reports. “I call on allies to do more. It is in all our security interests to make sure Ukraine prevails and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin…


