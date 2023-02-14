Five EU countries, EIB launch fund to help promising tech companies grow

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission published rules on Monday that could allow some hydrogen produced in nuclear-based energy systems to count towards EU renewable energy goals, signalling a win for pro-nuclear France, according to Reuters. Hydrogen is central to Europe’s plans to decarbonise heavy industry, and…

- European countries’ bill to shield households and companies from soaring energy costs has climbed to nearly E800 bln, researchers said on Monday, urging countries to be more targeted in their spending to tackle the energy crisis, Reuters reports. European Union countries have now earmarked or allocated…

- A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as ‘green’ in EU legislation, sources said, according to Reuters. The dispute, which could block a…

- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed optimism before departing on a trip to the United States on Monday that a European Union trade dispute with Washington can be resolved soon, Reuters reports. Many EU leaders are worried the local content requirements of $369 billion of green subsidies…

- Germany‘s finance ministry firmly rejected proposals on new European Union joint debt on Thursday, saying such a move, backed by France and European Council President Charles Michel, was not needed and would send a wrong signal to markets, according to Reuters. “In times of rising interest rates and…

- Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany’s IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead, according to Reuters. Rising costs for electric vehicle…

- More than half of Germany‘s companies are struggling to fill vacancies due to a lack of skilled workers, the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said on Thursday, in the latest sign of growth headwinds belabouring Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters. The proportion of companies…

- France on Sunday urged European Union peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID after Paris decided to do so amid an outbreak sweeping the country, according to Reuters. Only Italy and Spain also require tests in the 27-nation, largely border-free EU and health officials from across the bloc failed…