Five EU countries, EIB launch fund to help promising tech companies grow

Număr record de producții românești în cursa pentru nominalizări la Premiile Gopo 2023

Dintre cele peste 100 de producții înscrise, 37 lungmetraje se regăsesc pe lista propusă pentru nominalizările categoriei „Cel mai bun film", dintre care 31 de lungmetraje de ficțiune, precum Metronom (r. Alexandru… [citeste mai departe]

Produsele alimentare care conţin specii de insecte vor sta în standuri separate, cu panouri de informare clare

Produsele alimentare care conţin specii de insecte autorizate ca alimente noi vor fi prezentate în magazine în standuri separate, cu panouri de informare clare. Produsele alimentare… [citeste mai departe]

Romanias final energy consumption down 7.2pct in 2022 (statistics)

Romania's primary energy resources decreased by 0.6pct in 2022 compared to last year and the final energy consumption was lower by 7.2pct, according to the data published by the National institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Lege pentru eliminarea suprataxării contractelor cu timp parțial, depusă la Parlament. Ce schimbări sunt propuse

Lege pentru eliminarea suprataxării contractelor cu timp parțial, depusă la Parlament. Ce schimbări sunt propuse Un proiect de lege ce prevede eliminarea suprataxării contractelor… [citeste mai departe]

McLaren şi Aston Martin şi-au prezentat monoposturile pentru noul sezon din Formula 1

Echipele McLaren şi Aston Martin şi-au prezentat monoposturile pentru ediţia 2023 a Campionatului Mondial de Formula 1, ambele păstrând aceleaşi coduri de culori ca în sezonul trecut, informează AFP, potrivit Agerpres. Fii la… [citeste mai departe]

Trei zile în care la Câmpina va curge miere. Târgul Mierii își deschide porțile vineri, 17 februarie 2023

La Câmpina va avea loc, în week-end-ul care urmează (17-19 februarie 2023), cea de-a XVI-a ediție a Târgului Mierii, manifestare organizată de Asociația Apicolă "Valea Prahovei"… [citeste mai departe]

Angajatorii au obligația legală de a cerceta accidentele ușoare!

Angajatorii au obligația legală de a cerceta accidentele ușoare! ITM Argeș reiterează faptul că, în raport de dispozițiile art. 29, alin. 1, din Legea nr. 319/2006, a securităţii şi sănătăţii în muncă, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare, “Cercetarea evenimentelor… [citeste mai departe]

Doi polițiști răniți - O autospecială de poliție, în misiune, a fost făcută praf de un șofer cu BMW

O autospecială de poliție care se afla în urmărirea unei cisterne care nu a oprit la semnalele agenților a fost implicată marți dimineața într-un accident în Iași. Potrivit IPJ Iași,… [citeste mai departe]

„Inginerie” românească. Două baraje, construite chiar în zona unor falii tectonice

Celebrul baraj de la Vidraru este construit în apropierea unor plăci tectonice, astfel, în caz de cutremur puternic în zonă, consecințele vor fi catastrofale. Directorul ştiinţific al Institutului Naţional pentru Fizica… [citeste mai departe]

Gastronomie...cu umor (20). Culise

 Culise."Un bucătar-șef din cadrul unui hotel de cinci stele a dezvăluit mai multe lucruri șocante despre cum funcționează regimul "All inclusive". Iată cum se economisesc banii: 1. În general, în calitate de carne roșie folosim carnea de curcan. Aceasta are o textură moale, ... [citeste mai departe]


Five EU countries, EIB launch fund to help promising tech companies grow

Publicat:
Five EU countries, EIB launch fund to help promising tech companies grow

Spain, Germany, France, Italy and Belgium and the launched on Monday a 3.75 billion euro fund to finance the growth of promising European tech companies and boost the EU’s attractiveness as an innovation hub, according to Reuters. The fund is aimed at addressing one of the common problems of successful European start-ups, […] The post Five EU countries, EIB launch fund to help promising tech companies grow appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

