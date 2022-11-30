Eurozone inflation eases in November but still remains in double digits

Stiri Recomandate

Lapoviţă şi ninsoare la Bucureşti, de Ziua Naţională. Cum va fi vremea la Alba Iulia

Lapoviţă şi ninsoare la Bucureşti, de Ziua Naţională. Cum va fi vremea la Alba Iulia

Meteorologii au emis miercuri o prognoză specială pentru ziua de 1 Decembrie, când românii sărbătoresc Ziua Națională, valabilă pentru Capitală și municipiul Alba Iulia. Potrivit ANM, de joi dimineață, de la ora 08.00, și… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu de proporții în apropiere de granița cu Ucraina. Un mare rezervor de depozitare a petrolului a luat foc

Incendiu de proporții în apropiere de granița cu Ucraina. Un mare rezervor de depozitare a petrolului a luat foc

Un mare rezervor de depozitare a petrolului a luat foc miercuri dimineata aproape de granita cu Ucraina, in regiunea rusa Briansk, a declarat un guvernator local, transmite… [citeste mai departe]

Polonia îi pune la plată pe refugiații ucraineni: cazare în spațiile comune doar contracost

Polonia îi pune la plată pe refugiații ucraineni: cazare în spațiile comune doar contracost

Polonia se pregătește pentru un nou val de refugiați din Ucraina din cauza problemelor energetice și ia decizii care ar reduce povara asupra contribuabililor polonezi. Potrivit premierului Poloniei, Mateusz Morawiecki,… [citeste mai departe]

Cine sunt cei cinci argeșeni premiați de Instituția Prefectului Argeș

Cine sunt cei cinci argeșeni premiați de Instituția Prefectului Argeș

Instituția Prefectului Argeș a premiat cinci argeșeni care au salvat vieți/bunuri și au realizat gesturi de mare valoare pentru semeni. Ceremonia de premiere a avut loc miercuri, 30 noiembrie. „Prin gesturile lor au arătat că România profundă, adevărată… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 41 de ani, din Aiud, prins la volanul unui autoturism, în timp ce avea permisul suspendat. S-a ales cu dosar penal

Bărbat de 41 de ani, din Aiud, prins la volanul unui autoturism, în timp ce avea permisul suspendat. S-a ales cu dosar penal

Bărbat de 41 de ani, din Aiud, prins la volanul unui autoturism, în timp ce avea permisul suspendat. S-a ales cu dosar penal Bărbat de 41 de ani, din… [citeste mai departe]

Fermierii pot depune cererile privind ajutorul de stat în sectorul creşterii animalelor, până la 15 decembrie 2022

Fermierii pot depune cererile privind ajutorul de stat în sectorul creşterii animalelor, până la 15 decembrie 2022

Fermierii pot depune, până la data de 15 decembrie 2022, cererile anuale de solicitare a ajutorului de stat în sectorul creşterii animalelor pentru serviciile ce urmează… [citeste mai departe]

Casa Memorială „Lucian Blaga” din Lancrăm găzduiește o interesantă expoziție

Casa Memorială „Lucian Blaga” din Lancrăm găzduiește o interesantă expoziție

Casa Memorială „Lucian Blaga” din Lancrăm, compartiment al Centrului Cultural „Lucian Blaga” Sebeș, găzduiește, începând cu 1 decembrie 2022, Ziua Națională a României, o expoziție temporară dedicată importantului eveniment care… [citeste mai departe]

BISTRIȚA – Despre sănătate, într-un veac al bolilor: Conferință specială, la Palatul Culturii, cu prof. Cornel Constantin Ciomâzgă

BISTRIȚA – Despre sănătate, într-un veac al bolilor: Conferință specială, la Palatul Culturii, cu prof. Cornel Constantin Ciomâzgă

Sâmbătă, 3 decembrie 2022, de la ora 17.30 aveți ocazia să participați la un eveniment inedit – la Palatul Culturii! Prof.… [citeste mai departe]

Programul activitatilor cultural artistice CJ ARGES- 02-09 decembrie 2022

Programul activitatilor cultural artistice CJ ARGES- 02-09 decembrie 2022

Consiliul Județean Argeș vă invită să participați la activitățile cultural – artistice organizate de către instituțiile subordonate, în perioada 02 – 09 decembrie 2022. Sâmbătă – 03 decembrie Ora: 11.30 – P R E M I E R Ă – Spectacolul PEDAGOG DE ȘCOALĂ NOUĂ.… [citeste mai departe]

Un șofer român de TIR a ucis doi oameni, când s-a răsturnat cu camionul peste o ambulanță și a strivit-o, în Italia

Un șofer român de TIR a ucis doi oameni, când s-a răsturnat cu camionul peste o ambulanță și a strivit-o, în Italia

Două persoane au murit într-un accident care a avut loc la scurt timp după ora 11, luni, între Ancona și Falconara, la ieșirea Chiaravalle de pe autostrada… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Eurozone inflation eases in November but still remains in double digits

Publicat:
Eurozone inflation eases in November but still remains in double digits

Eurozone inflation eased to 10% in November as fuel and utilities drifted down from painful highs, but it is near the record levels that have robbed consumers of spending power and led economists to predict a recession, according to AP News. The consumer price index was down from 10.6% in October, the statistics […] The post Eurozone inflation eases in November but still remains in double digits appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Video viral: cum se omoara rușii intre ei

13:46, 17.11.2022 - Agenția de presa Tryxa a postat un videoclip care arata cum cațiva soldați rușii aflați intr-o barca sunt atacați de conaționalii lor. Hey @TpyxaNews, here's your video [ai] translated from Russian as requested by @harselars. Follow @altryne to get more free transcriptions. https://t.co/vVjEsUhO8h pic.twitter.com/OHswWnLqBU…

Hungary denies tying NATO expansion to EU spat but still delays

15:40, 09.11.2022 - Hungary denied it’s holding up the NATO entry bids of Finland and Sweden as part of its fight over billions of euros in European Union aid but won’t vote on expanding the military alliance until it passes laws tied to the cash, according to Bloomberg.  Finland and Sweden, which are also EU members,…

European energy bills hit record despite government support

10:55, 07.11.2022 - European households are paying more than ever for their electricity and natural gas, even as governments spend billions to shield consumers from the energy crisis, Bloomberg reports. The average retail gas price across the European Union and Britain was almost 18 euro cents ($0.18) per kilowatt-hour…

Euro zone inflation soars to new record as economic growth fades

13:30, 31.10.2022 - Euro zone inflation surged to a fresh all-time high, while the bloc’s economy lost momentum, reinforcing fears that a recession is now all but unavoidable, according to Bloomberg. Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, said on Monday. That is up…

European gas rises as timelines for key EU crisis measures slip

12:01, 26.10.2022 - European natural gas prices rose as timelines for some key EU measures to contain the energy crisis were pushed back further, according to Bloomberg.   Benchmark futures rose as much as 5%, but are still headed for the biggest monthly decline this year. European Union energy ministers on Tuesday set…

EU gas price cap still elusive as leaders meet again over energy crunch

11:25, 20.10.2022 - Leaders of the 27 European Union countries meet on Thursday for the second time in a fortnight to try to bring down energy prices, though persistent divisions between them mean the bloc is unlikely for now to put a ceiling on what it pays for gas, according to Reuters. The 27 are expected to back […]…

Euro zone inflation at double-digit record piles pressure on ECB

12:35, 30.09.2022 - The euro zone’s economic crisis intensified with the first ever reading of double-digit inflation, piling pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep raising interest rates aggressively, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices surged 10% from a year ago in September, data from Eurostat showed…

EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia

11:45, 26.09.2022 - Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters.  The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 30 noiembrie 2022
Bucuresti 1°C | 7°C
Iasi -3°C | 5°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 6°C
Timisoara 1°C | 8°C
Constanta 4°C | 8°C
Brasov -2°C | 8°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 noiembrie 2022
USD 4.7383
EUR 4.9184
CHF 4.989
GBP 5.6933
CAD 3.5228
XAU 267.396
JPY 3.4339
CNY 0.6612
AED 1.2901
AUD 3.1941
MDL 0.2427
BGN 2.5147

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec