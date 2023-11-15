European airfares ‘rising way above inflation’, ACI Europe says

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO. Descinderi în București, după o plângere a casei de modă Gucci. Doi soți vindeau online produse furate din Italia

Polițiștii au făcut, marți, percheziții la două persoane din București care ar fi vândut produse de lux furate din Italia. Plângerea a fost făcută de… [citeste mai departe]

GEO SIL CLEAN. A început afacerea acum 13 ani cu un aspirator, iar astăzi sunt lideri în servicii de curățenie pentru companii și instituții din Bistrița-Năsăud

Silviu George Chiș este astăzi managerul uneia dintre cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

SUA și China, cei mai mari poluatori din lume, sunt de acord să înlocuiască combustibilii fosili cu energie regenerabilă

Statele Unite și China, cei mai mari poluatori din lume, au convenit să abordeze împreună încălzirea globală prin creșterea producției de energie eoliană,… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă și Marcel Ciolacu, prezenți la primele trageri reale cu sistemul PATRIOT 

Vor avea loc primele trageri reale cu sistemul PATRIOT, care a intrat în dotarea Forţelor Aeriene Române în anul 2020. Exercițiul la care vor fi prezenți Nicolae Ciucă și Marcel Ciolacu va avea loc la poligonul Capu Midia.… [citeste mai departe]

Puteți ajuta „bunicii” de la Solca participând la un eveniment caritabil susținut de ...

Sucevenii au posibilitatea să vină în sprijinul „bunicilor" de la Căminul pentru Persoane Vârstnice din Solca participând la un spectacol caritabil susținut de îndrăgita artistă Sofia Vicoveanca, ce se va desfășura… [citeste mai departe]

Accidentul de marți seară, din apropiere de Zidul Morții, produs după ce un șofer a ...

Accident rutier de marți seară, de pe drumul național 17, la aproximativ 500 de metri de amenajarea rutieră cunoscută ca "Zidul morții", pe sensul spre Stroiești s-a produs după ce un șofer a efectuat o depășire neregulamentară.În… [citeste mai departe]

Burse 2023-2024: Veste bună pentru elevi, banii intră pe card în această săptămână

Plata burselor în anul școlar 2023-2024 a fost simplificată și banii vor fi virați din bugetul Ministerului Educației către școli, prin inspectoratele școlare, fără implicarea Consiliilor locale. [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu izbucnit într-un apartament din Lupeni. Pompierii au salvat o cățelușă în timpul intervenției

În urmă cu puțin timp, pompierii Gărzii de Intervenție Lupeni au intervenit cu o autospecială de stingere cu apă și spumă și cu un echipaj SMURD în localitatea Lupeni, unde a fost anunțat… [citeste mai departe]

Opt luni de închisoare cu suspendare pentru Bastien Chalureau, pentru agresiuni rasistă

Avocatul general al Franţei a cerut o pedeapsă de opt luni de închisoare cu suspendare împotriva internaţionalului francez de rugby Bastien Chalureau, judecat marţi în apel pentru o agresiune rasistă împotriva a doi oameni,… [citeste mai departe]

Utilizatorii de Android nu vor mai beneficia de backup-uri gratuite pentru WhatsApp

Google a anunțat că toți utilizatorii de WhatsApp care folosesc backup-ul perin intermediul Google Drive, vor trebui, de acum să plătească pentru stocarea în cloud a istoricului de conversații. Până acum, backup-urile de WhatsApp erau… [citeste mai departe]


European airfares ‘rising way above inflation’, ACI Europe says

Publicat:
Airfares in Europe are “rising way above inflation,” (ACI) Europe said on Tuesday, rebutting statements from airline lobby group IATA, according to Reuters. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) – which represents some 300 airlines including Lufthansa and SAS – had said that while air fares were rising below inflation, charges from airport […] The post European airfares ‘rising way above inflation’, ACI Europe says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Facebook owner faces EU ban on targeted advertising, Norway says

14:25, 01.11.2023 - The European data regulator has agreed to extend a ban on “behavioural advertising” on Facebook and Instagram to cover all 30 countries in the European Union and the European Economic Area, Norway‘s data regulator said late on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  The ban on such advertising, which targets…

Euro zone Q3 GDP growth weaker than expected

13:21, 31.10.2023 - Euro zone economic growth was weaker than expected in the third quarter, a flash estimate showed on Tuesday, with gross domestic product contracting slightly quarter-on-quarter and the year-on-year growth rate slowing sharply, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said…

Montenegro votes in new government with Milojko Spajic prime minister

12:16, 31.10.2023 - After weeks of negotiations, Montenegro‘s parliament on Tuesday appointed a new government, a coalition of pro-European and pro-Serb parties expected to lead the small Balkan country in its bid to join the European Union, according to Reuters.  The new government, led by economist Milojko Spajic of…

Euro zone consumers see inflation slightly above ECB target for years

14:21, 11.10.2023 - Eurozone households see inflation staying slightly above the European Central Bank’s 2% target for another three years, an ECB survey showed, as rate-setters struggle to convince the public that their plans for taming price pressures are on track, according to Reuters.  While consumer expectations for…

Romania plans to buy 32 planes for $6.5 bln under F-35 deal says ministry

14:50, 26.09.2023 - Romania plans to buy 32 latest-generation F-35 fighter planes from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, for $6.5 billion, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, under a deal whose outline was announced in April, according to Reuters. The European Union and NATO member has raised defence spending to 2.5%…

IEA says route to net zero requires more cash and less politics

11:11, 26.09.2023 - Record growth in clean energy technology, including solar panels and electric vehicles, means it is still possible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. But it also said the world would need to invest nearly $4.5…

Romania FA sanctioned over ‘Serbia’ chants in Kosovo match

12:51, 21.09.2023 - UEFA has sanctioned the Romanian football federation (FRF) over pro-Serbia chanting by supporters during a Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo last week, European football governing body said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The September 12 match in Bucharest was suspended for 50 minutes after some…

BRICS leaders meet in South Africa as bloc weighs expansion

12:30, 22.08.2023 - Leaders of the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – converged on Johannesburg on Tuesday for a summit where they will weigh expanding the bloc as some members push to forge it into a counterweight to the West, according to Reuters. Heightened global tensions provoked by the…


Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.639
EUR 4.9723
CHF 5.146
GBP 5.6996
CAD 3.3557
XAU 290.312
JPY 3.0576
CNY 0.6364
AED 1.263
AUD 2.9559
MDL 0.2599
BGN 2.5423

