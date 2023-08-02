Europe is set for a record solar summer and is wasting it

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Poland’s government said that two Belarusian helicopters entered Poland’s airspace on Tuesday, an incident that comes amid rising tensions along the NATO member’s border with the Russian ally, according to Bloomberg. Warsaw authorities said would increase Poland’s military presence along the border…

- The world’s coal demand is expected to remain at all-time highs this year as increased industrial use offsets a fall in power generation, according to Bloomberg. Coal consumption rose by 3.3% to a record 8.3 billion tons in 2022 and will stay at those levels this year as demand in Asia stays robust,…

- Demand for loans among companies in the euro zone plunged by the most on record in the second quarter as the European Central Bank’s yearlong campaign of interest-rate hikes increasingly feeds through to the 20-nation economy, according to Bloomberg. The drop, which was “substantially stronger” than…

- Greece is in the cross hairs as heat builds across the Mediterranean, with temperatures expected to climb toward a European record by the middle of next week, according to Bloomberg. Highs for the Greek mainland are forecast to reach 48C by Wednesday, testing the record of 48.8C set on the Italian island…

- Amsterdam voted to ban cruise ships in an effort to cut back on the inflow of tourists and reduce pollution from the giant vessels, according to Bloomberg. The Dutch capital’s council voted on Thursday to restrict the jumbo ships from docking in the city and aims to close its central cruise-ship terminal,…

- Japan plans to propose a global stockpile for natural gas, similar to the emergency reserve in the oil sector, to help avoid future shortages and stabilize prices, according to Bloomberg. The nation’s government will suggest that the International Energy Agency should create a gas stockpiling framework…

- European airline passengers risk another summer of travel chaos as destinations including Budapest, Marseille and Athens face an overload of air traffic during the peak travel season, according to Bloomberg. The warning was issued by Eurocontrol, the organization overseeing air space in Europe. According…

- The European Union’s executive arm offered its vision for a digital euro that would facilitate payments but not serve as an investment tool, according to Bloomberg. The bloc proposed a legal framework Wednesday for a digital currency that would operate like a digital wallet, but is leaving most of the…