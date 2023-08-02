Europe is set for a record solar summer and is wasting it

Stiri Recomandate

„Colectează separat, neapărat! Evită penalizările”. RETIM și ADID Timiș lansează campania „Eticheta Roșie”. RETIM Ecologic Service SA și Asociația de Dezvoltare… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul firmelor și PFA-urilor intrate în insolvență a scăzut cu 0,47% în primele şase luni ale acestui an, față de aceeași perioadă a anului trecut. Potrivit datelor publicate de Oficiul Național al Registrului… [citeste mai departe]

Comunicat. În perioada 20-27 iulie, UVVG a primit vizita colegilor și colaboratorilor de la Universitatea Kathmandu, din Nepal, prof. dr. Sagar Sharma, director Al Himalaya... The post Vizită de la Universitatea Kathmandu, din Nepal, la UVVG Arad appeared first on Special Arad… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Digitalizării, Bogdan Ivan, a anunțat că a semnat, împreună cu președintele Consiliului Județean, Corneliu Ștefan, o investiție de peste 3 milioane de lei în dezvoltarea competențelor digitale ale oamenilor. „La baza digitalizării… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea va fi apropiata de normalul termic al perioadei. Cerul va fi variabil, cu innorari temporare ziua cand local se vor semnala averse, descarcari electrice, intensificari de scurta durata ale vantului. Temperaturile maxime vor fi cuprinse intre 25 si 28 de grade, iar cele… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a fost arestat preventiv după ce poliţiştii au stabilit că, timp de o lună, a călătorit cu trenul prin diverse sate din judeţul Arad şi a dat spargeri în gospodării, de unde fura doar cabluri… [citeste mai departe]

In ziua de 1 august 2023, un politist din cadrul Sectiei de Politie Rurala Albestii de Arges observat in trafic o persoana care se izbea de un autoturism, oprit pe partea carosabila, la volanul caruia de afla o femeie. Conform Inspectoratului de Politie Judetean Arges, in urma… [citeste mai departe]

Campioana Romaniei, Farul Constanta, sustine joi, 3 august 2023, mansa secunda din turul doi preliminar al competitiei europene Conference League, in deplasare, la Erevan, contra campioanei Armeniei, FC Urartu.In tur, la Ovidiu, Farul a castigat, scor 3 2.Partida… [citeste mai departe]

Un sortiment de pălincă de prune obținut la Crama Fort Silvan din Camăr a fost medaliat cu aur la cea de-a treia ediție a Concursului Internațional de Pălincă de la Miercurea Ciuc. Concursul s-a desfășurat zilele trecute și a fost jurizat de experți de talie internațională. Să nu uităm de tradiția vinului de la Camăr. Calitățile… [citeste mai departe]


Europe is set for a record solar summer and is wasting it

Publicat:
Europe is set for a record solar summer and is wasting it

should take steps to stop the waste of solar energy and limit negative pricing in order to encourage investment, according to renewable energy groups, according to Bloomberg. will generate record amounts of solar power this summer, coal-dependent countries like Poland and the can switch off solar plants during […] The post Europe is set for a record solar summer and is wasting it appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

