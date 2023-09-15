Euro zone swings to trade surplus y/y in July

Stiri Recomandate

Delia a recunoscut sincer la iUmor, în prima ediție a sezonului 15. „E tot ce am visat eu în copilărie şi n-am avut parte!”

Delia a recunoscut sincer la iUmor, în prima ediție a sezonului 15. „E tot ce am visat eu în copilărie şi n-am avut parte!”

Delia face o dezvăluire interesantă pe scena iUmor, în prima ediție a sezonului 15, de sâmbătă, 16 septembrie, la Antena 1. Ediția va aduce… [citeste mai departe]

UE se pregătește de o totală independență față de gazul rusesc, chiar dacă prețurile vor fi mai mari o perioadă / Da, o interdicție completă - Marcel Ciolacu

UE se pregătește de o totală independență față de gazul rusesc, chiar dacă prețurile vor fi mai mari o perioadă / Da, o interdicție completă - Marcel Ciolacu

Anumite state europene au cerut excepții când vine vorba despre… [citeste mai departe]

Isărescu: Dezechilibrul fiscal-bugetar, principala noastră problemă. Măsurile pe care Guvernul le va anunţa vor trebui să păstreze coeziunea socială

Isărescu: Dezechilibrul fiscal-bugetar, principala noastră problemă. Măsurile pe care Guvernul le va anunţa vor trebui să păstreze coeziunea socială

Măsurile pe care Guvernul le va lua şi probabil le va anunţa săptămâna viitoare vor trebui… [citeste mai departe]

15 septembrie| COD GALBEN de INUNDAȚII în Alba și alte județe până sâmbătă la ora 12.00: Ce râuri sunt vizate de avertisment

15 septembrie| COD GALBEN de INUNDAȚII în Alba și alte județe până sâmbătă la ora 12.00: Ce râuri sunt vizate de avertisment

15 septembrie| COD GALBEN de INUNDAȚII în Alba și alte județe până sâmbătă la ora 12.00: Ce râuri sunt vizate de avertisment 15 septembrie|… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Klaus Iohannis: MCV pentru România s-a finalizat; este o mare reuşită

Președintele Klaus Iohannis: MCV pentru România s-a finalizat; este o mare reuşită

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, vineri, că Mecanismul de Verificare şi Cooperare pentru România s-a finalizat, fiind o mare reuşită pentru ţara noastră. ‘Este oficial, este înscris: Mecanismul de Verificare şi Cooperare… [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier provocat din neatenția unui șofer din Popeni

Accident rutier provocat din neatenția unui șofer din Popeni

În seara de 14 septembrie,  între localitățile Popeni și Jibou, s-a produs un accident rutier. Din primele cercetări efectuate de polițiști a reieșit faptul că, la ora 18.40, un șofer de 42 de ani, din Hereclean, care conducea un autoturism pe direcția Mirșid – Jibou s-a ciocnit… [citeste mai departe]

Agitație în școli, se modifică componența consiliilor de administrație

Agitație în școli, se modifică componența consiliilor de administrație

Primele inspecții ce se vor derula în școli, la început de an școlar 2023-2024, vor viza și dacă au fost actualizate consiliile de administrație. Cel puțin acesta este mesajul transmis directorilor de școli de conducerea Inspectoratului Școlar Neamț,… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 400.000 de șomeri, în România, în trimestrul II

Peste 400.000 de șomeri, în România, în trimestrul II

Rata de ocupare a populaţiei în vârstă de muncă (15-64 ani) a fost de 63%, în trimestrul II al anului, în creştere faţă de trimestrul anterior, arată datele publicate vineri de Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS). În trimestrul II 2023, rata de ocupare a populaţiei în vârstă de 20-64… [citeste mai departe]

Nici n-a început bine școala, că polițiștii au găsit deja elevi care au chiulit de la ore

Nici n-a început bine școala, că polițiștii au găsit deja elevi care au chiulit de la ore

Odată cu începerea anului școlar, polițiștii au desfășurat acțiuni de depistare a elevilor care chiulesc de la ore. Rezultatul – 10 elevi depistați în afara unităților de învățământ. Anul școlar 2023 – 2024 a început… [citeste mai departe]

ADRIAN NAIDIN SI GRUPUL IZA VIN LA “ SĂRBĂTOAREA TOAMNEI” LA GROȘI! Programul complet al evenimentului

ADRIAN NAIDIN SI GRUPUL IZA VIN LA “ SĂRBĂTOAREA TOAMNEI” LA GROȘI! Programul complet al evenimentului

Se anunță două zile de poveste pe pajiștea de la intrarea în comuna groși unde organizatorii pregătesc un eveniment dedicat celui mai bogat anotimp și anume toamna. Prima zi este dedicată… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Euro zone swings to trade surplus y/y in July

Publicat:
Euro zone swings to trade surplus y/y in July

The euro zone swung to an unadjusted 6.5 billion euro trade surplus in July from a 36.3 billion euro deficit a year earlier as costs of energy imports plunged and exports of manufactured goods surged, data showed on Friday, according to Reuters. ’s statistics office Eurostat said the unadjusted trade balance in the […] The post Euro zone swings to trade surplus y/y in July appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU’s Simson calls for phase-out of imports of Russian LNG

13:35, 14.09.2023 - The European Union must reduce Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and aim to phase them out completely, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Simson said the EU has imported 12.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Russian LNG over the past 12 months. This year’s…

Georgia’s ruling party to try to impeach president over EU visits – Interpress

12:25, 01.09.2023 - Georgia‘s ruling party said on Friday that it would begin impeachment proceedings against the president due to her visits to the European Union which were made against the will of the government, Georgian news agency Interpress reported, according to Reuters.  Interpress cited Georgian Dream party leader…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

Tunisia migration deal a model for others, EU’s von der Leyen says

10:55, 24.07.2023 - The European Union‘s pact with Tunisia can serve as a model for other countries, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday, as the EU struggles to stem unauthorised flows of migrants across the Mediterranean, according to Reuters. The EU and Tunisia last week signed a “strategic…

Erdogan says Putin talks could lead to restoring Black Sea grain deal

13:45, 21.07.2023 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his planned talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to restoration of the Black Sea grain initiative, and called on Western countries to consider Russia’s demands, Turkish broadcasters reported on Friday, according to Reuters. “The termination of…

Romania’s Hidroelectrica tops $10 billion valuation in ‘historic’ IPO

14:36, 05.07.2023 - Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica’s IPO has been priced at 104 lei ($22.87) per share, it said on Wednesday, implying a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion in what a government minister described as a “historic success,” according to Reuters. The pricing of the initial public offering, Europe’s…

EU ambassador regrets lack of progress with China on trade

12:05, 03.07.2023 - The European Union’s ambassador to China expressed regret on Sunday over the lack of “substantial progress” with Beijing on trade talks, as EU countries seek to reduce their economic dependence on the Asian giant, according to Euractiv. The European Commission has suspended its efforts to get member…

EU leaders to pledge de-risk from China and debate what this means

11:55, 30.06.2023 - European Union leaders are set on Friday to commit to reducing the bloc’s dependence on China and debate how to strike the balance between “de-risking” and engaging in areas such as climate change, according to Reuters. “This is the million euro question,” Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins told…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 septembrie 2023
USD 4.6583
EUR 4.969
CHF 5.2031
GBP 5.7941
CAD 3.4491
XAU 287.357
JPY 3.1527
CNY 0.6401
AED 1.2683
AUD 3.0072
MDL 0.2575
BGN 2.5406

Urmareste stirile pe: