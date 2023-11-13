Euro zone should not ease bank buffers, ECB says

Stiri Recomandate

Descinderi în forță, în două județe: Polițiștii au luat la ochi şcolile de şoferi

Descinderi în forță, în două județe: Polițiștii au luat la ochi şcolile de şoferi

Descinderi în forță, în două județe: Polițiștii au luat 'la ochi' şcolile de şoferiPoliţiştii şi procurorii din Timiş au făcut, luni, opt percheziţii în acest judeţ şi în Caraş-Severin, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală… [citeste mai departe]

În căutarea clasicului asumat și intenționat pierdut într-un vis al unei nopți de vară (cândva de Shakespeare)

În căutarea clasicului asumat și intenționat pierdut într-un vis al unei nopți de vară (cândva de Shakespeare)

Ce luciferică râvnă temerară și afurisită confiență năvalnică de a ridica ștacheta spre culmi luceafăriene l-ar fi lovit strașnic în moalele capului pe Cristian Ban...… [citeste mai departe]

Europenii, înnebuniți după un animal de companie periculos

Europenii, înnebuniți după un animal de companie periculos

Melcii uriaşi africani, de până la 20 de centimetri lungime, sunt din ce în ce mai căutaţi ca animale de companie în Europa, însă o universitate elveţiană a avertizat asupra pericolului reprezentat de deţinerea unor astfel de vieţuitoare, transmite luni agenţia DPA. Exemplarele… [citeste mai departe]

Florică Ică Calotă, deputat: “Am luat decizia de a părăsi PNL. Voi activa în Grupul parlamentar AUR” / Comunicat de presă

Florică Ică Calotă, deputat: “Am luat decizia de a părăsi PNL. Voi activa în Grupul parlamentar AUR” / Comunicat de presă

Politic Florică Ică Calotă, deputat: “Am luat decizia de a părăsi PNL. Voi activa în Grupul parlamentar AUR” / Comunicat de presă noiembrie… [citeste mai departe]

#Dobrogea145: La multi ani, Dobrogea, cetatea“ milenara dintre Dunare si Marea Neagra!

#Dobrogea145: La multi ani, Dobrogea, cetatea“ milenara dintre Dunare si Marea Neagra!

In urma cu 145 de ani, in dimineata zilei de 14 noiembrie 1878, domnitorul Carol I ajungea Braila, urmand sa citeasca doua proclamatii, una catre locuitorii dobrogeni si una catre armata romana, cu ocazia reintegrarii Dobrogei… [citeste mai departe]

Ce nuanțe să alegi pentru pereții din bucătărie, în funcție de culorile dulapurilor. Experții au adus variantele optime

Ce nuanțe să alegi pentru pereții din bucătărie, în funcție de culorile dulapurilor. Experții au adus variantele optime

Nu știi în ce culori să vopsești pereții de la bucătărie, pentru a se potrivi cu nuanțele dulapurilor din această încăpere? Experții în design interior… [citeste mai departe]

Oficiul poștal din Brădet s-a închis

Oficiul poștal din Brădet s-a închis

După mai bine de un deceniu de activitate, oficiul poștal din cartierul Brădet s-a închis. În Zalău mai funcționează doar oficiile poștale situate pe strada Parcului, cel din zona Astralis și din zona gării. Decizia a venit de la Compania Națională Poșta Română care, la nivel de țară, a pus în practică o strategie de restrângere… [citeste mai departe]

MApN anunță inaugurarea Centrul de Instruire F-16 din România, unde vor fi antrenați viitorii piloți ucraineni de F-16

MApN anunță inaugurarea Centrul de Instruire F-16 din România, unde vor fi antrenați viitorii piloți ucraineni de F-16

Ministrul apărării naționale, Angel Tîlvăr, și omologul din Regatul Țărilor de Jos, Kajsa Ollongren, au inaugurat luni, 13 noiembrie, Centrul European de… [citeste mai departe]

Statele Unite ale Americii recunosc importanta strategica a Romaniei

Statele Unite ale Americii recunosc importanta strategica a Romaniei

Statele Unite ale Americii recunosc importanta strategica a Romaniei si raman angajate sa i asigure sprijin, a declarat, luni, adjunctul sefului de misiune al Ambasadei SUA la Bucuresti, Michael Dickerson. Statele Unite ale Americii recunosc importanta strategica… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Euro zone should not ease bank buffers, ECB says

Publicat:
Euro zone should not ease bank buffers, ECB says

Euro zone economic growth will remain weak in the near term as services and the labour market weaken but nations in the bloc should not free discretionary bank buffers to ease the pain, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said, according to Reuters. Some of the euro zone’s biggest countries have implemented a […] The post Euro zone should not ease bank buffers, ECB says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russia formally withdraws from key post-Cold War European armed forces treaty

14:35, 07.11.2023 - Russia on Tuesday formally withdrew from a landmark security treaty which limited key categories of conventional armed forces, blaming the United States for undermining post-Cold War security with the enlargement of the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters.  The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed…

Euro zone economy started Q4 on back foot, stoking recession fears

12:15, 06.11.2023 - The downturn in euro zone business activity accelerated last month as demand in the dominant services industry weakened further, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting there is a growing chance of a recession in the 20-country currency union, according to Reuters. The economy contracted 0.1% last quarter,…

Russia’s biggest drone strike in weeks hits critical Ukrainian infrastructure

12:20, 03.11.2023 - Russia launched a massive drone attack early on Friday, hitting critical infrastructure in the west and south of Ukraine and destroying private houses and commercial buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, officials said, according to Reuters. The air force said it shot down 24 “Shahed”…

Romanian pensions to rise twice in 2024 pending law approval, says PM

12:51, 02.11.2023 - Romanian state pensions will rise twice in 2024, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, beginning in January when they will be indexed by 13.8% and again in September when they will be recalculated based on a pending bill, according to Reuters.  Under Romania‘s European Union funds recovery…

Three Baltic pipe and cable incidents “are related”, Estonia says

12:00, 27.10.2023 - The three incidents which resulted in damage to a gas pipeline and two telecom cables between Estonia, Finland and Sweden, “are related,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a statement, according to Reuters. Finnish police have named the Chinese-owned and Hong-Kong-flagged container carrier…

Euro zone consumers see inflation slightly above ECB target for years

14:21, 11.10.2023 - Eurozone households see inflation staying slightly above the European Central Bank’s 2% target for another three years, an ECB survey showed, as rate-setters struggle to convince the public that their plans for taming price pressures are on track, according to Reuters.  While consumer expectations for…

Europe’s solar industry warns against tariffs on imports

10:50, 02.10.2023 - Europe‘s solar power industry has warned policymakers not to impose tariffs on imports, amid fears that disrupting supplies of products from China would seriously damage Europe’s ability to rapidly install clean energy, according to Reuters. The call comes as Brussels and European governments consider…

US to provide up to $522 mln for Ukraine’s energy system

14:16, 25.09.2023 - Ukraine and the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which Kyiv will receive up to $522 for strengthening the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system, the U.S. embassy in Ukraine said, according to Reuters. Ukraine will receive $422 million in new energy assistance and…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.6473
EUR 4.9703
CHF 5.1492
GBP 5.6924
CAD 3.366
XAU 289.568
JPY 3.0627
CNY 0.6374
AED 1.2653
AUD 2.9636
MDL 0.2601
BGN 2.5412

Urmareste stirile pe: