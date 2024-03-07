Stiri Recomandate

Rafila a izbucnit în scandalul scutirilor de la medici: Vrem controale la cei care prescriu foarte multe concedii medicale

Christian Horner a răbufnit, după scandalul de la Redbull: Ajunge cu intruziunea în familia mea

Mihai Constantin: Interesul Guvernului este să minimizeze impactul bugetar pentru România în speţa Roşia Montană

Senatorul Alfred Laurențiu Mihai: PSD propune noi măsuri pentru a reduce inflația, concentrându-se pe prețurile la energie

Ministrul Culturii spune că a aprobat un plan de reabilitare pentru monumente istorice, între care și Palatul Reginei Maria din Mamaia și curtea acestuia / Terenul de 1,5 hectare este încă proprietate privată

Bătrân de 94 de ani dat dispărut de familie, găsit de polițiști în câteva ore, desculț și înfrigurat

Executivul a aprobat limitele anuale aferente anilor 2024, 2025, 2026 pentru finanţările rambursabile care urmează să fie contractate de autoritățile locale

VIDEO: Cum alegem buchetul perfect de flori pentru Ziua Femeii. Recomandările Alexandrei, proprietara unei florării din Alba Iulia

Marcel Belean, noul antrenor de portari al ACS Academica Transilvania

Crimă oribilă: șase persoane, între care patru copii, ucise cu bestialitate în casă

Publicat:
Sase persoane, intre care patru copii, au fost ucise in capitala canadiana Ottawa, miercuri seara tarziu, a anuntat joi politia, un caz care zguduie o tara in care crimele in masa sunt rare, relateaza agenția Reuters, citata de News.ro. Six people — four children and two adults — were killed at a home in Barrhaven […] The post Crima oribila: șase persoane, intre care patru copii, ucise cu bestialitate in casa appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Sase persoane, intre care patru copii, ucise cu bestialitate intr-o casa, in Canada

20:35, 07.03.2024 - Sase persoane, intre care patru copii, au fost ucise in capitala canadiana Ottawa, miercuri seara tarziu, a anuntat joi politia, un caz care zguduie o tara in care crimele in masa sunt rare, relateaza agenția Reuters, citata de News.ro. Six people — four children and two adults — were killed at a home…

Belgian PM backs EU bonds to boost defence spending

13:35, 16.02.2024 - Joint European Union borrowing could help fund higher defence spending but governments would still have to make tough political choices to sustain it, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, according to Reuters. Many European governments have committed to increasing military spending in response…

Alex Velea, prima reacție despre crima de la Padina. Unde se afla vedeta cand victima a fost taiata cu maceta

09:21, 12.02.2024 - Alex Velea și Alina Eremia au postat, pe conturile lor de pe rețelele sociale, un mesaj in care au dat detalii despre petrecerea de la hotelul din zona montana Padina la care un barbat a fost ucis. Cei doi artiști, care au participat la aceeași petrecere cu cei trei suspecți in cazul de crima de […]…

Norway gives $26 mln to UNRWA this year, more could come

17:55, 09.02.2024 - Norway is giving 275 million crowns ($26 million) this year to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and could increase that sum if needed, it said on Friday, days after the agency warned it could cease all activity by the end of the month, according to Reuters. A string of countries including…

Poland and Ukraine pledge quick end to political friction

16:00, 22.01.2024 - The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters.  In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…

United Nations sees international tourism fully recovering in 2024

12:11, 19.01.2024 - Global tourism is set to fully recover from the pandemic in 2024 as international tourist arrivals will likely be 2% more numerous than in 2019, the United Nations‘ World Tourism Organisation said on Friday, according to Reuters. Increased global air connectivity and a strong recovery of Asian markets…

Blasts kill nearly 100 at slain commander Soleimani’s memorial; Iran vows revenge

12:15, 04.01.2024 - Two explosions killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran on Wednesday to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020, Iranian officials said, blaming unspecified “terrorists,” according to Reuters. Iranian state television reported a first and…

Hungary blocks EU financial aid package for Ukraine

11:00, 15.12.2023 - European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine even as it continues to fight Russia‘s invasion, but they could not agree on a 50 billion euro package of EU financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, other leaders bypassed…


