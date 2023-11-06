Euro zone economy started Q4 on back foot, stoking recession fears

Stiri Recomandate

Pe cine vede Simion la Cotroceni. ”Pe Geoană nu-l bagă nimeni în seamă, o să ia 7%. De Kovesi…”

Pe cine vede Simion la Cotroceni. ”Pe Geoană nu-l bagă nimeni în seamă, o să ia 7%. De Kovesi…”

George Simion își laudă propriul partid și îi vorbește de rău pe competitori, spune că AUR are toate șansele, ceilalți speranțe slabe. Este convins că AUR intră în turul doi, dar cu cine nu… [citeste mai departe]

Orchestra Johann Strauss Ensemble alături de dirijorul Russell McGregor concertează în luna decembrie pe scenele din România

Orchestra Johann Strauss Ensemble alături de dirijorul Russell McGregor concertează în luna decembrie pe scenele din România

Luna decembrie se apropie cu pași repezi, iar cadourile și momentele memorabile petrecute alături de familie și prieteni reprezintă pentru fiecare… [citeste mai departe]

Drumuri închise în România. E vreme rea pe Transfăgărășan și Transalpina, sectoarele blocate

Drumuri închise în România. E vreme rea pe Transfăgărășan și Transalpina, sectoarele blocate

Începând de luni, 06 noiembrie 2023, ora 8:00, autoritățile au impus restricții de circulație pe două dintre cele mai cunoscute drumuri montane din România, Transfăgărășan și Transalpina, cu scopul de… [citeste mai departe]

17 noiembrie: Ziua porților deschise la Biblioteca Batthyaneum din Alba Iulia. Accesul, pe bază de programare

17 noiembrie: Ziua porților deschise la Biblioteca Batthyaneum din Alba Iulia. Accesul, pe bază de programare

17 noiembrie: Ziua porților deschise la Biblioteca Batthyaneum din Alba Iulia. Accesul, pe bază de programare Pe data de 17 noiembrie se împlinesc doi ani de când Biblioteca Batthyaneum… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat în comă profundă la ATI, după ce hoţii l-au lovit în propria casă

Bărbat în comă profundă la ATI, după ce hoţii l-au lovit în propria casă

Un bărbat este internat în comă profundă în secţia de Anestezie Terapie Intensivă (ATI) la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Sibiu, după ce a fost bătut în cursul nopţii de mai mulţi hoţi care i-au pătruns în casă, potrivit Poliţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Pași spre dezvoltarea durabilă la Colegiul „Vasile Lovinescu” din Fălticeni, prin ...

Pași spre dezvoltarea durabilă la Colegiul „Vasile Lovinescu” din Fălticeni, prin ...

În perioada 29 octombrie - 2 noiembrie, Colegiul „Vasile Lovinescu" din Fălticeni a găzduit prima reuniune din cadrul proiectului Erasmus+ KA220, cu titlul „Orașul meu angajat până în anul 2050 prin obiective de dezvoltare… [citeste mai departe]

Ce pensie alimentară îi va plăti Al Pacino iubitei sale cu 53 de ani mai tânără decât el

Ce pensie alimentară îi va plăti Al Pacino iubitei sale cu 53 de ani mai tânără decât el

Actorul american Al Pacino a fost de acord recent să îi plătească pensie alimentară lui Noor Alfallah, partenera sa mai tânără cu 53 de ani decât el care i-a adus pe lume cel de-al patrulea copil, relatează Insider. [citeste mai departe]

TRAFIC LA VAMĂ Câți ucraineni au intrat duminică, 5 noiembrie 2023, în România

TRAFIC LA VAMĂ Câți ucraineni au intrat duminică, 5 noiembrie 2023, în România

Duminică, 5 noiembrie 2023, prin punctele de frontieră din România, au fost efectuate formalitățile de control pentru un număr impresionant de 221.000 de persoane, fie cetățeni români, fie străini, precum și aproximativ 55.500 de mijloace… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Mexicului a felicitat sportivii săi pentru cele 52 de medalii de aur obţinute la Jocurile Panamericane

Preşedintele Mexicului a felicitat sportivii săi pentru cele 52 de medalii de aur obţinute la Jocurile Panamericane

Preşedintele Mexicului, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, i-a felicitat la Palatul Naţional pe sportivii care au clasat ţara pe locul trei în clasamentul pe medalii al Jocurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat reținut de polițiști! A condus un autoturism fără a avea permis și fiind sub influența alcoolului

Bărbat reținut de polițiști! A condus un autoturism fără a avea permis și fiind sub influența alcoolului

Polițiștii din Lugoj au reținut un bărbat, în vârstă de 41 de ani, care a fost prins la volanul unui autoturism deși nu avea permis de conducere și se afla sub influnța băuturilor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Euro zone economy started Q4 on back foot, stoking recession fears

Publicat:
Euro zone economy started Q4 on back foot, stoking recession fears

The downturn in euro zone business activity accelerated last month as demand in the dominant services industry weakened further, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting there is a growing chance of a recession in the 20-country currency union, according to Reuters. The economy contracted 0.1% last quarter, official data has shown, and Monday’s final ’ […] The post Euro zone economy started Q4 on back foot, stoking recession fears appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Euro zone PMI hits lowest in nearly 3 years, stirs recession worries

12:26, 24.10.2023 - Euro zone business activity took a surprise turn for the worse this month as demand fell in a broad-based downturn across the region, a survey showed, suggesting the bloc may slip into recession, according to Reuters. HCOB’s flash euro zone Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P…

EU sees ‘convergence’ with Japan on AI says official

13:21, 09.10.2023 - The European Union sees “convergence” with Japan on thinking about generative artificial intelligence (AI), a senior official said on Monday, according to Reuters.  “I see a lot of convergence in how we look at AI and generative AI,” European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera…

EU to assess risks of critical technologies being weaponized says official

11:30, 03.10.2023 - The European Commission will assess the risks of four critical technologies, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence, being weaponised by countries not aligned with its values and will take measures next year to tackle the issue, an EU official said on Monday, according to Reuters. The…

Euro zone lending slows again as bloc skirts recession

12:25, 27.09.2023 - Lending across the euro zone slowed to a near stand-still in August, data from the European Central Bank showed on Wednesday, as economic growth continued to falter and the bloc was skirting a recession, according to Reuters. Bank lending to businesses expanded by just 0.6% in August the lowest figure…

Germany, Switzerland, Austria join call for return to budgetary discipline

10:10, 22.08.2023 - The finance ministers of Germany, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein on Monday made a joint appeal for a return to discipline in government spending and an end to an era of expansionary fiscal policy, according to Reuters. Germany has long been a leading advocate for balanced budgets…

Oil prices climb on expectations of lower OPEC+ exports in August

10:05, 21.08.2023 - Oil prices rose on Monday as global supply is tightening with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia, offsetting nagging concerns about global demand growth amid high-interest rates, according to Reuters. Brent crude climbed 75 cents to $85.55 a barrel by 0301 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate…

Romania deploys ship, chopper to find stray Black Sea mines

10:36, 15.08.2023 - Romania‘s navy said it deployed a ship and a helicopter on Monday to scout for stray mines on the country’s Black Sea coast, after a pier in the seaside resort of Costinesti was lighly damaged in an explosion, according to Reuters. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and mines have since then been laid in…

Latvia’s prime minister announces resignation

18:25, 14.08.2023 - Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Monday that he and his government will resign later this week, according to Reuters. “This Thursday I will submit the resignation of myself and this cabinet to the president,” Karins told a press conference. On Friday, Karins had said he hoped to reconfigure…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.6698
EUR 4.9701
CHF 5.1613
GBP 5.7072
CAD 3.3982
XAU 298.376
JPY 3.1084
CNY 0.6383
AED 1.2714
AUD 3.0094
MDL 0.2578
BGN 2.5411

Urmareste stirile pe: