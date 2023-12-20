EU strikes deal on reforming bloc’s migration laws after years of talks

Stiri Recomandate

Mai multe străzi din Târgu Lăpuş, fără apă potabilă. Au loc lucrări de înlocuire hidrant suprateran

Mai multe străzi din Târgu Lăpuş, fără apă potabilă. Au loc lucrări de înlocuire hidrant suprateran

Reprezentanţii Vital anunţă întreruperea furnizării apei potabile miercuri, 20 decembrie, până la ora 17.30, în Târgu Lăpuş, str. Tineretului (parțial), str. 1907, str. Gheorghe Doja,…

Bolnavi şi… bolnavi. Socrul cu două nurori

Bolnavi şi… bolnavi. Socrul cu două nurori

Este un țăran octogenar, mic de statură, fără pic de burtă, cu o privire iscoditoare și trăsături fizionomice asemănătoare izbitor cu ale lui Ion Iliescu, în seara când i-a anunțat pe români că Nicolae și Elena Ceaușescu au decolat cu un elicopter de pe acoperișul Comitetului Central al PCR. Pe sub o geacă…

Război în Ucraina - Ziua 665 - Atacuri rusești la Kiev și Harkov - Rusia nu vrea niciun fel de pace cu Kievul

Război în Ucraina - Ziua 665 - Atacuri rusești la Kiev și Harkov - Rusia nu vrea niciun fel de pace cu Kievul

UPDATE 14:00 - Kremlinul consideră că nu există o bază pentru negocieri de pace cu UcrainaKremlinul a afirmat miercuri că nu există în momentul de faţă o bază pentru negocieri…

Remus Pricopie, rectorul SNSPA, după scandalul din Parlament: Încercare a politicienilor de factură legionară de a captura instituțiile Statului Român

Remus Pricopie, rectorul SNSPA, după scandalul din Parlament: Încercare a politicienilor de factură legionară de a captura instituțiile Statului Român

Remus Pricopie, rectorul Școlii Naționale de Studii Politice și Administrative (SNSPA),…

Apă-Canal Ilfov a anunțat programul de sărbători

Apă-Canal Ilfov a anunțat programul de sărbători

În pragul sărbătorilor de iarnă, Apa-Canal Ilfov aduce la cunoștința clienților săi programul de funcționare pentru perioada festivă. Cu doar câteva zile libere de sărbători, echipa companiei rămâne la datorie pentru a asigura suportul necesar în cazul unor situații de urgență. În această perioadă,…

Școala primară și grădinița din Zăuan au fost renovate de Asociația BookLand

Școala primară și grădinița din Zăuan au fost renovate de Asociația BookLand

Prin programul „Renovare școli în mediul rural", demarat de Asociația BookLand în colaborare cu Primăria Ip, au fost renovate Școala primară și grădinița din Zăuan. Inaugurarea a avut loc în data de 11 decembrie, la eveniment luând parte…

Se suspendă plăţile de taxe şi impozite pe site-ul Primăriei Piatra-Neamţ

Se suspendă plăţile de taxe şi impozite pe site-ul Primăriei Piatra-Neamţ

Direcţia de Taxe şi Impozite Piatra-Neamţ anunţă că plăţile de taxe şi impozite pe site-ul www.primariapn.ro vor fi suspendate, începând de vineri, 22 decembrie până pe 5 ianuarie 2024. Marţi, 26 decembrie este ultima zi în care se vor mai putea…

Alertă meteo! Furtuna Pia ajunge în România în câteva zile

Alertă meteo! Furtuna Pia ajunge în România în câteva zile

Meteorologii au anunțat că în câteva zile furtuna Pia va ajunge în România și va avea forța unui uragan! Mai multe țări din Europa urmează a fi sub avertizare, iar printre acestea se numără și România. Furtuna Pia va lovi cu forța unui uragan, avertizează meteorologii. Potrivit…

Sfatul psihologului. Ce înseamnă autonomia

Sfatul psihologului. Ce înseamnă autonomia

Autonomia presupune luarea de decizii independente care se aliniază cu valorile și obiectivele personale, în loc să fie constrânse de forțe externe. În psihologie, autonomia este privită ca o nevoie umană fundamentală și este esențială pentru bunăstarea individuală, motivație și sănătatea psihologică.În copilăria…

Senates Ciuca: 2024 budget covers everything that the government wants to cover

Senate's Ciuca: 2024 budget covers everything that the government wants to cover

Senate's Ciuca: 2024 budget covers everything that the government wants to coverThe 2024 budget, with a nominal value of approximately 350 billion euros, covers everything that the governing coalition wants to cover in order to ensure the development…


EU strikes deal on reforming bloc’s migration laws after years of talks

Publicat:
EU strikes deal on reforming bloc's migration laws after years of talks

EU countries and lawmakers reached an agreement Wednesday on an overhaul of the bloc's laws on handling asylum-seekers and migrants, officials said, according to France24. The reform includes speedier vetting of irregular arrivals, creating border detention centres, accelerated deportation for rejected asylum applicants and a solidarity mechanism to take pressure off southern countries experiencing big […]

Urmareste stirile pe: