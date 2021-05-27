EU sanctions could target Belarus potash, oil and finance

Stiri Recomandate

(video) Poftă de ciocolată, în drum spre acoperișul lumii. Olga Țapordei: Aș mai merge pe Everest cu Alexandra mea, daca ea și-ar dori

Fericire, împlinire și poftă de ciocolată. Asta a simțit prima moldoveancă care a cucerit Everestul pe traseul spre acoperișul… [citeste mai departe]

Operatorul Vodafone Romania, sanctionat pentru incalcarea securitatii datelor cu caracter personal

Operatorul Vodafone Romania S.A. a fost sanctionat contraventional cu amenda in cuantum de 5000 leiAutoritatea Nationala de Supraveghere a finalizat in luna mai a anului curent o investigatie la operatorul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Minunea de la București: Klaus Iohannis laudă un primar PSD

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a efectuat o vizită la Unitatea de Primiri Urgențe a Spitalului „Bagdasar-Arseni”, cu ocazia Zilei Internaționale a Medicinei de Urgență. Aici, Klaus Iohannis a ținut să îl felicite pe Daniel Băluță, primarul Sectorului 4, pentru modul… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus/ GCS: 485 patients - in ICU; hospitalized persons - 2,841

A number of 2,841 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 485 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday. In total, 8,304 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation… [citeste mai departe]

Un tramvai a luat foc în mers după ce a fost lovit de fulger, în Craiova

Un tramvai a luat foc în mers, joi, în Craiova, după ce a fost lovit de un fulger. Nu au fost înregistrate victime, deoarece toți călătorii coborâseră în stație, iar vatmanul încerca să întoarcă... [citeste mai departe]

Orban, despre o posibilă candidatură la prezidenţiale: Am în calcul şi această eventualitate

Preşedintele PNL, Ludovic Orban, a declarat joi, la Constanţa, că odată cu candidatura pentru un nou mandat la conducerea partidului ia în calcul şi o eventuală candidatură a sa la alegerile prezidenţiale… [citeste mai departe]

Trofeul Radu Mircea

La Colegiul Tehnic „Alesandru Papiu Ilarian” Zalău a fost desemnat câștigătorul primei ediții al Trofeului Radu Mircea acordat, începând din acest an, acelor elevi care se disting în cadrul activităților educative extrașcolare.Într-un an școlar dificil, datorită contextului pandemic, au fost depuse candidaturi din partea a două eleve: Flavia Alexia Sabou din clasa… [citeste mai departe]

Franța, pe urmele Germaniei. Se revine la carantină. Românii au de suferit

O veste de ultimă oră vine din Franța care impune carantină călătorilor din Marea Britanie.  Aşadar, Franța a devenit cea mai recentă țară europeană care a introdus restricții asupra călătorilor din Marea Britanie datorită răspândirii variantei coronavirusului… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Georgescu: „Din câte văd, Mioveniul nu există în planurile actualului Guvern”

Conferința de presă a PSD Argeș, din 24 mai, a fost susținută de către primarii Ion Georgescu (Mioveni) și Nicolae Velcea (Ștefănești). Cei doi au făcut referire în special la investițiile din cele două orașe. Astfel, Ion… [citeste mai departe]

Câmpulungul a primit bani de criză de la Edilul

De peste zece ori este mai mic profitul net obținut anul trecut de Edilul CGA Câmpulung față de 2019. Prestatorul de servicii de alimentare cu apă și canalizare pentru municipiul muscelean și cinci comune învecinate a avut un an mai greu în privința încasărilor din cauza pandemiei și nu a fost deloc evitat… [citeste mai departe]


EU sanctions could target Belarus potash, oil and finance

Publicat:
from Germany, Luxembourg and Lithuania said on Thursday that the sanctions on Belarus will likely hit the country’s potash and oil sectors, as well as financial transactions, according to Reuters. Tasked by EU leaders with preparing economic sanctions after the forced landing of a passenger plane in Belarus on Sunday and […] The post EU sanctions could target Belarus potash, oil and finance appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


