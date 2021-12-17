EU leaders quit without compromise on energy price hikes

Stiri Recomandate

Bilanț covid de o zi: 6 suceveni internați, 6 externați și 2 morți

La nivelul județului, în ultimele 24 de ore au fost internate 6 persoane suspecte de infecție cu Covid – 19, în același interval de timp fiind externată 6 persoane. În aceeași perioadă de referință au decedat 2 persoane ca urmare a infecției cu Covid – 19. Din… [citeste mai departe]

Preotul Vasile Ioana, despre greșeala pe care o fac părinții în ajunul Crăciunului: „Nu aș da copiilor mei niciodată”

Părintele Vasile Ioana este unul dintre cei mai apreciați duhovnici români, fiind iubit și ascultat de mulți credincioși. Recent, acesta le-a transmis… [citeste mai departe]

21 Decembrie: Ziua Victoriei Revoluției Române și a Libertății, sărbătorită la Alba Iulia. PROGRAMUL activităţilor

21 Decembrie: Ziua Victoriei Revoluției Române și a Libertății, sărbătorită la Alba Iulia. PROGRAMUL activităţilor 21 Decembrie: Ziua Victoriei Revoluției… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Clujului a urcat la înălțime, pe Biserica Sfântul Mihail - FOTO

Biserica Sfântul Mihail din centrul Clujului este cel mai important monument al orașului. Aceasta este în plin proces de restaurare, iar meșterii au ajuns la nivelul crucii și la turnul bisericii. Ascensiunea spre turla bisericii poate fi făcută numai… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanţ coronavirus: 743 persoane infectate și 60 decese, dintre care 20 anterioare

Până astăzi, 17 decembrie, pe teritoriul României au fost înregistrate 1.796.973 de cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19), dintre care 10.710 sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați, testați pozitiv la o perioadă mai mare… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a renunțat la reducerea pragului de impozitare pentru microîntreprinderi

Vladimir Ionescu (b1tv.ro) Guvernul nu va aproba scăderea plafonului încadrare ca microîntreprinderi, măsură ce ar fi urmat să intre în vigoare de la 1 ianuarie 2022, a anunțat premierul Nicolae Ciucă, vineri, la începutul ședinței de… [citeste mai departe]

Grecia admite test rapid antigen valabil 24 de ore sau un test PCR negativ la intrarea în țară

Călătorii străini pot opta pentru un test rapid antigen sau un test PCR negativ la coronavirus pentru a intra în Grecia, a precizat joi guvernul de la Atena, revenind asupra anunţului de miercuri conform căruia… [citeste mai departe]

Un fals orb, prins la volan după ce a primit 170.000 de euro ajutoare

Poliția din Italia l-a depistat pe un pretins nevăzător conducând mașina, privind la vitrinele magazinelor în timp ce mergea într-o galerie comercială și învațându-și fiica să meargă pe bicicletă. Un italian care a primit ajutor financiar de la stat ani de zile… [citeste mai departe]

Un test de salivă pozitiv, ieri, la testarea acasă a elevilor!

Elevii și preșcolarii au fost testați ieri acasă de părinți, cu teste de salivă. Un singur rezultat a fost pozitiv. CE s-a întâmplat: După ce luni, elevii și preșcolarii NU au mai fost testați, din cauza lipsei testelor de salivă, ieri dimineață, părinții au avut ”de lucru”.… [citeste mai departe]

Vești bune pentru cetățenii RM cu cetățenie română: Guvernul României a aprobat majorarea alocaţiilor pentru copii începând cu 1 ianuarie 2022

Vești bune pentru cetățenii Republicii Moldova. Începând cu 1 ianuarie 2022, Guvernul… [citeste mai departe]


EU leaders quit without compromise on energy price hikes

Publicat:
The EU leaders’ summit ended on Thursday with a failure to agree on common language on energy issues, forcing the topic to be dropped from the Council conclusions, according to Politico. The two key differences were over the (ETS) and an upcoming effort to include nuclear in the EU’s taxonomy of sustainable […] The post EU leaders quit without compromise on energy price hikes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

