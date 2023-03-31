EU extends gas price cap system to all EU hubs

Stiri Recomandate

Lucian Harșovschi a prezentat proiectele verzi și de mediu ale Primăriei mai multor elevi din Polonia, Portugalia, Italia și Grecia

Lucian Harșovschi a prezentat proiectele verzi și de mediu ale Primăriei mai multor elevi din Polonia, Portugalia, Italia și Grecia

Viceprimarul Sucevei, Lucian Harșovschi, a prezentat proiectele verzi și de mediu ale Primăriei mai multor elevi din Polonia, Portugalia,… [citeste mai departe]

Macron va avertiza Beijingul împotriva oricărei „decizii funeste” de a susţine militar Moscova

Macron va avertiza Beijingul împotriva oricărei „decizii funeste” de a susţine militar Moscova

Preşedintele francez Emmanuel Macron îl va avertiza pe omologul său chinez Xi Jinping săptămâna viitoare, cu ocazia vizitei sale în China, împotriva consecinţelor unei eventuale „decizii funeste” de… [citeste mai departe]

Cât curent consumi dacă îți încarci mașina electrică acasă de două ori pe lună. Prețul e mai mare decât credeai

Cât curent consumi dacă îți încarci mașina electrică acasă de două ori pe lună. Prețul e mai mare decât credeai

În ultimii ani, popularitatea vehiculelor electrice a crescut rapid, iar noua tendință pare să urmeze un trend ascendent. Unii susțin că așa arată viitorul… [citeste mai departe]

Asociații lui Dragnea din Tel Drum, condamnați la trei ani de închisoare cu suspendare

Asociații lui Dragnea din Tel Drum, condamnați la trei ani de închisoare cu suspendare

Partenerii lui Liviu Dragnea din Tel Drum au fost condamnați vineri de Tribunalul București la trei ani de închisoare cu suspendare. Sentința nu este una definitivă, ea poate fi atacată cu apel. În plus, judecătorii au… [citeste mai departe]

Profesorii, instruiți să recunoască elevii drogați

Profesorii, instruiți să recunoască elevii drogați

40 de profesori din fiecare județ și alți 140 din Capitală vor fi pregătiți lunar, pentru a recunoaște semnele manifestate de copiii care consumă droguri și alte substanțe etnobotanice. Pe fondul crizei actuale provocate de traficul și consumul de droguri în școli, Ministerul Educației împreună… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia a declarat Occidentul o „amenințare existențială” în noua sa doctrină de politică externă

Rusia a declarat Occidentul o „amenințare existențială” în noua sa doctrină de politică externă

Rusia a adoptat, vineri, o nouă doctrină de politică externă, în care califică Occidentul drept o „ameninţare existenţială” a cărui „dominaţie” ea trebuie să o combată, descriindu-se pe sine,… [citeste mai departe]

Farul merge fără trei jucători la duelul din Giulești – Hagi a prefațat partida cu Rapid

Farul merge fără trei jucători la duelul din Giulești – Hagi a prefațat partida cu Rapid

Liderul SuperLigii, Farul Constanța, se va deplasa sâmbătă în București pentru duelul cu Rapid, din etapa a doua a play-off-ului. Managerul tehnic al constănțenilor a dezvăluit că le vor lipsi trei jucători importanți. [citeste mai departe]

Șase persoane, printre care o familie de români, au murit în timp ce încercau să intre clandestin în SUA dinspre Canada. Un copil român este dat dispărut

Șase persoane, printre care o familie de români, au murit în timp ce încercau să intre clandestin în SUA dinspre Canada. Un copil român este dat dispărut

Şase persoane - printre care un copil - din două familii, una canadiano-română,… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Anticorupție: Un tânăr, găsit strangulat în pădure, la scurt timp, după ce a făcut dezvăluiri pentru o anchetă jurnalistică

(video) Anticorupție: Un tânăr, găsit strangulat în pădure, la scurt timp, după ce a făcut dezvăluiri pentru o anchetă jurnalistică

Un tânăr care a făcut dezvăluiri în faţa camerei pentru o anchetă realizată de Centrul de Investigaţii Jurnalistice… [citeste mai departe]

Trei directori ai companiei Tel Drum au fost condamnaţi cu suspendare pentru o fraudă de un milion euro cu fonduri europene

Trei directori ai companiei Tel Drum au fost condamnaţi cu suspendare pentru o fraudă de un milion euro cu fonduri europene

Trei directori ai companiei Tel Drum - despre care DNA susţine că era controlată de Liviu Dragnea - au fost condamnaţi vineri de Tribunalul Bucureşti… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU extends gas price cap system to all EU hubs

Publicat:
EU extends gas price cap system to all EU hubs

will extend its gas price cap system to all trading hubs in the from May to prevent potential distortions to Europe’s energy markets, it said on Friday, according to Reuters. EU countries agreed on the cap in December after drawn-out talks over taming gas prices that hit record levels after […] The post EU extends gas price cap system to all EU hubs appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Britain to join trans-Pacific trade pact

14:00, 31.03.2023 - Britain on Friday said it had struck a deal to join an 11-country trans-Pacific trade pact which includes Japan and Australia as it looks to deepen ties in the region and build its global trade links after leaving the European Union, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain had…

France rejects German push to change rules on car emissions

11:50, 21.03.2023 - France’s European affairs minister rejected on Tuesday opposition by Germany to a law that would require new cars sold in the EU from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, with the minister saying an earlier agreement should be upheld, according to Reuters. After months of negotiations, the European Parliament,…

Top EU judge expects a wave of litigation from tech giants against new tech law

16:10, 17.03.2023 - Tech giants will likely challenge a new European Union law aimed at reining in their power with the first cases in a potential wave of litigation expected by year-end, one of the EU’s top judges said on Friday, according to Reuters. The Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into force in November, will…

Georgian ruling party withdraws ‘foreign agents’ bill after two nights of protest

10:51, 09.03.2023 - Georgia‘s ruling party said on Thursday it was dropping a bill on “foreign agents” after two nights of violent protests against what opponents said was a Russian-inspired authoritarian shift that imperilled hopes of the country joining the European Union, according to Reuters. The Georgian Dream ruling…

Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless

12:50, 24.02.2023 - Turkey issued rebuilding regulations on Friday for a region devastated by earthquakes this month to enable companies or charities to help in the urgent task of building new homes for the millions who need rehousing after the devastating tremors, according to Reuters. More than 160,000 buildings, containing…

Cyprus rallies EU partners to get shipping sector support

13:51, 17.02.2023 - Cyprus is speaking to other European Union member states to shore up support for the shipping industry hit by sanctions on Russia, its shipping minister said on Friday, according to Reuters. Cyprus has the third-largest shipping fleet in the EU after Malta and Greece. It has seen defections, or itself…

Hungary to veto EU nuclear sanctions against Russia

13:30, 27.01.2023 - Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built…

Crypto.com to cut 20% jobs as industry rout deepens after FTX collapse

13:41, 13.01.2023 - Crypto.com said on Friday it would be reducing about 20% of its workforce, as cryptocurrency exchanges face industry-wide challenges brought on by the collapse of FTX last year, according to Reuters. The Singapore-based company’s announcement comes amid concerns about reserves and solvency across the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 01 aprilie 2023
Bucuresti 9°C | 18°C
Iasi 9°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 13°C
Timisoara 6°C | 14°C
Constanta 9°C | 15°C
Brasov 6°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 31 martie 2023
USD 4.5463
EUR 4.9491
CHF 4.9573
GBP 5.6256
CAD 3.3557
XAU 289.439
JPY 3.41
CNY 0.6616
AED 1.2379
AUD 3.0446
MDL 0.2471
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec