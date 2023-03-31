EU extends gas price cap system to all EU hubsPublicat:
The European Commission will extend its gas price cap system to all trading hubs in the European Union from May to prevent potential distortions to Europe’s energy markets, it said on Friday, according to Reuters. EU countries agreed on the cap in December after drawn-out talks over taming gas prices that hit record levels after […] The post EU extends gas price cap system to all EU hubs appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
