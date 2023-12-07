EU auditors slam 12 EU states for failing to report on direct investments

Stiri Recomandate

Sondaj: Moldovenii preferă să cumpere produse locale pentru a susține economia națională

Motivul principal pentru care moldovenii preferă să achiziționeze produse autohtone este dorința de a susține economia locală. Este una dintre concluziile unui sondaj realizat de locals.md. Potrivit acestuia, 42,6%… [citeste mai departe]

Primăriile se bat pe fondurile pentru investiții în energie verde: 700 aplicații în prima zi

Interes enorm din partea primăriilor pentru fondurile destinate investițiilor în noi capacități de producere a energiei electrice din surse regenerabile pentru autoconsum, de la Ministerul Mediului. În prima… [citeste mai departe]

Lasconi a închiriat patinoar pentru o lună, la Câmpulung

Instalația a costat 107. 368 lei și va fi livrată de o firmă din Constanța Devenită tradiție în acest mandat, amenajarea unui patinoar în centrul Câmpulungului, în perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă, nu va lipsi nici în acest an, în pofida austerității impusă de Guvern și regăsită sub… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Voiculescu, în straie preoțești?

Dan Voiculescu, fondatorul trustului Intact, a primit propunerea de a susține mai multe examene pentru a fi hirotonisit. Informația, potrivit jurnaliștilor de la CanCan, este una cât se poate de reală. Dan Voiculescu a absolvit în acest an Facultatea de Teologie, declarând deschis că latura spirituală ocupă un loc important… [citeste mai departe]

Ce a găsit o clujeancă într-un preparat comandat la Taco Bell, în Iulius Mall, a șocat-o: „Dacă nu se înțelege bine, vă zic eu, o bucată de plastic”

În ajun de Sfântul Nicolae, o clujeancă a avut parte de șocul vieții sale. Femeia… [citeste mai departe]

Putin spune că s-a dus în Arabia Saudită pentru că îl aștepta pe prințul moștenitor în Rusia, dar el n-a mai venit

Vladimir Putin spune că a mers la Riad pentru a se întâlni cu prinţul moştenitor saudit Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, după ce vizita pe care acesta din urmă… [citeste mai departe]

Italia a informat oficial Beijingul că va părăsi Iniţiativa Noul Drum al Mătăsii

Italia a informat oficial China că va părăsi Iniţiativa Noul Drum al Mătăsii (BRI) şi a dezminţit astfel temerile că decizia sa ar putea afecta semnificativ relaţiile bilaterale şi economia italiană, au declarat miercuri surse guvernamentale,… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal într-o locuință din Aiud: O femeie și fiica ei, lovite și amenințate. Ce motiv ar fi avut agresorul

Scandal într-o locuință din Aiud: O femeie și fiica ei, lovite și amenințate. Ce motiv ar fi avut agresorul Un bărbat de 47 de ani din municipiul Aiud a fost reținut de polițiști,… [citeste mai departe]

Munca de acasă e tot mai căutată

Munca de acasă e tot mai căutată. Munca de acasă e tot mai căutată la acest final de an, relevă un studiu al platformei de recrutare online Bestjobs. Variantele remote au atras peste 150.000 de aplicări în noiembrie. [citeste mai departe]

Tânără din Alba Iulia, agresată de soțul băut, chiar de Moș Nicolae: Bărbatul s-a ales cu ordin de protecție și dosar penal pentru violență în familie

Tânără din Alba Iulia, agresată de soțul băut, chiar de Moș Nicolae: Bărbatul… [citeste mai departe]


EU auditors slam 12 EU states for failing to report on direct investments

Publicat:
Twelve EU member states did not report relevant foreign direct investment inflows in 2020 and 2022, the of Auditors revealed , warning of possible risks, according to Euractiv. On Wednesday, the of Auditors released its report on monitoring foreign direct investment (FDI) in EU countries. However, according to the report, a group […] The post EU auditors slam 12 EU states for failing to report on direct investments appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


