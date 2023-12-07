EU auditors slam 12 EU states for failing to report on direct investments

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Germany’s plans to legalize cannabis appear to be in limbo after the Social Democratic Party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition announced on Tuesday that the law will not be passed this year as initially planned, according to Euractiv. Plans to hold a vote on the law in mid-December,…

- Romania aims to have over eight gigawatts (GW) in photovoltaic renewable energy production units installed by 2030, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai over the weekend following his country’s accession to the International Solar Alliance, according to Euractiv. …

- Poland is ready to support Finland in defending its borders against hybrid attacks by Russia, President Andrzej Duda said during the meeting with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Monday, referring to the increased migration pressure on the Finnish border, according to Euractiv. Both presidents,…

- Bucharest intends to ask the European Commission to revise the proposed legislation to reduce methane emissions because Romania would face high costs compared to other member states, as Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The new proposal will result in over E1…

- Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau appealed for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on social media, sparking outrage from Israel’s ambassador to Warsaw, according to Euractiv. As Poland awaits a new government following October’s general election, Israel’s military conflict with Hamas has received…

- Romania will get three specialised burn centres by 2025, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila announced on the eighth anniversary of the deadliest fire in Romania’s history that killed 65 people, according to Euractiv. In the absence of dedicated burn centres and the capability to properly treat severe…

- The announcement by ten EU states that they are officially in recession could certainly impact Serbia, as the country is closely tied to the EU, even though there is slightly less trade this year compared to the previous one, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. …

- Divisions among EU member states and a lack of convergence from EU institutions were on display on Monday over plans to halt aid to Palestine in response to Saturday’s attack on Israel by Hamas, according to Euractiv. The EU’s disarray reflects longstanding divisions within the bloc over the Israel-Palestinian…