EU and US seek steel deal that may include tariffs on China exportsPublicat:
The European Union is working on an interim deal with the US that would introduce new tariffs aimed at excess steel production from China and other countries in order to end a Trump-era trade conflict, Bloomberg reports The levies would primarily be focused on imports from China that benefit from non-market practices, Bloomberg reported earlier […] The post EU and US seek steel deal that may include tariffs on China exports appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
