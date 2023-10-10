EU and US seek steel deal that may include tariffs on China exports

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russia will maintain its 300,000 barrel-a-day cut in crude exports this month and reaffirmed plans to keep them curbed through the end of the year, according to Bloomberg. The “voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability…

- Europe‘s solar power industry has warned policymakers not to impose tariffs on imports, amid fears that disrupting supplies of products from China would seriously damage Europe’s ability to rapidly install clean energy, according to Reuters. The call comes as Brussels and European governments consider…

- The European Union plans to take advantage of the absence of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin from this week’s Group of 20 to step up its outreach to nations of the so-called Global South through a high-level meeting with African leaders on the summit’s sidelines, according to Bloomberg. With both the…

- Joining the BRICS bloc of emerging economies by the United Arab Emirates won’t come to the detriment of its ties with Western nations, a top UAE official said, amid concern that China and Russia are expanding the group to counterbalance US and European influence, according to Bloomberg. The UAE is looking…

- Wheat extended gains after Ukraine used sea drones to cripple a Russian naval vessel and an oil tanker over the weekend, posing a risk for a key export route for Russian commodities through the Black Sea, according to Bloomberg. Top wheat shipper Russia moves most of its grain through the waterway.…

- The European Union should take steps to stop the waste of solar energy and limit negative pricing in order to encourage investment, according to renewable energy groups, according to Bloomberg. While Europe will generate record amounts of solar power this summer, coal-dependent countries like Poland…

- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the rest of the world is eager to see a responsibly managed US-Chinese relationship and he urged China to do its part, according to Bloomberg. Blinken’s comment on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS hints at concern among America’s allies, including in Europe, that US efforts…

- Japan expects the European Union to announce it is lifting import restrictions on Japanese food products imposed in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, according to Bloomberg. Ending the restrictions would show goodwill from the EU and would be a big boost for people in the area of the 2011…