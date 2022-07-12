EU accepts Croatia as 20th euro zone member

Stiri Recomandate

NASA publică noi imagini obținute de telescopul spațial James Webb

NASA prezintă marți noi imagini în premieră realizate de telescopul spațial James Webb. ACTUALIZARE A doua imagine prezentată este a unei planete din afara sistemului nostru solar, WASP-96 b. Telescopul James Webb a detectat apă în atmosfera planetei, care este… [citeste mai departe]

La fel ca în cazul hârtiei igienice, deficitul de cipuri de calculator se transformă în abundență

Cipurile de calculator se confruntă, la fel ca în cazul hârtiei igienice, cu un moment în care deficitul se transformă în abundență, scrie Reuters. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai mare aeroport din Europa limitează numărul pasagerilor pe perioada verii pentru a reduce cozile

Aeroportul Heathrow, cel mai mare aeroport european privind numărul pasagerilor şi al zborurilor, a anunţat marţi, 12 iulie, că va limita numărul de pasageri care pleacă la 100.000 de oameni… [citeste mai departe]

Kovesi la Chișinău: Parchetul European va urmări cum cheltuie Chișinăul banii de la Uniunea Europeană

Parchetul European va urmări cum cheltuie Chișinău banii alocați după acordarea statutului de țară candidată. Declarația a fost făcută de Laura Codruța Kovesi în timpul unei conferințe de… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO-FOTO: Umbrărescu a oprit lucrul pe Autostrada Transilvania. Cum arată șantierul abandonat

Firmele omului de afaceri Dorinel Umbrărescu au oprit lucrul pe Autostrada Transilvania, așa cum a anunțat de săptămâna trecută, din cauza creșterii explozive a prețurilor din domeniul construcțiilor. „Utilajele… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a reușit un primar de comună din Apuseni să atragă investitori. O firmă de automotive a deschis o mică fabrică

Cum a reușit un primar de comună din Apuseni să atragă investitori. O firmă de automotive a deschis o mică fabrică Un primar din Apuseni a reușit să aducă în… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 600 de candidaţi la concursul de titularizare din învăţământul preuniversitar, în judeţul Hunedoara

Un număr de 580 de candidaţi s-au înscris, în judeţul Hunedoara, la concursul de titularizare din învăţământul preuniversitar, proba scrisă fiind programată să aibă loc miercuri… [citeste mai departe]

Suceveanca Roxana Donisan și turista austriacă au fost ucise în Egipt de un singur rechin

Atât suceveanca Roxana Donisan, cât și turista austriacă au fost ucise în Marea Roșie, în Egipt, de un singur rechin, este concluzia comisiei de specialitate de la protectoratul Mării Roşii şi de la Asociaţia de Conservare… [citeste mai departe]

Neamţ: Sistem nou de iluminat public în cartierul Văleni din municipiul Piatra-Neamţ

Cartierul Văleni din municipiul Piatra-Neamţ beneficiază de un sistem nou de iluminat public realizat cu finanţare de la bugetul local. Primarul Andrei Carabelea a declarat că investiţia de peste 700.000 lei constă în amplasarea… [citeste mai departe]

OMS, anunț important despre pandemia de Covid-19

Organizația Mondială a Sănătății (OMS) a anunțat marți că pandemia COVID-19 rămâne o urgență globală, la aproape doi ani și jumătate după ce a fost declarată pentru prima dată. Comitetul de Urgenţă al OMS, alcătuit din experţi independenţi, a precizat într-un comunicat că numărul în creştere al cazurilor… [citeste mai departe]


EU accepts Croatia as 20th euro zone member

EU accepts Croatia as 20th euro zone member

finance ministers on Tuesday formally approved Croatia becoming the 20th member of the euro common currency at the start of 2023, according to Reuters. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Croatia’s accession confirmed that the euro remained an “attractive, resilient and successful global currency” and a symbol of strength and unity. “This […] The post EU accepts Croatia as 20th euro zone member appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

