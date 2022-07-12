EU accepts Croatia as 20th euro zone member European Union finance ministers on Tuesday formally approved Croatia becoming the 20th member of the euro common currency at the start of 2023, according to Reuters. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Croatia’s accession confirmed that the euro remained an “attractive, resilient and successful global currency” and a symbol of strength and unity. “This […] The post EU accepts Croatia as 20th euro zone member appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

