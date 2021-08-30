ECB needs to take account of improved financing conditions

Stiri Recomandate

CFR Călători va fi spulberată!

CFR Călători va fi spulberată!

Nepăsarea statului român și lipsa de investiții în ultimii 20 de ani vor falimenta CFR Călători, avertizează preşedintele Federaţiei Mecanicilor de Locomotivă, Iulian Măntescu. Din decembrie 2023, CFR SA şi Autoritatea de Reformă Feroviară nu mai au voie să atribuie secţiile de circulaţie şi traseele decât prin licitaţie. “Gândiţi-vă… [citeste mai departe]

România: 699 cazuri noi de infectare cu SARS-CoV-2

România: 699 cazuri noi de infectare cu SARS-CoV-2

România: 699 cazuri noi de infectare cu SARS-CoV-2 Numărul de cazuri noi de COVID-19 a scăzut în ulimele 24 de ore, 699, dar, pentru că, la fel ca în fiecare zi de luni, se raportează mai puţine teste, doar aproxiamativ 16.000. Cele mai multe teste pozitive sunt în Bucureşti - 104.… [citeste mai departe]

Marea manipulare Digi 24: Asa-zisa vaccinare la chiuveta, o MINCIUNA gogonata! Scopul: sa justifice decesele vaccinatilor, sub pretextul ca aveau certificate false de vaccinare

Marea manipulare Digi 24: Asa-zisa vaccinare la chiuveta, o MINCIUNA gogonata! Scopul: sa justifice decesele vaccinatilor, sub pretextul ca aveau certificate false de vaccinare

Subiectul vaccinarii "la chiuveta", fenomen inventat… [citeste mai departe]

Un fost militar a reușit să evacueze 200 de câini și pisici din Afganistan

Un fost militar a reușit să evacueze 200 de câini și pisici din Afganistan

Paul „Pen” Farthing, un fost militar al Marinei Regale, care a amenajat un adăpost de animale în Afganistan, a reușit să evacueze din țara cucerită de talibani aproximativ 200 de câini și pisici, în ciuda problemelor de care s-a lovit pe parcursul „Operațiunii… [citeste mai departe]

O maşină Tesla aflată pe pilot automat a intrat într-o mașină de poliție trasă pe dreapta

O maşină Tesla aflată pe pilot automat a intrat într-o mașină de poliție trasă pe dreapta

O maşină Tesla aflată pe pilot automat a lovit o mașină de poliție staționată pe marginea drumului. Incidentul a avut loc în Statele Unite, în oraşul Orlando din Florida, unde polițistul oprise pentru a-l ajuta… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Tânăr tăiat cu cuţitul în zona gâtului, într-un bar din Dolj. ȘOCANT! Cine este agresorul - Imagini cu un puternic impact emoțional

VIDEO | Tânăr tăiat cu cuţitul în zona gâtului, într-un bar din Dolj. ȘOCANT! Cine este agresorul - Imagini cu un puternic impact emoțional

Un localnic a sunat la 112 și a anunțat fapta, iar polițiștii care au ajuns la fața locului au stabilit… [citeste mai departe]

Whasapp? Codul rău intenționat se răspândește printr-un mod nou conceput

Whasapp? Codul rău intenționat se răspândește printr-un mod nou conceput

Kaspersky a descoperit o versiune rău intenționată a unui popular mod (modificare neoficială a aplicației) WhatsApp Messenger numit FMWhasapp. Acest mod răspândește troianul mobil Triada, care descarcă alți troieni și poate lansa reclame, emite abonamente… [citeste mai departe]

Lamia Beligan s-a măritat în mare secret, după 3 ani de relație cu iubitul ei

Lamia Beligan s-a măritat în mare secret, după 3 ani de relație cu iubitul ei

Lamia Beligan și iubitul ei, actorul Alexandru Turcu, s-au căsătorit după 3 ani de relație. Cei doi au făcut și cununia civilă, și cununia religioasă, în mare secret. Prima reacție a fiicei lui Radu Beligan. [citeste mai departe]

Maşină târâtă 15 metri şi proiectată într-un stâlp de electricitate. Şoferul vinovat a fugit de la locul accidentului

Maşină târâtă 15 metri şi proiectată într-un stâlp de electricitate. Şoferul vinovat a fugit de la locul accidentului

Poliţiştii îl caută pe autorul unui accident de circulaţie care a dispărut imediat după producerea acestuia. Şoferul a lovit în plin o maşină parcată,… [citeste mai departe]

Eddie Murphy și Jonah Hill fac echipă pentru o nouă comedie produsă de Netflix

Eddie Murphy și Jonah Hill fac echipă pentru o nouă comedie produsă de Netflix

Vedetele de comedie Eddie Murphy și Jonah Hill urmează să facă echipă pentru prima dată. Celebrii actori vor fi protagoniștii unui nou film Netflix în prezent, fără titlu, în regia creatorului Kenya Barris. Barris și Murphy, în vârstă de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

ECB needs to take account of improved financing conditions

Publicat:
ECB needs to take account of improved financing conditions

(ECB) should take into account more favourable financing conditions in discussing the future of its pandemic-related monthly asset purchases, ECB policymaker de Galhau said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said there was no urgency to decide on the future […] The post ECB needs to take account of improved financing conditions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Commission starts legal action against 23 EU countries over copyright rules

17:50, 26.07.2021 - The European Commission said on Monday that France, Spain, Italy and 20 other EU countries may be taken to court for their tardiness in enacting landmark EU copyright rules into national law and asked the group to explain the delays, according to Reuters.  The copyright rules that were adopted two years…

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

17:30, 19.07.2021 - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing’s behalf, according to Reuters. Opening a new area of tensions…

Oil drops as OPEC+ agreement raises prospect of more supply

11:01, 19.07.2021 - Oil prices recouped some losses on Monday but were still down after OPEC+ overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, which sparked concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in many countries, according to Reuters.  Brent crude was down 61 cents, or 0.8%, at…

France fines Google E500 mln over news copyright row

11:45, 13.07.2021 - France‘s antitrust watchdog slapped a E500 million fine on Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday for failing to comply fully with temporary orders the regulator had given in a row with the country’s news publishers, according to Reuters.  The U.S. tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months…

FA condemns racist abuse of players after England’s Euro 2020 final loss

12:25, 12.07.2021 - England’s Football Association said on Monday it is condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team’s penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, according to Reuters.  The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus…

EU countries approve landmark climate change law

13:06, 28.06.2021 - European Union (EU) countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change, according to Reuters. Ministers from the 27 EU countries formally approved…

Germany aims to remove national veto on EU foreign policy measures

17:00, 07.06.2021 - Germany‘s Foreign Minister said on Monday that the European Union should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be “held hostage,” according to Reuters.  His comments, which came days after a more junior official…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 30 august 2021
Bucuresti 12°C | 25°C
Iasi 11°C | 27°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 20°C
Timisoara 11°C | 23°C
Constanta 16°C | 29°C
Brasov 7°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 11°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 29.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 355.414,80 2.132.859,20
II (5/6) 20 5.923,58 -
III (4/6) 713 166,15 -
IV (3/6) 11.019 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.700.372,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 30 august 2021
USD 4.1837
EUR 4.9349
CHF 4.5734
GBP 5.7526
CAD 3.3148
XAU 244.152
JPY 3.8093
CNY 0.6468
AED 1.139
AUD 3.0492
MDL 0.2374
BGN 2.5231

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec