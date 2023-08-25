ECB must gauge digital euro impact on banks before launch says Spanish official

Stiri Recomandate

Noi ajutoare pentru pensionari, în condițiile în care guvernanții nu spun când se măresc PENSIILE

CE AJUTOARE PRIMESC ROMÂNII DIN TOAMNĂseptembrie-octombrieAjutor energie:700 de lei, care se acordă pensionarilor care au mai mult de 60 ani, iar pensia nu depășește 2.000 lei)Ajutor pensionari:500… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima oră! Preşedinta interimară a CSJ, Tamara Chișca-Doneva, eliberată din funcție, de astăzi, deși a depus cerere pentru 31 decembrie: „Nu mi-e rușine de nicio hotărâre de a mea”

Preşedinta… [citeste mai departe]

S-a aflat cine este adevăratul vinovat pentru moartea lui Evgheni Prigojin. Luptătorii Wagner au recunoscut oficial cadavrul fostului lor lider

  Autoritățile din Rusia au anunțat oficial moartea fostului lider al grupului de mercenari Wagner, Evgheni Prigojin,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce trebuie să faci dacă ți-ai pierdut documentele în străinătate sau ți-au fost furate

Pierderea actelor poate crea multă frustrare, mai ales pentru cei care pățesc asta când se află în străinătate. Cum își pot recupera documentele? Iată pașii care trebuie urmați.  Românii plecați în afară, care și-au… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful DGA, fost șef al Poliției Române s-a pensionat, la 56 de ani – Iohannis a semnat decretul, după dezvăluirile despre legături cu un judecător ÎCCJ

Chestorul șef de poliție  Liviu Vasilescu  s-a pensionat. Președintele Klaus… [citeste mai departe]

Câți bani poți primi dacă găsești un șacal sau o vulpe moarte și anunți laboratoarele sanitar-veterinare

Un proiect de Hotărâre de Guvern inițiat de Autoritatea Naţională Sanitară Veterinară stabilește care sunt noile sume de bani pe care un vânător autorizat le poate primi în cazul… [citeste mai departe]

Moldovean prins cu permis fals în vama Borș, dat în urmărire europeană. Judecătoria Oradea l-a condamnat la închisoare

Un bărbat de 29 de ani, originar din Republica Moldova, dar stabilit în București, a fost dat în urmărire națională și europeană după ce a fost condamnat… [citeste mai departe]

Bolid de lux căutat de autorităţile elveţiene, găsit de poliţiştii cărăşeni

Un bărbat de 54 de ani, din Bocșa, a adus un bolid de lux din Elveția, al cărui preț estimat este de 25.000 de euro, dar nu a plătit întreaga sumă. Polițiștii din Caraș-Severin i-au indisponibilizat autoturismul. Polițiști de la Serviciul… [citeste mai departe]

Diana Şoşoacă sare în ajutorul Academiei Română

Senatorul Diana Şoşoacă a transmis printr-un comunicat de presă că partidul S.O.S. România pe care îl conduce susţine demersul Academiei Române în apărarea cercetării academice româneşti şi se opune reducerilor de cheltuieli şi de personal în domeniul cercetării ştiinţifice, aşa cum sunt preconizate… [citeste mai departe]


ECB must gauge digital euro impact on banks before launch says Spanish official

Publicat:
needs to measure the impact of the digital euro on the euro zone’s banking system before any final decision on its potential launch, Spain’s deputy central bank governor said on Friday, according to ECB is due to decide in October whether to push ahead with a digital […] The post ECB must gauge digital euro impact on banks before launch says Spanish official appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: