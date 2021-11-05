ECB: Digital euro to be attractive, not redundant

Stiri Recomandate

Mai multe zone din Turda au fost salubrizate

Mai multe zone din Turda au fost salubrizate

O amplă campanie de salubrizare a avut loc la Turda în aceste zile. Parcurile, aleile și spațiile verzi nu au scăpat de „mătura” celor care s-au implicat în activitate. Echipe de la Prival, Domeniul... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

Texte inedite, pe site-ul Teatrului Nottara

Texte inedite, pe site-ul Teatrului Nottara

Teatrul Nottara oferă publicului larg şi specialiştilor acces la unele dintre cele mai valoroase texte scrise de dramaturgi contemporani din toată lumea, potrivit news.ro. Proiectul „Spectacolul începe cu o lectură”, în cadrul căruia au fost traduse şi transformate în spectacole-lectură texte aparţinând unor zone… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat din Hunedoara, căutat de polițiști și familie

Bărbat din Hunedoara, căutat de polițiști și familie

În data de 05.11.2021, Poliția Municipiului Hunedoara a fost sesizată telefonic de un bărbat din judeţul Botoșani despre faptul că fratele său, MIHALACHE ION, de 54 de ani (foto), domiciliat în municipiul Hunedoara, nu a mai luat legătura cu el sau cu familia şi nu l-a mai putut contacta… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Ghinea, despre execuția bugetară deficitară a municipiului: „Domnul Boc pare că are o problemă de proastă previziune bugetară"

Cristian Ghinea, despre execuția bugetară deficitară a municipiului: „Domnul Boc pare că are o problemă de proastă previziune bugetară”

&"Domnul Boc ar trebui sa știe că nicio țară nu a lansat Programele Operaționale din bugetul viitor multianual.… [citeste mai departe]

O bovină a murit de rabie, după ce a fost muşcată de o vulpe

O bovină a murit de rabie, după ce a fost muşcată de o vulpe

Un caz de rabie la bovină a fost înregistrat în localitatea Dumbrăviţa din comuna Ibăneşti, a informat, vineri, directorul executiv al Direcţiei Sanitar-Veterinare şi pentru Siguranţa Alimentelor (DSVSA) Botoşani, Mihai Ţurcanu, potrivit Agerpres. Potrivit acestuia, boala… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Grindeanu spune că Marcel Ciolacu ar trebui să fie propunerea de premier a PSD

Sorin Grindeanu spune că Marcel Ciolacu ar trebui să fie propunerea de premier a PSD

Întrebat vineri, 5 noiembrie, care ar trebui să fie propunerea de premier a PSD pentru un viitor Guvern cu PNL, prim-vicepreşedintele PSD, Sorin Grindeanu, a răspuns că soluția este actualul președinte al social-democraților, Marcel… [citeste mai departe]

Două cutremure în România, vineri, la distanță de doar câteva ore

Două cutremure în România, vineri, la distanță de doar câteva ore

S-a cutremurat pământul în România, în dimineața zilei de vineri, 5 octombrie. Din câte reiese din informațiile făcute publice pe site-ul Institutului Naţional de Cercetare – Dezvoltare pentru Fizica Pământului, au fost două seisme ce au avut loc la distanță… [citeste mai departe]

Reghecampf: Farul va avea o altă atitudine la meciul cu noi

Reghecampf: Farul va avea o altă atitudine la meciul cu noi

Tehnicianul echipei Universitatea Craiova, Laurenţiu Reghecampf, a declarat, vineri, într-o conferinţă de presă, că Farul Constanţa va avea altă atitudine la meciul cu craiovenii după eşecul înregistrat seara trecută în faţa FCSB, scor 0-1, potrivit news.ro. “Vom merge la Constanţa… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat reţinut de poliţişti pentru violenţă în familie; şi-a bătut cei doi copii minori

Bărbat reţinut de poliţişti pentru violenţă în familie; şi-a bătut cei doi copii minori

Un bărbat în vârstă de 59 ani, din comuna Sascut, a fost reţinut de poliţişti sub acuzaţia de violenţă în familie, după ce şi-a bătut cei doi copii minori, potrivit Agerpres. "Din cercetări, poliţiştii au stabilit… [citeste mai departe]

LISTĂ: Cum încep școala elevii din Alba, luni. Cine merge la școală și cine rămâne acasă pentru ore online

LISTĂ: Cum încep școala elevii din Alba, luni. Cine merge la școală și cine rămâne acasă pentru ore online

LISTĂ: Cum încep școala elevii din Alba, luni. Cine merge la școală și cine rămâne acasă pentru ore online Elevii din peste 67 de unități școlare din Alba vor rămâne de luni… [citeste mai departe]


ECB: Digital euro to be attractive, not redundant

Publicat:
ECB: Digital euro to be attractive, not redundant

(ECB) will ensure its digital euro is attractive enough for users so it won’t be swept aside by other private means of payment, member said on Friday, according to Bloomberg. is examining together with the a broad range of policy, legal and […] The post ECB: Digital euro to be attractive, not redundant appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Euro area inflation climbs faster than expected to 13-year high

15:10, 01.10.2021 - Inflation in the euro area accelerated more than expected to the highest level in 13 years, adding fuel to a debate over how long the post-crisis spike will last, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices rose 3.4% in September, compared with an estimate for a 3.3% gain, according to figures released…

Certificat verde si fara doza a treia de vaccin

10:16, 01.10.2021 - Certificatul digital poate fi eliberat si fara doza a treia de vaccin anti-COVID. Potrivit secretarului de stat in Ministerul Sanatatii Andrei Baciu, doza a treia nu este o conditie obligatorie de schema completa de vaccinare. “Apare pe certificatul digital ca s-a facut a treia doza, dar nu e conditie…

Google hits back at EU attack on its mobile money-making machine

12:25, 27.09.2021 - Google goes to court this week intent on reversing a record-breaking $5bln European Union fine and antitrust order that struck at the heart of the U.S. tech giant’s ability to make money, according to Bloomberg. At a five-day hearing at the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg, the company will tell judges…

Bitcoin, Ether Tumble as China Intensifies Crackdown on Crypto

13:55, 24.09.2021 - Bitcoin, Ether and other digital tokens tumbled on Friday as China intensified its push to rein in crypto speculation and mining, according to Bloomberg.  Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell about 4% to $42,900 as of 10:39 a.m. in London. The losses were more severe in other coins, with…

French furious at Biden for cutting them out of submarine deal

12:56, 16.09.2021 - France’s top diplomat unleashed a stream of invective against President Joe Biden after the US and the UK announced a new security alliance for the Pacific region which will cost the French defence industry 56 bln euros, according to Bloomberg. France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France…

Bitcoin could eventually collapse, Swedish central banker warns

14:40, 09.09.2021 - The governor of Sweden’s central bank compared buying and selling Bitcoins to trading stamps, questioning the staying power of currencies without government backing, Bloomberg reports. “Private money usually collapses sooner or later,” Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said at a banking conference in…

Female leaders call for ending violence against girls and women in Afghanistan

12:30, 03.09.2021 - Female heads of countries called for the Taliban to refrain from violence against women and to uphold and advance the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan in a joint call released on Friday, according to Politico. “We will continue to closely follow the developments and listen to the voices of Afghan…

Taliban capture Afghanistan’s Kandahar, Herat; embassies getting staff out

11:30, 13.08.2021 - The Taliban have captured Afghanistan‘s second and third-biggest cities, officials said on Friday, fuelling fears the US-backed government could fall to the insurgents as international forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war, according to Reuters. The capture of the second-biggest city…


