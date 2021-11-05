ECB: Digital euro to be attractive, not redundant

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Inflation in the euro area accelerated more than expected to the highest level in 13 years, adding fuel to a debate over how long the post-crisis spike will last, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices rose 3.4% in September, compared with an estimate for a 3.3% gain, according to figures released…

- Certificatul digital poate fi eliberat si fara doza a treia de vaccin anti-COVID. Potrivit secretarului de stat in Ministerul Sanatatii Andrei Baciu, doza a treia nu este o conditie obligatorie de schema completa de vaccinare. “Apare pe certificatul digital ca s-a facut a treia doza, dar nu e conditie…

- Google goes to court this week intent on reversing a record-breaking $5bln European Union fine and antitrust order that struck at the heart of the U.S. tech giant’s ability to make money, according to Bloomberg. At a five-day hearing at the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg, the company will tell judges…

- Bitcoin, Ether and other digital tokens tumbled on Friday as China intensified its push to rein in crypto speculation and mining, according to Bloomberg. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell about 4% to $42,900 as of 10:39 a.m. in London. The losses were more severe in other coins, with…

- France’s top diplomat unleashed a stream of invective against President Joe Biden after the US and the UK announced a new security alliance for the Pacific region which will cost the French defence industry 56 bln euros, according to Bloomberg. France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France…

- The governor of Sweden’s central bank compared buying and selling Bitcoins to trading stamps, questioning the staying power of currencies without government backing, Bloomberg reports. “Private money usually collapses sooner or later,” Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said at a banking conference in…

- Female heads of countries called for the Taliban to refrain from violence against women and to uphold and advance the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan in a joint call released on Friday, according to Politico. “We will continue to closely follow the developments and listen to the voices of Afghan…

- The Taliban have captured Afghanistan‘s second and third-biggest cities, officials said on Friday, fuelling fears the US-backed government could fall to the insurgents as international forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war, according to Reuters. The capture of the second-biggest city…