- The world’s leading economic powers plan to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine in a draft statement the Group of 7 plans to issue on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The G7 leaders also plan to say that they will continue to impose “severe consequences”…

- The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a phone discussion with the American Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J. Austin III, the two highlighting the need of a continuous and constant dialogue given the complexity of the current security situation in Europe, which requires solid actions in…

- NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

- The European Union said on Thursday it had delivered a single letter in response to Russia‘s proposals to member states on European security on behalf of the 27 foreign ministers of the bloc, according to Reuters. The European Commission said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell decided to reply on…

- Romania’s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Thursday its net profit soared to 2.864 bln lei (E579 mln) in 2021, compared to 1.291 bln lei in the previous year, according to See News. “The good performance was mainly facilitated by the favourable market environment, while in 2020 results were…

- Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine, according to Reuters. “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it…

- The employees of the Bucharest overground public transport company STB went on strike on Thursday morning, requesting an increase in salaries and better working conditions, according to Romania-Insider. Negotiations between the union and the STB management are scheduled for this Thursday afternoon,…

- French teachers have walked out in a nationwide strike Thursday to express anger at the way the government is handling the virus situation in schools, denouncing confusing rules and calling for more protection, according to AP News. Exhausted by the pressures of surging COVID-19 cases, a large majority…