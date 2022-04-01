DefMin Vasile Dîncu: We need a national debate on collective responsibility, collective securityPublicat:
The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, stated, on Thursday that there is need of a national debate on collective responsibility and on collective security, and „ultimately on national security." „We need to talk about smart communities, not just smart cities, and smart communities mean that we've already built a common set of aspirations, desires, […]
