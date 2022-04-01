Stiri Recomandate

Primăria Cluj-Napoca va cumpăra Conti: indiferent cât va costa

Primăria Cluj-Napoca va cumpăra Conti: indiferent cât va costa

Primăria Cluj-Napoca dorește să cumpere Hotelul Continental, indiferent de preț. Edilul Emil Boc este de părere că statul român ar trebui să păstreze în patrimoniul său clădirile strategice. [citeste mai departe]

Se schimbă vremea în weekend. ANM, prognoza meteo. RĂCIRE accentuată de sâmbătă și NINSOARE nu doar la munte

Se schimbă vremea în weekend. ANM, prognoza meteo. RĂCIRE accentuată de sâmbătă și NINSOARE nu doar la munte

Vremea se schimbă de sâmbătă. Se va răci și va ploua torențial în sudul țării, iar în zonele de munte și nu numai va ninge.  ”Cu toate că ne-am obișnuit în ultimele zile… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Municipiului Alba Iulia se pregătește pentru schimbările climatice: Plan de atenuare și adaptare, prin granturi SEE/Norvegiene

Primăria Municipiului Alba Iulia se pregătește pentru schimbările climatice: Plan de atenuare și adaptare, prin granturi SEE/Norvegiene

Primăria Municipiului Alba Iulia se pregătește pentru schimbările climatice: Plan de atenuare și adaptare, prin granturi… [citeste mai departe]

Test extrem de rapid. Primul lucru pe care îl vezi îți arată cât ești de romantic, de fapt

Test extrem de rapid. Primul lucru pe care îl vezi îți arată cât ești de romantic, de fapt

Testele de inteligență și iluziile optice au cucerit românii, în ultima perioadă devenind virale pe Internet. Pentru a-ți testa perspicacitatea și simțul de observație, iată un test ingenios, care spune multe… [citeste mai departe]

COVID. Cate paturi ATI sunt ocupate in judetul Constanta

COVID. Cate paturi ATI sunt ocupate in judetul Constanta

Numarul pacientilor internati in sectiile de Anestezie si Terapie Intensiva ale unitatilor medicale suport COVID 19, de pe raza judetului Constanta, se mentine scazut vineri, 1 aprilie 2022.Astfel, potrivit datelor furnizate de Directia de Sanatate Publica Judeteana Constanta, in cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

A fost semnat contractul de finanțare cu BEI pentru realizarea Proiectului „Moldova drumuri IV”

A fost semnat contractul de finanțare cu BEI pentru realizarea Proiectului „Moldova drumuri IV”

A fost semnat Contractul de finanțare dintre Republica Moldova şi Banca Europeană de Investiții pentru realizarea Proiectului „Moldova drumuri IV”, în valoare de 150 milioane de euro. Anunțul a fost făcut… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii rutieri din Alba au dat în patru ore, aproape 200 de sancțiuni și au reținut cinci permise. Ce abateri au descoperit

Polițiștii rutieri din Alba au dat în patru ore, aproape 200 de sancțiuni și au reținut cinci permise. Ce abateri au descoperit

Polițiștii rutieri din Alba au dat în patru ore, aproape 200 de sancțiuni și au reținut cinci permise. Ce abateri au descoperit În doar… [citeste mai departe]

Greta Thunberg se întoarce: activista va publica o carte cuprinzătoare despre schimbările climatice

Greta Thunberg se întoarce: activista va publica o carte cuprinzătoare despre schimbările climatice

Activista de mediu suedeză Greta Thunberg şi-a anunţat intenţia de a publica o carte cuprinzătoare pe tema schimbărilor climatice, informează agenţia DPA, informează Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

Elveția, și cu sancțiuni impuse Moscovei, dar și cu uraniu din Rusia!

Elveția, și cu sancțiuni impuse Moscovei, dar și cu uraniu din Rusia!

Compania rusă de stat specializată în domeniul nuclear, Rosatom,  asigură alimentarea a două centrale nucleare din Elveția. Acea legătură comercială este acum atent analizată, deoarece lumea occidentală pune presiune financiară asupra Rusiei pentru a opri… [citeste mai departe]

Urmărire ca-n filme, cu focuri de armă, trei bărbați bănuiți de înșelăciune prin metoda ”COVID”, prinși în flagrant delict.VIDEO

Urmărire ca-n filme, cu focuri de armă, trei bărbați bănuiți de înșelăciune prin metoda ”COVID”, prinși în flagrant delict.VIDEO

Urmărire ca-n filme, cu focuri de armă, trei bărbați bănuiți de înșelăciune prin metoda ”COVID”, prinși în flagrant… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

DefMin Vasile Dîncu: We need a national debate on collective responsibility, collective security

Publicat:
DefMin Vasile Dîncu: We need a national debate on collective responsibility, collective security

of , Vasile Dincu, stated, on Thursday that there is need of a national debate on collective responsibility and on collective security, and „ultimately on national security.” „We need to talk about smart communities, not just smart cities, and smart communities mean that we’ve already built a common set of aspirations, desires, […] The post : We need a national debate on collective responsibility, collective security appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

G7 to warn Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons

13:10, 24.03.2022 - The world’s leading economic powers plan to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine in a draft statement the Group of 7 plans to issue on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The G7 leaders also plan to say that they will continue to impose “severe consequences”…

DefMin Vasile Dincu, US counterpart Lloyd J. Austin III, phone conversation on latest security developments

13:35, 11.03.2022 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a phone discussion with the American Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J. Austin III, the two highlighting the need of a continuous and constant dialogue given the complexity of the current security situation in Europe, which requires solid actions in…

NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat

11:20, 15.02.2022 - NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

European Union delivers collective reply to Russian security proposals

15:20, 10.02.2022 - The European Union said on Thursday it had delivered a single letter in response to Russia‘s proposals to member states on European security on behalf of the 27 foreign ministers of the bloc, according to Reuters.  The European Commission said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell decided to reply on…

Romania’s OMV Petrom more than doubles net profit in 2021

12:01, 03.02.2022 - Romania’s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Thursday its net profit soared to 2.864 bln lei (E579 mln) in 2021, compared to 1.291 bln lei in the previous year, according to See News. “The good performance was mainly facilitated by the favourable market environment, while in 2020 results were…

NATO concerned over Europe’s energy security amid standoff with Russia

12:30, 31.01.2022 - Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine, according to Reuters.  “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it…

Strike disrupts public transport in Bucharest

12:25, 20.01.2022 - The employees of the Bucharest overground public transport company STB went on strike on Thursday morning, requesting an increase in salaries and better working conditions, according to Romania-Insider.  Negotiations between the union and the STB management are scheduled for this Thursday afternoon,…

French teachers go on strike over handling of pandemic

16:20, 13.01.2022 - French teachers have walked out in a nationwide strike Thursday to express anger at the way the government is handling the virus situation in schools, denouncing confusing rules and calling for more protection, according to AP News. Exhausted by the pressures of surging COVID-19 cases, a large majority…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 01 aprilie 2022
Bucuresti 11°C | 26°C
Iasi 9°C | 26°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 20°C
Timisoara 7°C | 20°C
Constanta 11°C | 19°C
Brasov 8°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 6°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 31.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 238.334,40 738.334,40
II (5/6) REPORT 79.444,80 79.444,80
III (4/6) 191 415,94 -
IV (3/6) 4.018 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.017.764,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 31 martie 2022
USD 4.4372
EUR 4.947
CHF 4.7924
GBP 5.833
CAD 3.5543
XAU 273.818
JPY 3.6414
CNY 0.6986
AED 1.208
AUD 3.3306
MDL 0.2443
BGN 2.5293

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec