China willing to restart trade dialogue with Australia after talks

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed optimism before departing on a trip to the United States on Monday that a European Union trade dispute with Washington can be resolved soon, Reuters reports. Many EU leaders are worried the local content requirements of $369 billion of green subsidies…

- Russia said on Monday that it wanted to take ties with China to a “new level” and was looking forward to face-to-face talks with Beijing’s leadership as a Russian newspaper reported that China’s top diplomat would visit Moscow in February, according to Reuters. “We are convinced that the potential for…

- Czech President-elect Petr Pavel is due to speak with Taiwan‘s President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, Pavel’s spokeswoman said, a highly unusual move given the lack of formal ties and a diplomatic coup for Taipei that is likely to anger China, according to Reuters. Most countries’ leaders avoid high-level…

- Crypto.com said on Friday it would be reducing about 20% of its workforce, as cryptocurrency exchanges face industry-wide challenges brought on by the collapse of FTX last year, according to Reuters. The Singapore-based company’s announcement comes amid concerns about reserves and solvency across the…

- Pentru o mare parte a economiei globale 2023 va fi un an dificil, deoarece principalele motoare ale cresterii globale, Statele Unite, Europa si China, se confrunta cu o incetinire a activitatilor, a declarat duminica directorul general al Fondului Monetar International, Kristalina Georgieva, transmite…

- Romania‘s ruling coalition will hike state pensions by 12.5% from January and make cash payments to low-income pensioners throughout the year to help the country’s most vulnerable cope with surging inflation, party leaders said late on Monday, according to Reuters. The cash payments will vary in size…

- The European Union plans to update its emissions-cutting target under the Paris climate accord, the EU climate policy chief told the COP27 summit on Tuesday, with the upgrade expected before next year’s United Nations summit, according to Reuters. The announcement by the world’s third biggest polluter…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the European Union should expand its cooperation with Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN), saying it was crucial to deepen ties in the face of the war in Ukraine, addressing a meeting of business leaders in Singapore on Monday, according to Reuters. Scholz stated that…