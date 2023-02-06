China willing to restart trade dialogue with Australia after talks

Stiri Recomandate

FCSB a învins pe final la Cluj-Napoca și s-a apropiat de campioana en-titre în clasament. Meciul, întârziat de căderea nocturnei

FCSB s-a impus pe terenul lui CFR Cluj, 1-0 (Edjoumaa 88), în derby-ul etapei a 24-a din Liga 1. Partida a început cu 9 minute întârziere,… [citeste mai departe]

A murit Răzvan Theodorescu, vicepreşedintele Academiei Române

Vicepreşedintele Academiei Române, Răzvan Theodorescu, a murit, luni, la vârsta de 83 de ani. Răzvan Theodorescu a fost istoric de artă, doctor în ştiinţe istorice, Preşedintele Secţiei de Arte, Arhitectură şi Audiovizual a Academiei Române, Secretar general al Asociaţiei… [citeste mai departe]

(video) PSRM a contestat la Curtea Constituțională mai multe prevederi din noul Cod Electoral: Încalcă drepturile alegătorilor

Astăzi, 6 februarie, deputații Partidului Socialiștilor din Republica Moldova, Vasile Bolea și Grigore Novac, au contestat la Curtea Constituțională… [citeste mai departe]

Idei de cină romantică de Valentine’s Day. Cele mai delicioase rețete cu care să-ți surprinzi partenerul

O cină romantică de Valentine’s Day poate fi ocazia perfectă pentru a crea o atmosferă intimă și relaxantă, în care toate simțurile să fie răsfățate. Așadar, câteva idei de rețete… [citeste mai departe]

O echipă de salvatori din Moldova va ajunge în Turcia pentru misiuni de căutare-salvare a victimelor cutremurului

Republica Moldova este gata să intervină în salvarea victimelor cutremurului devastator produs în această dimineață în Turcia și Siria. Astfel, o echipă din 55 de salvatori,… [citeste mai departe]

Galaţi: Circulaţie oprită pe segmente de pe patru drumuri judeţene din cauza zăpezii şi a viscolului

Circulaţia rutieră este oprită pe segmente de pe patru drumuri judeţene din cauza zăpezii şi a viscolului, informează luni, Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă Galaţi. Potrivi sursei… [citeste mai departe]

Accident la Zlatna. Un șofer beat s-a izbit cu mașina de un zid de beton

La data de 5 februarie 2023, în jurul orei 21,00, polițiștii din Zlatna au intervenit pe strada Pârâul Roșu din Zlatna, unde a fost semnalată producerea unui accident rutier, soldat cu pagube materiale. Din primele cercetări efectuat de polițiști, a rezultat… [citeste mai departe]

Un al doilea cutremur lovește Turcia și Siria. Peste 1500 de oameni au murit , dar cifra acestora crește | Video

Bilanțul victimelor cutremurului produs luni dimineața în Turcia se modifică de la oră la oră. Autoritățile anunță că aproape 200 de persoane au murit în... The post Un al… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea și Codruța versus Nicu și Marcel

  Mircea și Codruța versus Nicu și Marcel Sondajul dat publicității, are rolul ciorbei de potroace: mai drege din amețeala partidelor mari, care au băut procentele cu carafa și au amestecat iluziile vîndute de CURS cu fantasmele lui Marius Pieleanu. Partidele care-și plătesc sondaje de ca ... [citeste mai departe]


China willing to restart trade dialogue with Australia after talks

Publicat:
China‘s commerce minister said talks held on Monday with Australian counterpart were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years, according to Reuters. The virtual meeting “represents another important step in the stabilisation of Australia’s relations with China,” […] The post China willing to restart trade dialogue with Australia after talks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

