China reopening borders leads other countries to restrict entry

Stiri Recomandate

Compensarea prețului la carburanți, suspendată după Revelion

Compensarea prețului la carburanți, suspendată după Revelion

Măsura compensării prețului la carburanți va fi suspendată din ianuarie 2023, însă ar putea fi aplicată din nou dacă prețurile vor depăși puterea de cumpărare. Anunțul a fost făcut de premierul Nicolae Ciucă. Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunţat, miercuri, despre compensarea… [citeste mai departe]

Codruț Olaru, fostul șef al DIICOT, se pensionează la 49 de ani. SUMA COLOSALĂ pe care o va încasa lunar de la stat

Codruț Olaru, fostul șef al DIICOT, se pensionează la 49 de ani. SUMA COLOSALĂ pe care o va încasa lunar de la stat

Conform unui comunicat al Administraţiei prezidenţiale, preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat, miercuri, decretul ”privind eliberarea din funcţia de procuror militar… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă, anunț oficial despre pensiile speciale - Ce pensionari iau mai puțini bani din 2023 - Document

Nicolae Ciucă, anunț oficial despre pensiile speciale - Ce pensionari iau mai puțini bani din 2023 - Document

„În şedinţa de astăzi vom avea o serie întreagă de decizii care vizează îndeplinirea jaloanelor şi ţintelor din PNRR. Vom adopta inclusiv legea de modificare a pensiilor speciale",… [citeste mai departe]

Local Council rejects project to dismantle Mircea Vulcanescu commemorative bust

Local Council rejects project to dismantle Mircea Vulcanescu commemorative bust

The Bucharest Sector 2 Local Council rejected on Wednesday the draft decision regarding the initiation of procedures to remove the bust of philosopher, writer and politician Mircea Vulcanescu from the sector's St. Stephen Park, Agerpres informs.… [citeste mai departe]

Veste tristă pentru toți șoferii din România. Se întâmplă la pompă de la 1 ianuarie, e oficial

Veste tristă pentru toți șoferii din România. Se întâmplă la pompă de la 1 ianuarie, e oficial

Vești triste pentru conducătorii auto din România! Mulți dintre ei așteptau ca Guvernul să le întindă în continuare o mână de ajutor, dar acest lucru nu se va mai întâmpla. Măsura care le-a ușurat… [citeste mai departe]

Program PRO TV de Revelion. Ce filme poți vedea pe 31 decembrie

Program PRO TV de Revelion. Ce filme poți vedea pe 31 decembrie

Program PRO TV de Revelion. Ce filme poți vedea pe 31 decembrie. PRO TV are un program deosebit în ziua de 31 decembrie, ultima din an. Telespectatorii PRO TV vor putea urmări o mulțime de filme emoționante, încă de dimineață, iar mai apoi, seara, începând cu ora 20.00 începe… [citeste mai departe]

Ajutor de la Guvern pentru persoanele vulnerabile

Ajutor de la Guvern pentru persoanele vulnerabile

Aproape 1,2 milioane de români au primit o nouă tranșă de ajutoare alimentare. Este vorba despre a cincea tranșă de pachete care conțin 12 alimente de bază, însumând circa 24 kg. A șasea tranșă din cadrul acestui program social va ajunge la beneficiari în primăvara anului viitor. [citeste mai departe]

Spania, în luptă cu inflația. Guvernul țării va oferi vouchere de 200 de euro familiilor cu venituri mici

Spania, în luptă cu inflația. Guvernul țării va oferi vouchere de 200 de euro familiilor cu venituri mici

Guvernul spaniol va oferi vouchere de 200 de euro familiilor cu venituri anuale mai mici de 27 de mii de euro. Potrivit Reuters, aceasta este una dintre măsurile anunţate de premierul… [citeste mai departe]

Taxe noi propuse pentru sala de sport din Tăureni

Taxe noi propuse pentru sala de sport din Tăureni

Luni, 26 decembrie 2022, a fost ultima zi în care persoanele interesate au avut posibilitatea de a înainta sugestii, propuneri și opinii în legătură cu un proiect de hotărâre privind aprobarea taxelor speciale de închiriere a sălii de sport din comuna Tăureni. Procedura de transparență decizională a… [citeste mai departe]

Remanieri de cadre la nivel guvernamental: Vezi cine e demisionat și cine a fost numit în funcție

Remanieri de cadre la nivel guvernamental: Vezi cine e demisionat și cine a fost numit în funcție

Zinaida Bezverhni, secretară de stat al Ministerului Sănătății din 9 august, a demisionat. Aceasta va fi eliberată din funcție pe 30 decembrie. O decizie în acest sens a fost aprobată la ședința Guvernului. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

China reopening borders leads other countries to restrict entry

Publicat:
China reopening borders leads other countries to restrict entry

Nations across the globe are implementing or considering measures to test or restrict travelers from China as the country of 1.4 billion abandons its policy and prepares to reopen borders in early January, according to Bloomberg. The US is considering new coronavirus precautions for people traveling from China amid questions about the transparency […] The post China reopening borders leads other countries to restrict entry appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

US to add more than 30 Chinese companies to trade blacklist

11:16, 14.12.2022 - The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers, according to Bloomberg. The US Department…

EU nations agree to unblock Ukraine aid, approve Hungary funds

10:36, 13.12.2022 - European Union countries reached a preliminary agreement to clear the way for Ukraine to receive crucial aid from the bloc after Hungary dropped its opposition in exchange for a graft-related reduction in financial penalties. The forint surged against the euro, according to Bloomberg. Hungary had been…

IMF, World Bank sound alarm about global economic outlook

11:05, 09.12.2022 - The International Monetary Fund, World Bank and others raised concerns about a worsening global outlook, while hopeful that China’s reopening will help support world growth, according to Bloomberg. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said indicators show further downgrades to global growth are…

EU steps up WTO cases against China for patent, Lithuania action

12:15, 07.12.2022 - The European Union will proceed with two cases against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday after talks to resolve the issues with its largest trading partner failed to yield results, according to Bloomberg.  The cases relate to China’s restrictions on Lithuanian exports and Beijing’s…

VIDEO. China: Fermierii iși distrug recoltele pe care nu le pot vinde din cauza restricțiilor anti-COVID

09:35, 28.11.2022 - Restrictiile stricte impuse de autoritatile chineze pentru a preveni raspandirea pandemiei de COVID-19 lasa fermierii fara alta optiune decat aceea de a-si distruge recoltele pe care nu mai pot sa le vanda, ceea ce a declansat ingrijorari cu privire la o criza alimentara si proteste pe social media,…

EU’s Michel to meet Xi as Europe forges own path on China

13:05, 24.11.2022 - European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing on December 1 to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the European Union grapples with how to treat China amid pressure for a tougher approach from the US, Bloomberg reports. The EU and Chinese leaders will discuss global challenges…

European Parliament votes to support Croatia’s Schengen entry

13:46, 10.11.2022 - The European Parliament voted on Thursday to support Croatia’s entry into the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area in January, a move that will boost the Adriatic nation’s tourism-dependent economy, according to Bloomberg. The parliamentary vote followed a debate in which lawmakers assessed the…

Romanian defense chief quits after controversial Ukraine remarks

14:10, 24.10.2022 - Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu resigned after making public statements implying that Ukraine may have to cede territory to Russia as part of potential talks aimed at ending the war, according to Bloomberg. The comments drew a rebuke from Romania’s president, Klaus Iohannis, who said only the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 28 decembrie 2022
Bucuresti -4°C | 9°C
Iasi -4°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca -5°C | 5°C
Timisoara -1°C | 5°C
Constanta 2°C | 7°C
Brasov -5°C | 5°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 decembrie 2022
USD 4.6501
EUR 4.9463
CHF 5.0082
GBP 5.6065
CAD 3.4413
XAU 269.513
JPY 3.4757
CNY 0.6667
AED 1.2661
AUD 3.1488
MDL 0.2415
BGN 2.529

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec