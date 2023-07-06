Stiri Recomandate

Război Ucraina. Lukașenko susține că Evgheni Prigojin nu mai este în Belarus

„Din câte sunt informat, luptătorii sunt în taberele lor. În ceea ce-l privește pe Prigojin, el se află în Sankt Petersburg. Nu se află pe teritoriul Belarusului”, a spus Lukașenko.„Unde se află în această dimineață? Poate că s-a dus la Moscova… [citeste mai departe]

ADMITERE Universitatea „1 Decembrie 1918″ din Alba Iulia 2023: Din 7 iulie încep înscrierile. CALENDAR si specializările oferite

ADMITERE Universitatea „1 Decembrie 1918″ din Alba Iulia 2023: Din 7 iulie încep înscrierile. CALENDAR si specializările oferite ADMITERE… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie la Hîncești: Un bărbat a murit, după ce s-a tăiat la gât, cu un polizor, în timp ce lucra

Un bărbat de 64 de ani a decedat, după ce s-a tăiat la gât cu un disc de la un polizor unghiular, care s-a rupt, în timp ce acesta lucra la domiciliu. Tragedia s-a întâmplat într-o localitate… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 1.000.000 de lei de la bugetul Devei pentru indemnizațiile persoanelor cu dizabilități

Aproape 1.200.000 de lei din bugetul local al municipiului Deva vor intra, luni, 10 iulie 2023, în conturile persoanelor cu dizabilități, încadrate în grad de handicap „grav cu asistent personal” – pentru plata… [citeste mai departe]

La Câmpulung, argila de pe Bulevardul „Pardon”, retrasă din amenajare

Prezentarea în presă a umplerii cu argilă roșie a alveolelor de pe Bulevardul „Pardon” din Câmpulung cu scopul irealizabil al amenajării de spații verzi, precum și intervenția primarului Elena Lasconi au avut ca efect restabilirea parțială a situației… [citeste mai departe]

POSIBILE VIJELII – Maramureșul, sub cod portocaliu de instabilitate accentuată

Maramureșul o ține dintr-o avertizare meteo într-alta. De data aceasta meteorologii au emis un Cod portocaliu, respectiv galben, pentru regiunile intracarpatice, care va intra în vigoare azi, 6 iulie, de la orele amiezii și care va dura… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se întâmplă cu România dacă explodează centrala de la Zaporoje. Explicațiile specialiștilor

Petre Min, coordonator al Comisiei Naționale pentru Controlul Activităților Nucleare, CNCAN, a explicat ce s-ar întâmpla în cazul unui eveniment nuclear la Centrala Nucleară de la Zaporojie. Noi suntem… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Bistrita-Nasaud: Conducere cu alcoolemie, constatata in flagrant delict, de catre politistii Sectiei Politie Rurala Beclean

Nr. 143 din 6 iulie 2023BULETIN DE PRESA Conducere cu alcoolemie, constatata in flagrant delict, de catre politistii Sectiei Politie Rurala Beclean… [citeste mai departe]

Raportat la puterea de cumpărare, în România țigările sunt de 4 ori mai scumpe ca în Luxemburg și dublu față de Germania / Guvernului vrea să le urce acciza

JTI semnalează că intențiile Guvernului de a crește acciza la țigarete… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Primarul de la Ciugud, exemplu de implicare civică: A donat sânge alături de colegii din primăria comunei Smart

FOTO| Primarul de la Ciugud, exemplu de implicare civică: A donat sânge alături de colegii din primăria comunei Smart Gheorghe Damian, edilul comunei Ciugud,… [citeste mai departe]


Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges

Publicat:
bridge over the Danube, one of the largest suspension bridges in Europe and Romania‘s biggest infrastructure investment of the last 30 years, was officially inaugurated on Thursday, according to Romania-Insider. Several state officials attended the ceremony, including , , , and Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu. […] The post Braila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

