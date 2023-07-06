Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen will only be discussed in the Council when it is sure that the outcome will be successful, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Following the “unfortunate” vote of Austria last year, Romania and Bulgaria continued to discuss,…

- Europe’s defence industries have called on EU institutions to clarify the sector’s status in line with the bloc’s sustainable finance legislation in order to open doors for more public and private investment, according to Euractiv. Defence companies based in the EU have criticised the bloc’s taxonomy…

- Germany is preparing to host the biggest air deployment exercise in NATO’s history, a show of force intended to impress allies and potential adversaries such as Russia, German and American officials said Wednesday, according to AP News. The Air Defender 23 exercise starting next week will see 10,000…

- Warning of a new threat to global food security, the United Nations said Thursday that Russia is limiting the number of ships allowed to pick up Ukrainian grain at Black Sea ports in its campaign to get Kyiv to open a pipeline for a key ingredient of fertilizer to get to world markets, according to…

- The German economy contracted in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the previous three months, thereby entering a recession, data from the statistics office showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Gross domestic product fell by 0.3% for the quarter when adjusted for price and calendar effects,…

- A Russian war plane accidentally discharged a weapon that exploded in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border, late Thursday night, causing an explosion and injuring several people, according to state media. “At around 22:15 Moscow time on April 20, when a Su-34 plane of the Russian…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that he cannot accept that the aid given by Romania to Ukraine turns against Romanian farmers, according to Agerpres. Iohannis requested the government representatives to find the best methods to protect Romania‘s farmers while still helping Ukraine. The President…

- NATO should play a bigger role in security in the Black Sea, and integrate Ukraine’s air and missile defences with those of alliance allies, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “The Black Sea is instrumental for making the whole of Europe peaceful and future-oriented,”…