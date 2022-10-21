Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak race to be UK’s next prime minister

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Liz Truss announced on Thursday she was resigning as UK’s prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed, according to Reuters. A leadership election will be completed within the…

- Romanian education minister Sorin Cimpeanu resigned under public pressure late on Thursday after allegations he plagiarised a university course he had taught, according to Reuters. He has denied the allegations and said he took over the course with the consent of its other authors. Plagiarism is widespread…

- EU leaders will discuss next week what the bloc has denounced as sabotage on the subsea Nord Stream gas pipelines, an EU official said on Thursday, adding that the incident had changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine fundamentally, according to Reuters. As gas continued to spew into the Baltic…

- The European Union will need to establish a joint position on requests for entry by Russians fleeing their country due to the war in Ukraine, the bloc’s executive said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The European Commission said that member states will have to assess requests on a case-by-case basis,…

- Media groups seeking to take over smaller rivals will have to make sure that their deals ensure media pluralism and safeguard editorial independence under draft rules announced by the European Commission on Friday, according to Reuters. The Media Freedom Act (MFA) is part of the European Union’s strategy…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he understood that Xi Jinping had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised China‘s leader for what he said was a “balanced” position on the conflict, according to Reuters. At their first face-to-face meeting since the war, Xi…

- Liz Truss will replace Boris Johnson as Britain‘s prime minister on Tuesday, travelling to see Queen Elizabeth in Scotland before appointing a new team of ministers to tackle an economic crisis and draw her deeply divided party together, according to Reuters. Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote…

- Liz Truss a fost aleasa luni in functia de lider al conservatorilor britanici. Marți, ea va fi nominalizata pentru postul de prim-ministru. Liz Truss a obtinut 81.326 de voturi, iar contracandidatul ei, Rishi Sunak, 60.399, a anuntat Sir Graham Brady, care a subliniat ca votul a fost ”liber si corect”.…