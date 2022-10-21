Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak race to be UK’s next prime minister

Stiri Recomandate

Protecția Consumatorilor a descoperit o serie de nereguli la magazinele Profi din Arad

Diferențe de prețuri la raft față de cele de la casa de marcat, carne alterată și fără termenul de garanție afișat, depuneri de grăsime și resturi alimentare pe aparatele de gătit, sunt doar câteva constatări ale comisarilor CJPC. [citeste mai departe]

Accident: O tânără din Maramureș a intrat cu mașina într-un indicator rutier

Joi, 20 octombrie, la ora 14.44, polițiștii din Ulmeni au fost sesizați prin apel de urgență cu privire la producerea unui eveniment rutier soldat cu o victimă, în afara localității Băsești. La fața locului, polițiștii au constatat faptul… [citeste mai departe]

IN MEMORIAM. Opt ani de când artistul Titus Perşe le cântă îngerilor

Astăzi se împlinesc 8 ani de când folclorul maramureșean este mai sărac, de când sufletele iubitorilor de folclor și romanță este îndoliat. Mai bine de jumătate de secol, Titus Perșe, interpret de muzică populară și romanță, a cântat alături de Ansamblul… [citeste mai departe]

Sectorul 3 al Municipiului București anunță finalizarea activităților proiectului „Lucrări capitale pentru creștere a eficienței energetice și modernizare – Școala Superioară comercială N. Kretzulescu corp A”

Articolul… [citeste mai departe]

Amendă de 2.000 de lei pentru mizerie, la o autogară din Timișoara. Este a treia de anul acesta

Control al polițiștilor locali, vineri, la autogara Autotim din zona Pieței Iosefin. Oamenii legii au verificat dacă societatea care administrează autogara păstrează curățenia. Au dat o amendă de 2.000 de… [citeste mai departe]

La firma de robineţi din Neamţ, acuzaţii de dare de mită, şantaj, proxenetism şi înşelăciune

■ 14 pesoane au fost reţinute, cerîndu-se arestarea ■ circa 44.000 de produse industriale au fost indisponibilizate şi cinci hale au fost sigilate ■ După ample percheziţii într-un dosar ce viza mafia… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul edil al Sectorului 1, Daniel Tudorache, `captiv` în mega-dosarul lui Marian Vanghelie - Este acuzat de complicitate la abuz în serviciu

Anchetatorii DNA de la Secția de combatere a infracțiunilor asimilate infracțiunilor de corupție au dispus efectuarea… [citeste mai departe]

Balul Bobocilor la Liceul Teoretic Teiuş: Denisa Moșneag și Robert Radu, câștigătorii balului din acest an

Balul Bobocilor la Liceul Teoretic Teiuş: Denisa Moșneag și Robert Radu, câștigătorii balului din acest an Șase perechi de tineri au participat joi la Balul Bobocilor de la Liceul… [citeste mai departe]

Ce ascunde Kremlinul

Kremlinul s-a eschivat vineri să răspundă la întrebarea dacă preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin a dat sau nu ordin ca forţele ruse să se retragă din oraşul Herson (sudul Ucrainei), relatează Reuters. Purtătorul de cuvânt al preşedinţiei ruse, Dmitri Peskov, s-a limitat să spună că această întrebare trebuie adresată Ministerului Apărării. Întrebat direct într-o… [citeste mai departe]

„Gladiatorii din Tomis”, deplasare de week-end la Focşani

Week-end plin de evenimente pentru echipele de baschet ale Clubului Sportiv Municipal Constanţa. Seniorii şi senioarele au meciuri în Liga Naţională, iar în Campionatul Naţional de juniori U16, micii „gladiatori” vor fi protagoniştii turneului de la sala „Tomis”. Sâmbătă, 22… [citeste mai departe]


Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak race to be UK’s next prime minister

Publicat:
and his former finance minister were leading the potential contenders to replace British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday, with candidates canvassing support to become leader in a fast-tracked contest, according to Reuters. quit on Thursday, ending her six weeks in power, those who want to replace […] The post , race to be UK’s next prime minister appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

