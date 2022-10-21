Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak race to be UK’s next prime ministerPublicat:
Boris Johnson and his former finance minister Rishi Sunak were leading the potential contenders to replace British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday, with candidates canvassing support to become Conservative Party leader in a fast-tracked contest, according to Reuters. After Truss quit on Thursday, ending her six weeks in power, those who want to replace […] The post Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak race to be UK’s next prime minister appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
