Blasts kill nearly 100 at slain commander Soleimani’s memorial; Iran vows revenge

Stiri Recomandate

Xbox a lansat un toaster în forma consolei Xbox Series S

Xbox a lansat un toaster în forma consolei Xbox Series S

Dacă vrei să arăți tuturor că ești cel mai mare fan Xbox, nu te poți rezuma doar la un Xbox Series X. Mai ales că acum îți poți transforma bucătăria într-un mic altar pentru divizia de gaming a celor de la Microsoft , fiindcă Xbox tocmai a anunțat lansarea unui toaster în forma consolei…

Victorii pe linie pentru principalele favorite ale turneului de la Brisbane, Arina Sabalenka şi Elena Rîbakina

Victorii pe linie pentru principalele favorite ale turneului de la Brisbane, Arina Sabalenka şi Elena Rîbakina

Belarusa Arina Sabalenka şi kazaha Elena Rîbakina, principalele favorite ale turneului de tenis WTA 500 de la Brisbane (Australia), dotat cu premii totale de 1.736.763 de dolari…

Cadourile primite de Maia Sandu în ultima parte a anului 2023

Cadourile primite de Maia Sandu în ultima parte a anului 2023

Farfurii decorative, o vază din cristal, cărți, dar și o pereche de cercei din argint se regăsesc pe lista cadourilor protocolare primite de președinta Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, în ultima parte a anului 2023, perioada octombrie-decembrie, informează TV8.md. Potrivit listei…

Soluții pentru tenul uscat: cremă hidratantă și ingrediente cheie

Soluții pentru tenul uscat: cremă hidratantă și ingrediente cheie

In fiecare zi tenul nostru este adesea supus la diverse agresiuni, iar rezultatul poate fi unul familiar pentru mulți: tenul uscat. Fenomen care nu afectează doar aspectul estetic al pielii, ci și starea sa de sănătate. De aceea trebuie sa ne îndreptăm atenția către…

Alertă în sănătate! Camera de gardă de la Spitalul de Copii Gomoiu, din Capitală, se află în pericol de a fi închisă din lipsă de personal

Alertă în sănătate! Camera de gardă de la Spitalul de Copii Gomoiu, din Capitală, se află în pericol de a fi închisă din lipsă de personal

Administraţia Spitalelor şi Serviciilor Medicale Bucureşti (ASSMB) trage, joi, un semnal de alarmă în…

Peste 8.900 de intervenții chirurgicale au avut loc anul trecut la Spitalul Județean. 41.700 de bistrițeni au fost internați în 2023

Peste 8.900 de intervenții chirurgicale au avut loc anul trecut la Spitalul Județean. 41.700 de bistrițeni au fost internați în 2023

Potrivit unui bilanț al Spitalului Clinic Județean de Ugență Bistrița făcut public de managerul Gabriel Lazany, anul trecut 41.700…

Despre corecta dublă măsură și civilizata ipocrizie

Despre corecta dublă măsură și civilizata ipocrizie

Ieri, 3 Ianuarie 2024, au murit într-un atentat terorist peste 200 de oameni și tot atâția au fost grav răniți, motiv pentru care numărul morților poate crește, în continuare. „Ei, și? Asta s-a întâmplat în Iran, care e un stat terorist" Important e însă că peste câteva zile vom comemora atentatul…

Atletism/ Aruncarea ciocanului: Bianca Ghelber, cantonament în Cipru

Atletism/ Aruncarea ciocanului: Bianca Ghelber, cantonament în Cipru

Sportiva legitimată la SCM Bacău va efectua un stagiu de pregătire de 25 de zile în Insula Afroditei, începând cu data 28 ianuarie. În 2022, an în care s-a laureat campioana Europei, eleva Mihaelei Melinte a beneficiat de un program asemănător În 2024, ca în 2022.…

Un sucevean vrea să știe de la IPS Calinic dacă poate să-și lase soția în altarul unei biserici la sfințire. "Tind să nu las soția să intre, căci așa a zis un preot călugăr"

Un sucevean vrea să știe de la IPS Calinic dacă poate să-și lase soția în altarul unei bisericii la sfințire. ”Tind să nu las soția să intre, căci așa a zis un preot călugăr”

Un sucevean vrea… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 2.000 de apartamente debranșate de la Colterm în 2023. Reprezentanții rămân pozitivi: numărul, mai mic decât cel din 2022

Peste 2.000 de apartamente debranșate de la Colterm în 2023. Reprezentanții rămân pozitivi: numărul, mai mic decât cel din 2022

La început de an, reprezentanții Colterm vin cu noi informări privind stocurile, achiziția de certificate de poluare, investiții și…


Blasts kill nearly 100 at slain commander Soleimani’s memorial; Iran vows revenge

Publicat:
Blasts kill nearly 100 at slain commander Soleimani’s memorial; Iran vows revenge

Two explosions killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran on Wednesday to commemorate commander who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020, Iranian officials said, blaming unspecified “terrorists,” according to Reuters. Iranian state television reported a first and then a second blast after 20 minutes during a […] The post Blasts kill nearly 100 at slain commander Soleimani’s memorial; Iran vows revenge appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.5395
EUR 4.973
CHF 5.3416
GBP 5.7685
CAD 3.4058
XAU 298.747
JPY 3.1499
CNY 0.635
AED 1.236
AUD 3.0561
MDL 0.2595
BGN 2.5426

