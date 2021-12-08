Stiri Recomandate

Povestea românului care a ajuns milionar la 19 de ani. Cine este Filip Cristian, de fapt, și ce vis utopic are

Povestea românului care a ajuns milionar la 19 de ani. Cine este Filip Cristian, de fapt, și ce vis utopic are

Filip Cristian este un tânăr care a ajuns milionar la doar 19 ani, după ce și-a investit banii la bursă. Mulți oameni de afaceri din același domeniu spun despre Cristian că este… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată și câte camere are o casa în valoare de 2.000.000 de euro construită în Cluj

Cum arată și câte camere are o casa în valoare de 2.000.000 de euro construită în Cluj

Pentru iubitorii de imobiliare, vă prezentăm o casă în valaore de 2.000.000 de euro care este construită în Cluj. Cum artată și câte camere are? Casa în valoare de 2.000.000 de euro construită în Cluj are un teren de… [citeste mai departe]

Haine, încălţăminte şi parfumuri contrafăcute, de circa 100.000 de lei, ridicate în urma unei percheziţii la Corabia

Haine, încălţăminte şi parfumuri contrafăcute, de circa 100.000 de lei, ridicate în urma unei percheziţii la Corabia

- Sute de articole vestimentare, încălţăminte, parfumuri şi produse de marochinărie contrafăcute, în valoare de aproximativ 100.000 de lei, au fost ridicate… [citeste mai departe]

Legea privind imprumutul de 250 milioane de euro de la BEI pentru Spitalul Regional Iasi, promulgata de presedintele Klaus Iohannis

Legea privind imprumutul de 250 milioane de euro de la BEI pentru Spitalul Regional Iasi, promulgata de presedintele Klaus Iohannis

Pesedintele Romaniei, Klaus Iohannis, a semnat miercuri, 8 decembrie 2021, urmatoarele decrete: Decret privind promulgarea Legii pentru aprobarea… [citeste mai departe]

Critici din direcția AUR: „Noile măsuri ”de relaxare”, jignitoare la adresa majorității românilor”

Critici din direcția AUR: „Noile măsuri ”de relaxare”, jignitoare la adresa majorității românilor”

În ultima vreme s-a discutat intens despre măsurile de relaxare a restricțiilor avute în vedere de autorități pentru perioada Sărbătorilor de iarnă. Până ca Executivul să aprobe,… [citeste mai departe]

Brașovul testează prima toaletă automată, cu sistem de autocurățare (Eveniment)

Brașovul testează prima toaletă automată, cu sistem de autocurățare (Eveniment)

Din 2022, Municipalitatea vrea să monteze primele toalete de acest tip în zonele aglomerate . Până în 15 ianuarie municipalitatea pune în funcțiune, în cadrul unui proiect pilot, o toaletă automată, inclusiv cu facilități pentru persoanele… [citeste mai departe]

Urmărire ca în filme și focuri de armă în Cluj. Un șofer beat a fugit de poliție și a rănit un agent

Urmărire ca în filme și focuri de armă în Cluj. Un șofer beat a fugit de poliție și a rănit un agent

Un șofer oprit de polițiști în Dezmir pentru control a fugit de aceștia. Un agent a fost rănit și au fost trase focuri de armă pentru a-l opri pe bărbat, care în urma testării s-a constatat… [citeste mai departe]

Germania: certificat verde obligatoriu pentru oamenii nevoiași care dorm la metrou

Germania: certificat verde obligatoriu pentru oamenii nevoiași care dorm la metrou

Cornel Filimon (corespondență specială) Combaterea pandemiei capătă accente tot mai neobișnuite în Germania. După stațiile de “alimentare cu aer” organizate în curțile școlilor – spații în care copiii își pot da jos masca pentru câteva… [citeste mai departe]

Exportul, Cenușăreasa economiei românesti

Exportul, Cenușăreasa economiei românesti

Strategia de export a României sună bine pe doar pe  hârtie, spune Sterică Fudulea, secretarul general al Consiliului Naţional al Întreprinderilor Mici şi Mijlocii din România (CNIPMMR). „Exportul este Cenuşăreasa economiei româneşti. Am văzut în programul de guvernare că se doreşte crearea unei strategii de export… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Rafila ii indeamna pe cei care isi viziteaza rudele vulnerabile sa faca un test COVID (VIDEO)

Alexandru Rafila ii indeamna pe cei care isi viziteaza rudele vulnerabile sa faca un test COVID (VIDEO)

Ministrul Sanatatii, Alexandru Rafila, ii indeamna pe cei care isi viziteaza rudele vulnerabile sa isi faca anterior un test COVID. "Daca se duc sa isi reintalneasca persoane din familie, mai ales… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Autonom lists the first sustainability-linked bonds on BVB worth over €48mln

Publicat:
Autonom lists the first sustainability-linked bonds on BVB worth over €48mln

(BVB) announced on Wednesday that listed the first sustainability-linked corporate bonds on BVB, worth over E48mln under the stock ticker AUT26E. BVB stated that it is the largest bond issue of a Romanian entrepreneurial company on the local capital market, according to a press release.  The AUT26E issue is part […] The post Autonom lists the first sustainability-linked bonds on BVB worth over E48mln appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s Libra Internet Bank lists E40mln bond on BVB

14:05, 03.12.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that Romania‘s Libra Internet Bank lists its second bond issue, worth E40mln on BVB’s main market, under the ticker LIBRA28E. The first Libra Internet Bank bonds issue, worth E4.29mln is traded on the Multilateral Trading System under the ticker…

Aquila lists on BVB after closing largest IPO on the Romanian capital market

13:15, 29.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the Romanian consumer goods and logistics distribution company, Aquila started trading on the BVB on Monday, following the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the local capital market worth RON 367 mln. The company’s shares are traded under the…

Romania’s Romgaz expects to complete Exxon deal in Q1 2022

13:01, 17.11.2021 - Romanian gas producer Romgaz has estimated it will finalize the acquisition of a 50% stake in a Black Sea offshore gas project from Exxon Mobil in the first quarter of next year, its manager Aristotel Jude said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romgaz stated that it will ask shareholders to approve…

Ocean Credit lists its first bonds on BVB

12:56, 03.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Ocean Credit which offers non-banking financial products in Romania listed bonds worth E1.86mln on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System under the symbol OCIFN26E, according to a press release. Ocean Credit stated on Wednesday that the funds will finance…

Cellini list its first bond issue on BVB

12:55, 02.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the oldest network of jewellery and watch stores in Romania, Cellini has started trading its first bond issue on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release.  The bonds will trade under the ticker CELL25 and the funds will…

BRK Financial Group lists its first bonds worth RON 25mln on BVB

12:31, 26.10.2021 - Romanian brokerage company, BRK Financial Group (BRK) listed its first bond issue worth RON 25 mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) main market on Tuesday under the ticker BRK26, according to a press release.  “The RON 25mln attracted through the private placement will support the expansion of…

BVB: Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months

19:21, 07.10.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

Ansett Logistics lists its first bonds worth half a million euros on BVB

13:45, 15.09.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Ansett Logistics, a rail freight carrier has listed its first bonds worth half a million euros on the Multilateral Trading System under the ANS26E ticker, according to a press release.  In a private placement of bonds that took place in…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 08 decembrie 2021
Bucuresti -3°C | 6°C
Iasi -5°C | -0°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | 4°C
Timisoara -2°C | 3°C
Constanta 1°C | 6°C
Brasov -6°C | 2°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 3°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 05.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 4.932.511,60
II (5/6) 5 33.057,04 -
III (4/6) 380 434,96- -
IV (3/6) 8.817 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.527.592,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 decembrie 2021
USD 4.3946
EUR 4.9485
CHF 4.755
GBP 5.8231
CAD 3.4599
XAU 251.592
JPY 3.8684
CNY 0.6902
AED 1.1966
AUD 3.115
MDL 0.2476
BGN 2.5301

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec