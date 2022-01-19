Airlines scramble to rejig schedules amid U.S. 5G rollout concerns Major international airlines rushed to rejig or cancel flights to the United States ahead of a 5G wireless rollout on Wednesday that has triggered safety concerns, despite two wireless carriers saying they will delay parts of the deployment, according to Reuters. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had warned that potential 5G interference could affect height […] The post Airlines scramble to rejig schedules amid U.S. 5G rollout concerns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

