3.6 M, 3.4 M earthquakes in Vrancea county, Wednesday to Thursday

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred Wednesday night, at 23:01, at a depth of 99.4 km., followed by a second earthquake, of 3.4 degrees Richter, at a depth of 81.8 km, on Thursday… [citeste mai departe]