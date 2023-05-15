Zelenskyy visits UK on European tour seeking military aid

Stiri Recomandate

Ce diferențe există între ortodocși și penticostali

Creștinismul este una dintre cele mai mari și mai diversificate religii din lume, iar în interiorul său există o multitudine de tradiții și denominări. Două dintre cele mai importante tradiții creștine sunt reprezentate de Ortodoxie și Penticostalism.În pofida faptului că ambele religii… [citeste mai departe]

Finalizare implementare proiect: „Consolidarea capacității unităților de învățământ special din județul Timiș în vederea gestionării situației de pandemie generată de virusul SARS-CoV-2“, cod SMIS 148561

The… [citeste mai departe]

Noi detalii în cazul multinaționalei de IT care închide la Cluj. Mai muți angajați concediați / Ce va face firma

Omul care a anunțat închiderea sediului Telenav din Cluj-Napoca, revine cu noi detalii din interiorul companiei despre numărul mai mare de disponibilizări, cauzele… [citeste mai departe]

Sphera Franchise Group, creștere de două cifre a vânzărilor pentru toate brandurile și pe toate piețele în T1 2023

Sphera Franchise Group (“Sphera”), cel mai mare grup din industria de food service din România, a înregistrat, în primele trei luni ale lui 2023, vânzări consolidate… [citeste mai departe]

Sectorul 5 înverzește la foc automat

Între două alergări de sâmbătă, am mai plantat un rând de tei în Sălaj, anunță city-magaerul Sectorului 5, Rareș Hopincă. Acesta alături de primarul interimar Alexandru Melnic și echipa de la la primărie este implicat într-o adevărată cruciadă de înverzire a sectorului: ”Am început ziua la Bucharest Half Marathon, în Piața… [citeste mai departe]

Turneul european al lui Volodimir Zelenski: după Italia, Vatican și Germania, a făcut o vizită-fulger la Paris

Volodimir Zelenski a ajuns duminică seară la Paris, într-o vizită-fulger, după ce sâmbătă și duminică a purtat convorbiri cu liderii italieni și germani.Este a două vizită… [citeste mai departe]

20 – 21 mai 2023: prima ediție a Festivalului Național de Șah al Municipiului Pitești!

20 – 21 mai 2023: prima ediție a Festivalului Național de Șah al Municipiului Pitești! De Zilele Piteștiului, sâmbătă, 20 mai, și duminică, 21 mai, pasionați de șah din întreaga țară se vor reuni la Sala ACADEMICA a… [citeste mai departe]

Un avocat rus, întors de pe Aeroportul Internațional Chișinău și declarat persoană indezirabilă. Reacția IGPF

Un avocat rus susține că serviciile de securitate din Republica Moldova l-ar fi reținut la Aeroportul Internațional Chișinău, ținut captiv timp de aproape două zile și… [citeste mai departe]

Europe’s outlook for economic growth brightens a little

The European Union’s executive body raised its economic growth forecast, saying Europe had dodged a winter recession that was feared amid an energy crisis but warning that stubbornly high inflation is likely to keep hurting the economy by sapping people’s ability to spend, according to… [citeste mai departe]

Sfârșit de mai cu ploi și furtuni în toată țara, după oscilații semnificative de temperatură. Prognoza meteo pe regiuni

După o vreme schimbătoare în perioada 15 – 22 mai, cu oscilaţii semnificative de temperatură, mercurul va urca în termometre, însă următoarele două… [citeste mai departe]


Zelenskyy visits UK on European tour seeking military aid

Publicat:
was visiting Britain on Monday, as the staunch ally of Ukraine promised to give Ukraine hundreds more missiles and attack drones in an effort to change the course of the war, according to AP News. The U.K. government confirmed Zelenskyy’s arrival early Monday and said he would meet with […] The post Zelenskyy visits UK on European tour seeking military aid appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

