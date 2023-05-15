Zelenskyy visits UK on European tour seeking military aidPublicat:
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was visiting Britain on Monday, as the staunch ally of Ukraine promised to give Ukraine hundreds more missiles and attack drones in an effort to change the course of the war, according to AP News. The U.K. government confirmed Zelenskyy’s arrival early Monday and said he would meet with Prime Minister Rishi […] The post Zelenskyy visits UK on European tour seeking military aid appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
