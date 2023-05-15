Zelenskyy visits UK on European tour seeking military aid

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- In one of Switzerland‘s largest military exercises in more than three decades, soldiers rehearsed repelling a fictional enemy, tossed grenades and fired live munitions as they showcased the self-defence capabilities that define their “armed neutrality”, according to Reuters. The drills, involving 4,000…

- The president of the Republic of Moldova called on her compatriots on Monday to gather at a mass outdoor assembly next month to endorse her drive for closer integration with Europe, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries wedged between Ukraine and Romania, has been…

- The US is pushing back against efforts by some European allies to offer Ukraine a “road map” to NATO membership at the Western alliance’s next summit in July, according to a British media report quoting unnamed diplomatic sources, France24 reports. The US is siding with Germany and Hungary against Poland and…

- Russian police on Monday were searching for a woman suspected of delivering a bomb that killed a well-known military blogger who fervently supported Moscow’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Russian officials said Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed Sunday as he was leading a discussion at a cafe…

- EU leaders are set to endorse a deal aimed at sending to Ukraine 1 million rounds of artillery shells within the next 12 months to help the country counter Russia’s invasion forces, according to AP News. The fast-track procedure was adopted during a meeting of foreign and defense ministers earlier this…

- European Union ministers are meeting Monday to try to finalize a plan to supply Ukraine with sorely needed artillery shells, replenish their own national stocks and ramp up Europe’s defense industry, as Russia continues to focus its attacks on the industrial east of the war-ravaged country, according…

- Ukraine‘s president and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday for the extension of a deal with Moscow that has allowed Kyiv to export grain via Black Sea ports during Russia‘s invasion, according to Reuters. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after talks with Guterres…

- U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, promising President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, according to Reuters. Air raid sirens blared across…