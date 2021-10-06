World Bank raises Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.3%

Stiri Recomandate

Beatrice Mahler: Nu mi-aș dori să ajungem cum a fost Italia, dar riscurile sunt mari. Trăim o dramă în spitale

Beatrice Mahler: Nu mi-aș dori să ajungem cum a fost Italia, dar riscurile sunt mari. Trăim o dramă în spitale

Managerul Institutului „Marius Nasta” spune că situația din spitale este critică și nu sunt semne că se va îmbunătăți în următoarele două săptămâni. Beatrice Mahler a declarat,… [citeste mai departe]

FC U Craiova 1948 i-a găsit înlocuitor lui Adrian Mutu. Cine e noul antrenor al echipei oltene

FC U Craiova 1948 i-a găsit înlocuitor lui Adrian Mutu. Cine e noul antrenor al echipei oltene

FC U Craiova 1948 are un nou antrenor, după demiterea lui Adrian Mutu. Flavius Stoican (44 de ani) va pregăti echipa nou-promovată, până la finalul sezonului, a anunțat FC U Craiova 1948, pe pagina de Facebook.… [citeste mai departe]

FCSB și Universitatea Craiova, sancționate cu 22.500, respectiv 15.00 lei de la Comisia de Disciplină

FCSB și Universitatea Craiova, sancționate cu 22.500, respectiv 15.00 lei de la Comisia de Disciplină

Cluburile de fotbal FCSB şi Universitatea Craiova au fost sancţionate, miercuri, cu 22.500, respectiv 15.000 de lei de Comisia de Disciplină din cadrul Federaţiei Române de Fotbal în urma incidentelor… [citeste mai departe]

Prima oara cand faci un RMN? Nu trebuie sa te ingrijorezi!

Prima oara cand faci un RMN? Nu trebuie sa te ingrijorezi!

Examinarea RMN este o procedura eficienta, neinvaziva si iradianta pentru a oferi diagnosticul corect. Tot mai multi specialisti aleg sa foloseasca aceasta metoda pentru a pune un diagnostic datorita rezultatelor clare si corecte pe care le ofera. Daca urmeaza sa faci pentru prima oara… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii se pot TESTA pentru a reveni la școală, din ziua a opta după trecerea clasei în online. Explicația lui Sorin Cîmpeanu

Elevii se pot TESTA pentru a reveni la școală, din ziua a opta după trecerea clasei în online. Explicația lui Sorin Cîmpeanu

&"Tocmai ce am semnat completarea la ordinul comun Ministerul Educaţiei - Ministerul Sănătăţii, art. 6 alineatul 5, prin care am clarificat… [citeste mai departe]

Surpriza AS Gherghiţa

Surpriza AS Gherghiţa

Al doilea eşalon judeţean, Superliga B Prahova consemnează o schimbare de lider, AS Gherghiţa devenind, la golaveraj, “noul număr unu”, cu patru goluri marcate, în plus, faţă de CS Blejoi 2 şi, atenţie, fără înfrângere, până în acest moment! 0Iar la Gherghiţa se pregătesc lucruri frumoase, arena de fotbal intrând într-un proces de modernizare care va costa… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 56.000 de persoane vaccinate anti-COVID-19, în ultimele 24 de ore. Cum arată graficul imunizărilor

Aproape 56.000 de persoane vaccinate anti-COVID-19, în ultimele 24 de ore. Cum arată graficul imunizărilor

55.917 de români au fost vaccinați împotriva coronavirusului, la nivel național, în ultimele 24 de ore, potrivit datelor anunțate miercuri, 6 octombrie, de Comitetul Național pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Testarea elevilor care vor să revină în a 8-a zi la cursuri nu se mai face la cabinetele școlare. Anunțul Ministerului Educației

Testarea elevilor care vor să revină în a 8-a zi la cursuri nu se mai face la cabinetele școlare. Anunțul Ministerului Educației

Testarea elevilor care vor să revină în a 8-a zi la cursuri nu se mai face la cabinetele școlare. Anunțul Ministerului Educației Testarea… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Sorin Cîmpeanu spune că părinții nu vor VACCINAREA copiilor: Asta e realitatea, chiar dacă din punctul meu de vedere, este una tristă

VIDEO Sorin Cîmpeanu spune că părinții nu vor VACCINAREA copiilor: Asta e realitatea, chiar dacă din punctul meu de vedere, este una tristă

Ministrul Educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a spus, miercuri, într-o conferință de presă, că "Din cele 290.000 de formulare… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENT Românii nu se mai înghesuie la prima doză: Cei mai mulți sunt cei care fac a treia doză

DOCUMENT Românii nu se mai înghesuie la prima doză: Cei mai mulți sunt cei care fac a treia doză

Aproape 56.000 de persoane au fost vaccinate în ultimele 24 de ore, conform statisticii realizate de Comitetul Naţional de Coordonare a Activităţilor privind Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19. România are… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

World Bank raises Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.3%

Publicat:
World Bank raises Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.3%

announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 7.3% in 2021, improving its June forecast by 1.3 percentage points, according to . For next year the World Bank expects the Romanian economy to expand by 4.8%, a higher estimate than the previously projected 4.5% rise […] The post World Bank raises Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.3% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Danish renewable producer European Energy enters Romanian market

14:45, 23.09.2021 - Danish renewable producer European Energy said on Thursday it has opened a subsidiary in Romania, as part of its strategy to expand its international footprint and become a major player on the local market, according to See News.  European Energy stated in a press release that Ioannis Kalapodas was…

Romanian dairy producer Agroserv Mariuta’s H1 net profit increased 53% y/y

11:51, 21.09.2021 - Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company which owns the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, announced that its net profit soared by an annual 53% to 600,000 lei (121,258 euro) in the first six months of the year, according to See News. “Turnover rose 25% on the year during January-June, reaching 25.6 million…

Romania’s OMV Petrom completes first LNG delivery on local market

13:55, 17.09.2021 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

Romania’s Allview signs a 2 mln euro deal with Headlight Solutions

18:00, 16.09.2021 - Romanian technology company Visual Fan, operating under the Allview brand, said on Thursday it has signed a 10 million lei (2.02 million euro) research and development contract with Headlight Solutions, according to See News.  “According to the contract, the two companies aim to create a final product…

Bucharest-listed Purcari Wineries H1 net profit rises 31% y/y

14:56, 25.08.2021 - Purcari Wineries listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said on Wednesday that its net profit rose by an annual 31% to RON 20.37mln (E 4.1mln) in the first six months of 2021, according to See News. “Revenues were up by an annual 25%, to RON 106.5 mln, helped by strong performance in core markets,”…

Romanian government approves E150mln World Bank loan for the health sector

17:50, 20.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Health said the government has approved a E150mln loan from the World Bank to finance the continuation of reforms in the national health system, according to See News. The funds will be invested, mainly, in the execution works and the purchase of equipment for the burn-victim centres…

Romania’s Electrica Group cons net profit fell 60% y/y in H1

12:20, 18.08.2021 - Romanian power supplier and distributor Electrica Group‘s said that its consolidated net profit fell 59.8% year-on-year to 76mln lei (E 15mln) in the first half of 2021, according to See News. Electrica’s revenues rose by an annual 1.9% to 3.26bln lei in the first half of 2021, the company said in an…

Erste Group revises Romania’s 2021 growth outlook to 6.7%

11:25, 02.08.2021 - Erste Group revised an upward forecast for Romania‘s 2021 economic growth from 4.2% (in Q1) to 6.7%. The Austrian group expects that the growth rate will remain robust in Romania in 2022 at +4.5%, according to bne Intellinews.  Erste Group also revised upwards its forecast for all the Central and Eastern…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 07 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 9°C | 16°C
Iasi 1°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 18°C
Timisoara 10°C | 19°C
Constanta 11°C | 17°C
Brasov 3°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 20°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 03.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 455.199,60 5.959.531,60
II (5/6) 1 151.733,20 -
III (4/6) 285 532,39 -
IV (3/6) 6.416 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.455.478,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2859
EUR 4.9483
CHF 4.6084
GBP 5.8103
CAD 3.3937
XAU 240.879
JPY 3.843
CNY 0.6648
AED 1.1668
AUD 3.1005
MDL 0.2433
BGN 2.53

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec