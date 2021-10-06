World Bank raises Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.3%

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Danish renewable producer European Energy said on Thursday it has opened a subsidiary in Romania, as part of its strategy to expand its international footprint and become a major player on the local market, according to See News. European Energy stated in a press release that Ioannis Kalapodas was…

- Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company which owns the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, announced that its net profit soared by an annual 53% to 600,000 lei (121,258 euro) in the first six months of the year, according to See News. “Turnover rose 25% on the year during January-June, reaching 25.6 million…

- Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

- Romanian technology company Visual Fan, operating under the Allview brand, said on Thursday it has signed a 10 million lei (2.02 million euro) research and development contract with Headlight Solutions, according to See News. “According to the contract, the two companies aim to create a final product…

- Purcari Wineries listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said on Wednesday that its net profit rose by an annual 31% to RON 20.37mln (E 4.1mln) in the first six months of 2021, according to See News. “Revenues were up by an annual 25%, to RON 106.5 mln, helped by strong performance in core markets,”…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Health said the government has approved a E150mln loan from the World Bank to finance the continuation of reforms in the national health system, according to See News. The funds will be invested, mainly, in the execution works and the purchase of equipment for the burn-victim centres…

- Romanian power supplier and distributor Electrica Group‘s said that its consolidated net profit fell 59.8% year-on-year to 76mln lei (E 15mln) in the first half of 2021, according to See News. Electrica’s revenues rose by an annual 1.9% to 3.26bln lei in the first half of 2021, the company said in an…

- Erste Group revised an upward forecast for Romania‘s 2021 economic growth from 4.2% (in Q1) to 6.7%. The Austrian group expects that the growth rate will remain robust in Romania in 2022 at +4.5%, according to bne Intellinews. Erste Group also revised upwards its forecast for all the Central and Eastern…