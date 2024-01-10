World Bank cuts Romania’s 2024 GDP growth forecast to 3.3%Publicat:
Romania’s gross domestic product is expected to grow by 3.3% in 2024, the World Bank said, cutting its June 2023 projection by 0.6 percentage points, according to See News. The World Bank also revised its estimate for Romania’s GDP growth in 2023 to 1.8%, slashing 0.8 percentage points off its June forecast, it said in its […] The post World Bank cuts Romania’s 2024 GDP growth forecast to 3.3% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
