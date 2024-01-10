World Bank cuts Romania’s 2024 GDP growth forecast to 3.3%

Stiri Recomandate

(foto) Socialiştii, cu flori, la monumentul lui Ştefan cel Mare. Dodon: Acum cinci secole a obţinut victorie în bătălia de la Vaslui, zdrobind otomanii

(foto) Socialiştii, cu flori, la monumentul lui Ştefan cel Mare. Dodon: Acum cinci secole a obţinut victorie în bătălia de la Vaslui, zdrobind otomanii

Partidul Socialiștilor din Republica Moldova, deputații și consilierii municipali ai formațiunii… [citeste mai departe]

Sagi, vedeta serialului ”Fauda”, grav rănit în Gaza! ”A fost transportat la spital, unde a fost supus unei operații dificile și de lungă durată”

Sagi, vedeta serialului ”Fauda”, grav rănit în Gaza! ”A fost transportat la spital, unde a fost supus unei operații dificile și de lungă durată”

Sagi, popularul ofițer anititero din serialul israelian de mare succes ”Fauda”, alias… [citeste mai departe]

Tichetele de masă au ajuns un colac de salvare pentru angajați în fața inflației

Tichetele de masă au ajuns un colac de salvare pentru angajați în fața inflației

Analiză Frames. Tichetele de masă au ajuns să reprezinte, în 2024, unul dintre puținele instrumente eficiente în lupta cu inflația care erodează tot mai mult puterea de cumpărare. Pe acest fond, piața tichetelor are șanse să marcheze,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Apararii italian, referitor la razboiul Rusia-Ucraina: A venit timpul pentru diplomatie

Ministrul Apararii italian, referitor la razboiul Rusia-Ucraina: A venit timpul pentru diplomatie

A venit timpul ca diplomatia sa deschida drumul catre pace intre Rusia si Ucraina, a declarat miercuri ministrul apararii italian, Guido Crosetto, adaugand ca sprijinul ferm al Occidentului pentru Kiev este… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a devenit LIDL cel mai de încredere supermarket din lume. Secretul succesului din spatele acestui brand

Cum a devenit LIDL cel mai de încredere supermarket din lume. Secretul succesului din spatele acestui brand

Lidl este unul dintre cele mai cunoscute supermarketuri la nivel mondial. A devenit un brand de încredere în timp, motiv pentru care mulți și-ar dori să știe care este secretul acestui… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Arad:Banuiti de furt, identificati de politisti

IPJ Arad:Banuiti de furt, identificati de politisti

BULETIN DE PRESATigari de contrabanda La data de 9 ianuarie a.c., in jurul orei 17.30, politistii Sectiei 1 Vlaicu au depistat un barbat de 36 de ani, din Arad, in timp ce conducea un autoturism pe strada Socului. Cu ocazia controlului autovehiculului au fost descoperite 40 de pachete de tigarete,… [citeste mai departe]

Angajari Constanta: ​Primaria Mereni angajeaza femeie de serviciu. Conditii

Angajari Constanta: ​Primaria Mereni angajeaza femeie de serviciu. Conditii

Primaria Mereni, judetul Constanta organizeaza concurs de recrutare: 1 post functie contractuala de executie ,,Guard ndash; femeie de serviciu" in cadrul Compartimentului administrativ al Aparatului de specialitate al Primarului, pe perioada nedeterminata,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce legătură există între veto-ul austriac pe Schengen şi detergenţi

Ce legătură există între veto-ul austriac pe Schengen şi detergenţi

Ca o contrareacţie la veto-ul austriac pe Schengen, Bulgaria instituie controale asupra importurilor din Austria şi confiscă mii de produse. Ministerul de Interne se încurcă între timp în contradicţii în cadrul unui proces de Q&A din parlament. Austria… [citeste mai departe]

(video) „Ai vrea să te lași de lupte?”. Cum răspunde campioana mondială Anastasia Nichita la una dintre cele mai provocatoare întrebări

(video) „Ai vrea să te lași de lupte?”. Cum răspunde campioana mondială Anastasia Nichita la una dintre cele mai provocatoare întrebări

Luptătoarea Anastasia Nichita, campioană mondială la lupte, a organizat, pe pagina sa de Instagram, un Q&A, unde… [citeste mai departe]

Începe noul an cu un obicei excelent: cititul

Începe noul an cu un obicei excelent: cititul

Se spune că noul an aduce nevoia de schimbare, de a implementa obiceiuri noi. Probabil și tu vrei să îți îmbunătățești anumite aspecte alte vieții și consideri că ianuarie este perioada ideală. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

World Bank cuts Romania’s 2024 GDP growth forecast to 3.3%

Publicat:
World Bank cuts Romania’s 2024 GDP growth forecast to 3.3%

Romania’s gross domestic product is expected to grow by 3.3% in 2024, said, cutting its June 2023 projection by 0.6 percentage points, according to . The World Bank also revised its estimate for Romania’s GDP growth in 2023 to 1.8%, slashing 0.8 percentage points off its June forecast, it said in its […] The post World Bank cuts Romania’s 2024 GDP growth forecast to 3.3% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania to acquire 200 Patriot missiles for 1.1 bln euro

13:10, 05.01.2024 - Romania’s Defence Ministry said that it will acquire 200 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for the Patriot surface-to-air missile system for 1.09 billion euro as part of a larger multinational purchase facilitated by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), according to See News. The acquisition is part of…

OMV Petrom to buy Renovatio Asset Management, 50% of Electrocentrale Borzesti

15:15, 03.01.2024 - Romania‘s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Wednesday it will buy a 50% stake in Electrocentrale Borzesti, which owns the largest wind power portfolio in the country, and will fully acquire Renovatio Asset Management, the owner of Romania’s leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, according…

 Romania’s parliament adopts 2024 budget, deficit set at 5%

12:15, 21.12.2023 - Romania‘s parliament said it approved the 2024 state budget, which projects a deficit equivalent to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 3.4% economic growth, according to See News. The budget for next year was adopted with 299 votes in favour and 82 against, according to data posted on the website…

Bulgaria, Romania face EU scrutiny over waste management

11:05, 17.11.2023 - The European Commission said it has issued formal notices to Bulgaria, Romania and four other EU member states, launching an infringement procedure due to their failure to enact European regulations linked to waste management, recycling and resource efficiency, according to See News. Bulgaria, Romania,…

EU Commission cuts Romania’s 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.2%

14:06, 16.11.2023 - Romania’s economy is projected to expand by a real 2.2% in 2023, the European Commission (EC) said, revising downwards its May forecast for 3.2% growth, according to See News. The projected deceleration from a real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.6% in 2022 is expected to be driven by high…

Romania’s Q3 GDP rises 0.2% y/y

12:25, 14.11.2023 - Romania‘s economy grew 0.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a 3.8% annual increase in the like quarter of 2022, the statistical board said on Tuesday, citing non-adjusted flash data, according to See News. On a seasonally adjusted annual comparison basis, Romania’s gross domestic…

European Commission adopts 6 bln euro-backed Western Balkans growth plan

15:55, 08.11.2023 - The European Commission said on Wednesday it adopted a new growth plan for the Western Balkans, supported by a proposed 6 billion euro reform and growth facility, aiming to advance membership benefits, spur economic growth, and help the enlargement process, according to See News. The proposed financial…

Romania’s annual inflation eases to 8.8% in Sept

13:05, 12.10.2023 - Romania’s consumer prices rose by 8.8% on the year in September, following a 9.4% annual increase in August, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. The average inflation rate over the last twelve months was 12.6%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.5418
EUR 4.9724
CHF 5.3298
GBP 5.7778
CAD 3.3973
XAU 297.289
JPY 3.1348
CNY 0.6336
AED 1.2366
AUD 3.0465
MDL 0.2564
BGN 2.5423

Urmareste stirile pe: