World Bank cuts Romania’s 2024 GDP growth forecast to 3.3%

- Romania’s Defence Ministry said that it will acquire 200 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for the Patriot surface-to-air missile system for 1.09 billion euro as part of a larger multinational purchase facilitated by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), according to See News. The acquisition is part of…

- Romania‘s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Wednesday it will buy a 50% stake in Electrocentrale Borzesti, which owns the largest wind power portfolio in the country, and will fully acquire Renovatio Asset Management, the owner of Romania’s leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, according…

- Romania‘s parliament said it approved the 2024 state budget, which projects a deficit equivalent to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 3.4% economic growth, according to See News. The budget for next year was adopted with 299 votes in favour and 82 against, according to data posted on the website…

- The European Commission said it has issued formal notices to Bulgaria, Romania and four other EU member states, launching an infringement procedure due to their failure to enact European regulations linked to waste management, recycling and resource efficiency, according to See News. Bulgaria, Romania,…

- Romania’s economy is projected to expand by a real 2.2% in 2023, the European Commission (EC) said, revising downwards its May forecast for 3.2% growth, according to See News. The projected deceleration from a real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.6% in 2022 is expected to be driven by high…

- Romania‘s economy grew 0.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a 3.8% annual increase in the like quarter of 2022, the statistical board said on Tuesday, citing non-adjusted flash data, according to See News. On a seasonally adjusted annual comparison basis, Romania’s gross domestic…

- The European Commission said on Wednesday it adopted a new growth plan for the Western Balkans, supported by a proposed 6 billion euro reform and growth facility, aiming to advance membership benefits, spur economic growth, and help the enlargement process, according to See News. The proposed financial…

- Romania’s consumer prices rose by 8.8% on the year in September, following a 9.4% annual increase in August, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. The average inflation rate over the last twelve months was 12.6%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by…