Von der Leyen, Borrell to meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Bărbat bănuit de furturi de bani din autoturisme neasigurate, cercetat sub control judiciar

Un bărbat în vârstă de 49 de ani, bănuit de furtul unor sume de bani din autoturismele unor agenţi economici, a fost pus sub control judiciar timp de 60 de zile, informează Inspectoratul Judeţean de Poliţie (IJP) Covasna,… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă le promite primarilor

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat, despre programul național Anghel Saligny, că va fi lansat „foarte curând”. El spune că Executivul va suplimenta suma pentru a acoperi toate solicitările administrațiilor locale. „Programul Național de Investiții Anghel Saligny (…) îl vom lansa foarte curând. Urmează să luăm decizia la nivelul Guvernului, astfel… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Comisiei Europene merge la Kiev: se întâlnește cu Volodimir Zelenski

Preşedinta Comisiei Europene Ursula von der Leyen urmează să efectueze săptămâna aceasta o vizită la Kiev, unde se va întâlni cu preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski, anunţă marţi CE, relatează The Associated Press. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț coronavirus, 5 aprilie: Noi date din țară, dar și din județul Timiș

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 3.047 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID –19), cu 1.715 mai multe față de ziua anterioară.   În intervalul 04.04.2022 (10:00) – 05.04.2022 (10:00) au fost raportate de către… [citeste mai departe]

Scene şocante în Africa: Învins la tenis, un jucător i-a dat o palmă adversarului, la fileu VIDEO

Nu doar preliminariile africane pentru Mondialul din 2022 au furnizat momente incredibile pe bandă, săptămâna trecută. Acum, şi o partidă din tenis s-a încheiat cu o fază care face înconjurul lumii. [citeste mai departe]

Liceul sportiv care produce jucători de fotbal pentru naţionala de juniori. Rivalizează cu marile academii din ţară

Micii fotbalişti de la Liceul cu Program Sportiv din Galaţi îşi demonstrează constant valoarea în competiţiile interne şi internaţionale. Elevii de 15 şi 16 ani… [citeste mai departe]

Institutions and public authorities, required to accept online card payment

The Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making body, adopted, on Tuesday, the draft law by which the economic operators providing public utility services and the public institutions and authorities will be required to accept the online card payment of… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: Am venit pentru a vă transmite clar că lucrurile s-au schimbat!

Președintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, a ținut să transmită un mesaj de forță către primarii de comune și orașe. El arată că pachetul ”Sprijin pentru România” va implementa o serie de măsuri prin care va crește nivelul de trai și România va reporni… [citeste mai departe]

COVID 5 aprilie 2022, în România, pe județe: 3.047 cazuri noi de coronavirus și 27 decese, în ultimele 24 de ore

COVID 5 aprilie 2022, în România, pe județe: 3.047 cazuri noi de coronavirus și 27 decese, în ultimele 24 de ore

70% dintre elevi nu se simt pregătiți pentru examene și mulți sunt epuizați și triști. „Avem miliarde de teme. Nu simt că trăiesc”

Doar o treime dintre elevii de clasa a VIII-a spun că se simt pregătiți pentru examenele naționale care urmează, 31%… [citeste mai departe]


Von der Leyen, Borrell to meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv this week, an EU spokesman said Tuesday, according to Reuters. "President von der Leyen and High Representative Josep Borrell will travel this week to Kyiv to meet ," Commission chief spokesman

