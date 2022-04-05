Von der Leyen, Borrell to meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Von der Leyen, Borrell to meet Zelenskyy in KyivPublicat:
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv this week, an EU spokesman said Tuesday, according to Reuters. "President von der Leyen and High Representative Josep Borrell will travel this week to Kyiv to meet President Zelensky," Commission chief spokesman Eric Mamer
