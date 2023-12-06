US and Sweden sign Defence Cooperation Agreement

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs commission delayed a vote on Sweden‘s NATO membership bid on Thursday in a further setback to the Nordic country’s hopes of joining the Western alliance after 18 months of waiting, according to Reuters. Chairman Fuat Oktay said the commission, which is controlled…

- Airfares in Europe are “rising way above inflation,” Airports Council International (ACI) Europe said on Tuesday, rebutting statements from airline lobby group IATA, according to Reuters. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) – which represents some 300 airlines including Lufthansa and…

- Russia on Tuesday formally withdrew from a landmark security treaty which limited key categories of conventional armed forces, blaming the United States for undermining post-Cold War security with the enlargement of the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed…

- The three incidents which resulted in damage to a gas pipeline and two telecom cables between Estonia, Finland and Sweden, “are related,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a statement, according to Reuters. Finnish police have named the Chinese-owned and Hong-Kong-flagged container carrier…

- Estonia believes that damage to a telecommunications cable in the Baltic Sea between Sweden and Estonia is related to damage to a pipeline and cable between Estonia and Finland, Sweden’s government said on Monday, according to Reuters. On October 8 a subsea gas pipeline and telecommunications cable…

- Romania plans to buy 32 latest-generation F-35 fighter planes from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, for $6.5 billion, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, under a deal whose outline was announced in April, according to Reuters. The European Union and NATO member has raised defence spending to 2.5%…

- Record growth in clean energy technology, including solar panels and electric vehicles, means it is still possible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. But it also said the world would need to invest nearly $4.5…

- OPEC on Tuesday stuck to its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024 citing signs that major economies are faring better than expected despite headwinds such as high interest rates and elevated inflation, according to Reuters. World oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels…